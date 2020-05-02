2019 -- The Albert Gallatin softball team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 13-0 victory in five innings over visiting Armstrong in a Section 1-AAAAA game. Maddie Hershberger hit a three-run homer in a 12-run first inning for the Lady Colonials. Winning pitcher Maddie Flowers allowed four hits, struck out two and walked two, and smacked a triple. Annalia Paoli drove in three runs with a pair of hits and scored twice.
2019 -- The Elizabeth Forward softball team wrapped up a perfect record in Section 2-AAAA and eliminated two-time defending WPIAL champion Belle Vernon from playoff contention with a 5-3 victory. Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese allowed two earned runs on seven hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Grace Smith knocked in two runs with a double and a single, and Taylor Ludwick also had two hits. Lindsay Steeber homered, doubled and had two RBI.
2019 -- Kierra Waywood fired a one-hitter and Yough closed Section 1-AAAA play with a 9-0 win over visiting Uniontown. Savannah Manns had three hits, including a double, and stole two bases for the second-place Lady Cougars. Waywood and Hadley Sleith each had two hits, one RBI and one run, and Kaylyn Odelli and Nevaeh Chipp each had two runs, one hit and one RBI. Waywood struck out 10 and walked just one. Freshman Kaylee Hager had the only hit for the Lady Raiders. The only other baserunner for Uniontown was Kaitlyn Adams, who drew a walk.
2018 -- Anthony Dellapenna pitched a two-hit shutout, struck out six and walked two to lead Beth-Center to a 14-0 Section 1-AA victory over visiting Burgettstown. Dellapenna also scored two runs and had one RBI. Teammate Bailey Lincoski had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI.
2018 -- Andino Vecchiolla was solid on the mound and Laurel Highlands had some timely hits for a 4-2 Section 3-AAAAA victory over visiting Gateway. Vecchiolla allowed two earned runs on five hits, including Kris Dick's two-run home run in the seventh inning, with five strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter. The Mustangs' Chad Petrush belted a two-run home run.
2017 -- Isaac Dean belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 13-1 Section 2-A victory over West Greene. Gage Clark was one out shy of a complete game, giving way when he reached his 75-pitch count. He allowed one earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. The Rockets' Justin Maddich went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single, two runs, and three RBI.
2017 -- California’s John Monroe defeated Thomas Jefferson’s Yash Maheshwari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, to win the Section 1-AA singles title. Teammate Josh Wohar was victorious in the consolation final, rallying from a set down to defeat South Park’s Devin Stolar, 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. Both players advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Singles Championship.
2017 -- Madison Renner threw a four-inning no-hitter and belted a two-run home run to lead West Greene to a 15-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting Mapletown. Renner struck out three and walked four for her fifth win of the season. She also had three hits and four RBI, and drove in the run that invoked the mercy rule. The Lady Pioneers’ McKenna Lampe had a double, single, four stolen bases, scored three runs and an RBI. Madison Lampe legged out two triples, scored two runs, and drove in four. Kaitlyn Rizor finished with a double, triple and two runs scored. Marissa Rode had two hits and two RBI, and Shelby Morris had two RBI.
2016 -- Th Laurel Highlands baseball team won its 15th game in a row with a 4-0 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Elizabeth Forward. Hudson Novak struck out 10, walked one and scattered four hits for the victory. Chad Pillar was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Mustangs.
2016 -- Brownsville secured the outright Section 2-AA baseball championship after clinching the title with a 9-2 victory at Chartiers-Houston. The Falcons’ Jaryn Addis, Cory Lent, Travis Bevard, Zach Bashour and Josh Davison all doubled.
2016 -- Frazier’s Kara Mastowski pitched a no-hitter in the Lady Commodores’ 12-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting Jeannette. Mastowski struck out six and walked two. Baili Clark blasted a three-run home run and Kelsey Holp hit a solo shot.
2015 -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State cornerback Doran Grant, Louisville free safety Gerod Holliman, Penn State tight end Jesse James, Central Michigan defensive lineman L.T. Walton, and Miami defensive end Anthony Chickillo on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
2015 -- Nate Torbich knocked in five runs with three hits, including a home run and a double, and was the winning pitcher as Albert Gallatin stormed past visiting Frazier, 11-4, in a non-section baseball game. Torbich allowed six hits, walked two and struck out three.
