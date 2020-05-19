2019 — Austin Clark threw a no-hitter to help Mitch’s Bail Bonds complete a season-opening sweep of visiting Bill’s Bit Service, 3-0 and 1-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Clark allowed only two base runners — an error and a walk — while striking out seven in the second game. He faced 22 batters, just one over the minimum. Mitch’s scored the only run of the game in the first inning when Aaron Previsky doubled and eventually scored on Garrett Stevenson’s ground out. Mitch’s got a pitching gem in the first game, as well, with Nick Cosentino firing a two-hit shutout with four walks and six strikeouts.
2016 — Madison Wiltrout successfully defended her gold medal in the javelin at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. The gold was the third in as many seasons for the junior.
2016 — Monessen’s Raymond Sitton defended his 110 high hurdles gold medal at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Teammate Andrey Bolton defeated Clairton’s Lamont Wade in the 100 for the gold medal.
2016 — Laurel Highlands pole vaulter Casey Phelan won the gold medal in the pole vault with a personal-best at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2016 — Uniontown’s Josiah Davis finished second in the triple jump, Laurel Highlands’ Christian Jones was second in the high jump, and Belle Vernon’s 400 relay team of Jake Powell, Luke Durigon, Cameron Quinto and Dawson Quinto won silver at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Albert Gallatin’s Xavier Stephens and Connellsville’s Devin Pisarski qualified for the state meet in the 800. Waynesburg Central’s Ben Bumgarner qualified for states in the Class AA 3,200 after finishing third in 9:30.50.
2016 — Macy Mularski had a no-hitter in Yough’s 11-0 victory in five innings over Ambridge in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. She struck out 11 and was a walk away from a perfect game. Allie Harvey belted a two-run home run for the Lady Cougars.
2016 — Frazier’s Alena Blaszczak saved her best throw in the javelin for last and it elevated her to the silver medal in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Uniontown’s Sarah Wozniak qualified for her first Class AAA state meet after finishing fourth in the shot put. Elizabeth Forward’s Brianna Spirnak had a personal-best throw to finish fifth in the Class AAA javelin.
2015 — The Frazier softball team needed two days for a 9-3 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. The game was suspended after two rounds of thunder and lightning, and a soaking rain. Paige Hotz allowed 11 hits with three strikeouts and a walk in the win.
2015 — Belle Vernon’s Emily Frederick hit a solo home run and Bailey Parshall made the lead stand for a 1-0 victory over South Fayette in the WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinals. Parshall scattered three hits and struck out 13.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated New York Pizza, 6-3, in the Fayette County Baseball League opener. Winning pitcher Brian Fisher went the distance, allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks. New York Pizza’s Eddie Dutkewycz had a solo home run and double.
2014 — Brandon Lawless pitched a two-hitter and Carmichaels took advantage of seven errors for a 9-0 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Mikes advanced to the final against California, who handed Carmichaels its only two losses in the regular season. Lawless struck out seven and walked two.
2014 — California’s offense came alive with 18 hits to advance to the WPIAL Class A championship with a 16-5 victory in six innings over Sewickley Academy.
2011 — Belle Vernon senior Matt Green and Laurel Highlands’ Jacob Hensh won the top prize at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Green regained the gold medal in the long jump he won as a sophomore. Hensh cleared 15-3 to win his second gold medal in the pole vault. The Leopards’ Tyler Pirilla finished third in the 100 and second in the 400.
2011 — Frazier’s Josh Guiser won silver in the 400 in a school-record time at the WPIAL Class AA Track & Field Championships. Beth-Center’s Sal Faieta finished second in the javelin. Waynesburg Central’s Ryan Cole won bronze in the pole vault. Southmoreland’s Kekoa Hillen placed third in the shot put.
2011 — Laurel Highlands’ Jerricka Belt was the only area state qualifier after finishing second in the 100 at the WPIAL Class AAA Girls Track & Field Championships.