2014 -- Josh Luko was one walked batter away from a perfect game as California kept rolling along in Section 1-A play with a 3-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan. The Trojans remain undefeated with a 9-0 section record and 15-0 overall mark. Luke retired the first seven batters before walking Ryan Siebert. He then retired the next 14 batters for his second no-hitter of the season. Luko struck out 11.
2014 -- Maddie Ludrosky tossed a one-hitter and the Lady Rockets pounded out 19 hits in Jefferson-Morgan's 24-0 Section 2-A victory at California. Ludrosky struck out nine and walked one.
2014 -- Brandon Lawless scattered five hits in five innings as the Carmichaels baseball team clinched a Section 1-A playoff berth with a 9-1 win over West Greene. Lawless struck out six and walked two. The Mikes' Mike Blasinsky went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
2014 -- California senior Kailyn Clancy threw a personal-best 46-10 to win the girls shot put by nearly three feet at the annual Baldwin Invitational. Clancy also finished second in the discus with a top throw of 129-3. Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout finished second in the javelin with a throw of 138-2. Wiltrout has had just two second-place finishes in the season to date, both to Baldwin Invite champion Sarah Stanley, of South Park, and by six inches each time. Laurel Highlands’ Shelby Burns also won a silver medal, clearing 5-4 to finish second in the high jump.
2013 -- The Frazier softball team secured a share of the Section 2-AAA title with a 13-1 victory over visiting California. Andrea Lash allowed one earned run, struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Alexis Livingstone led the Lady Commodores with two doubles and three RBI.
2013 -- The Brownsville softball team earned a Section 4-AAA playoff berth with a 6-3 win over Albert Gallatin. Winning pitcher Miranda Arison struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, and helped her cause with two singles and an RBI double.
2013 -- The Laurel Highlands softball team clinched its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2007 with a 4-3 win at Uniontown. Jordan Saghy's three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning brought home the game-winning run. The Lady Raiders led 3-1 after four innings on Jenna Nypaver's solo home run, Trista Crise's RBI single and Julia Keffer's run-producing groundout.
2012 -- The fourth class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame was announced and included: Redstone High School and major league baseball standout Pat Mullin, Connellsville and Penn State football star John “Wally” Schroyer, Larry Vignali, a football star at Masontown High School and at the University of Pittsburgh, Connellsville, West Virginia and Buffalo Bills football star Jim Braxton, Uniontown, California and NFL star running back Chuck Muncie, retired Connellsville wrestling coach Tom Dolde, longtime football and basketball referee Gene Steratore Sr., Connellsville’s swim team for a body of work that included WPIAL championships from 1938 through 1944 and again in 1946, Uniontown’s undefeated 1964 boys basketball team that claimed WPIAL and PIAA championships, and South Union Township’s 1961 track & field team that claimed the WPIAL Class B track championship.
2011 -- Cameron Grimes struck out five batters and allowed two hits as the Carmichaels softball team remained undefeated with a 1-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A action. Morgan Berardi drove home the winning run with a double.
2009 -- Winning pitcher John Boskovich finished with two hits and two RBI in Laurel Highlands' 5-1 non-section win over Albert Gallatin. Adam Dorogi hit a home run in the win.
2008 -- The Carmichaels baseball team clinched the Section 1-A crown with an 11-4 win at Frazier. Billy Musgrove was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. He also went 4-for-4 with two doubles. Teammate Cody Andrews went 4-for-4, including two doubles, with four RBI and three runs scored. Chuck Gasti had a triple, two singles, two RBI, and four runs scored. Frazier's Justin Berklovich went 4-for-4 with four RBI.
2008 -- Kasey Osborn tossed a no-hitter and the Lady Mikes exploded for 15 hits in Carmichaels' 20-0 Section 2-A victory in the second game of a doubleheader against visiting Geibel Catholic.
2008 -- The Lady Mikes' bats exploded for 15 hits and Kasey Osborn didn't allow to hand the Lady Gators a loss in the second game of a Section 2-A home doubleheader. Osborn struck out five and walked two.
2008 -- Laurel Highlands' Nathaniel Hensh and Lauren Molchan took top honors in the pole vault at the annual Baldwin Invitational.
2007 -- The Southmoreland boys advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Team Track & Field Championships for the first time since 2004 with victories over Brentwood (99½-49½), Apollo-Ridge (89-61), and Highlands (106-44).
2007 -- Megan Chadwell had a triple, four singles and three RBI to lead the Belle Vernon softball team to a 5-0 win over McGuffey and clinch a Section 4-AAA playoff berth. Dena Mornak scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked four.
2007 -- Lauren Minor struck out seven of the final nine outs and scattered three hits to lift the Waynesburg Central softball team to a 3-0 Section 4-AAA home victory over the Lady Titans. The game was scoreless through four innings when Waynesburg finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Nikkie Coleman and a two-out, two-run single by Rachel Rohanna.
2007 -- Ashly Menear finished what he started, earning a 13-3 victory over West Greene in a game earlier suspended. Menear was also a factor at the plate with an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, a double and single, and three RBI.
2006 -- Barry Bonds hit his 712th home run in the San Francisco Giants' 5-3 loss to San Diego. Bonds sent a full-count pitch from Scott Linebrink over the center-field wall for a solo shot that traveled an estimated 440 feet in the bottom of the eighth inning. Linebrink became the 419th pitcher to surrender a home run to Bonds.
2006 -- Zach Duke pitched a five-hitter for his first major league shutout and complete game in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 8-0 victory over the Cubs.
2005 -- The Laurel Highlands softball team scored 11 runs in the first inning on its way to an easy 14-2 Section 2-AAA victory over Mount Pleasant. The Fillies secured second place with the win. Renee Gmiter led the way with three hits and four RBI. Ashley Haragos added a pair of singles and three RBI. Winning pitcher Rebecca Williams struck out two and helped her cause with three RBI.
2005 -- Chelsea Stotka allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in Beth-Center's 12-0 victory over California in Section 1-A action. Stotka's no-hit bid was broken up in the fourth inning on Maria Wohar's bunt single. Amanda Higginbotham led the Lady Bulldogs offensively with three hits and three runs.
2005 -- Jessica Barcelo struck out six and allowed only one hit in Frazier's 11-2 Section 1-A victory at Monessen. Kristen Miller had the hot bat for Frazier with three hits and an RBI.
2005 -- Mandy Hanft's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth broke a 2-2 tie and lifted host Turkeyfoot Valley to a 3-2 victory over Hyndman in a West-Pac battle. Casey Metheney hit a two-run home run for the Lady Rams. Winning pitcher Karina Graziani allowed just three hits, walked six and struck out two.
2005 -- Connellsville scored two runs in the sixth inning to defeat Norwin, 2-1, in a Section 1-AAAA softball game. Rachel Means tripled, Ashley Whipkey singled, and Brittany Kenny and Megan Parsons both doubled in the key inning.
2005 -- Bentworth jumped on the scoreboard early with five runs in the first inning and didn't look back as the Lady Bearcats downed visiting Geibel Catholic, 14-4, in a Section 1-A softball game. Rachel Salisbury added a two-run home run in the win. Winning pitcher Alyssa Zrimsek worked six innings, striking out five and allowing no walks. Bentworth's Melissa Rankin went 4-for-5. The Lady Gators' Julie Cummings and Beth Novotney both had two hits.
2005 -- The Carmichaels baseball team clinched a Section 1-A playoff spot with an 11-0 victory over Bentworth. Jamie Bandish went 3-for-3 and had four RBI for the Mikes. Winning pitcher Karl Cole struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
2005 -- Laurel Highlands upset Section 2-AAA leader Mount Pleasant, 2-1, with both runs scoring in the first inning on a walk and infield error. Ethan Midlik went the distance for the win, scattering four hits with eight strikeouts.
2005 -- Josh Brown drove Scott Fraley home with the winning run as Brownsville won at Charleroi, 2-1, in Section 2-AA action. Fraley went the distance in the win, allowing five hits and striking out six.
2003 -- The Carmichaels softball team clinched its first section title since 1999 with a 6-2 Section 1-A victory over Avella. The victory was the Lady Mikes' 13th in a row. Melissa Metcalf scattered five hits, walked one and struck out eight.
2002 -- The Connellsville baseball team was out-hit by visiting Albert Gallatin, 13-8, but the Falcons held the advantage in runs for an 8-5 Senior Day victory in Section 2-AAA play. Losing pitcher Craig Hriblan allowed eight singles and walked one in the loss, and contributed a home run and two doubles. The Falcons' Matt Rupp picked up the win and Brent Wilson recorded the final two outs for the save.