2011 — Waynesburg Central junior Marissa Kalsey had her gold medal string in the pole vault broken after winning silver in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Southmoreland’s Emily Lessman earned another trip to the state meet after finishing second in the high jump. The Lady Raiders’ Peyton Hampson was third in the 800 and fourth in the 400. West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn was the silver medalist in the 800 and also qualified in the 1600. Mount Pleasant’s Julia Novotny finished second in the javelin.
2009 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Neshannock, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz allowed just one hit with 12 strikeouts. Seth Krall tied the game on Anthonie Farrar’s fielder’s choice and pinch-runner Trevor Robinson broke for the plate on a throwing error, sliding around the catcher’s tag for the game-winner.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz hit a walk-off triple in the bottom of the ninth inning to carry Carmichaels to a 5-4 victory over Vincentian Academy in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. He also started and went seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Chuck Gasti earned the win, allowing no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work.
2008 — The Belle Vernon softball team defeated Indiana, 4-2, in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals on the strength of Apryl Patterson’s grand slam.
2008 — Sarah Capp’s RBI single brought home the lone run in Belle Vernon’s 1-0 victory over Waynesburg Central in the WPIAL softball playoffs. The Lady Raiders managed only three hits off Capp, Rachel Rohanna’s double and single and Alyson Johnson’s single.
2008 — Jon Lester, a 24-year-old left-hander who survived cancer, pitched a no-hitter in Boston’s 7-0 victory over Kansas City.
2007 — Curlin nipped Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish and ending any chance for a Triple Crown.
2007 — Tour de France champion Floyd Landis took to the witness stand at his arbitration hearing for his much-awaited testimony and found 50 different ways to say he didn’t cheat after it was discovered he took performance-enhancing drugs.
2005 — Laurel Highlands sophomore Breehana Jacobs won four medals to lead the local contingent at the WPIAL Class AAA Track & Field Championships. Jacobs won gold in the 100 in a record-breaking time. She won silver in the 200, bronze in the long jump and joined teammates Tanisha Parker, Emily Bota and Molly Macioce to a gold medal finish in the 400 relay. Connellsville’s Amanda Sines (school record in the shot put) and Lauren McCormick (300 intermediate hurdles) won silver medals.
2005 — Carmichaels used a seven-run fifth inning for a 7-1 victory over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The Mikes advanced to the semifinals for the fourth straight year. Jared Lapkowicz scattered four hits, struck out 10 and walked four in the win.
2005 — Connellsville’s Kenny King successfully defended his title in the 800 at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Uniontown’s Walter Richardson (long jump) and Laurel Highlands’ Jared Jodon (pole vault) won silver medals, and Albert Gallatin’s Patrick Reagan won bronze in the 1,600.
2005 — Chris Cox tossed a two-hitter in California’s 4-0 victory over Rochester in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The shutout was the second in as many games for the Trojans with Zach Jeney blanking Fort Cherry, 4-0.
2004 — The Turkeyfoot Valley softball team defeated North Star, 9-6, in the West Pac title game, the first time Turkeyfoot won a West Pac title in any sport and to give coach Jane Collins her second title as coach of the Lady Rams. Brittany Barefoot earned the win for the Lady Rams (18-1) and Karina Graziani recorded the final six outs for the save.
2003 — Carmichaels, the No. 2 seed, held off a feisty Union squad to open the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with a 9-6 victory. Colby Giles hit a lead-off home run for the Mikes and Jeff Lapkowicz added a three-run shot. Jared Lapkowicz secured the complete-game victory with eight strikeouts and four walks.
2003 — Kerri Hiles held Franklin Regional to just one hit as the Connellsville softball team opened the WPIAL playoffs with a 5-0 victory. Hiles struck out 15 and walked two, and carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning.
2002 — Mill Run rallied for a 10-5 over visiting Charleroi in the Fayette County Baseball League opener for both teams. Dan Gratchic scored the eventual winning run on Dennis Show’s single. Charleroi’s Jarrad Essey hit a home run and single, and had four RBI.
2002 — Kip Wells won for the fifth time in six starts as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Aramis Ramirez, who missed 21 Pirates games this season because of a suspension and ankle injury, hit his first home run of the season. The two-run shot in the first inning helped Pittsburgh stop Houston’s seven-game winning streak.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
