2019 — The Connellsville softball team won a pitchers’ duel with a 3-2 victory over Trinity in the WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinals. Mia Burd went the distance for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
2019 — Kailey Larcinese allowed just two hits as Elizabeth Forward advanced to the semifinals with a 5-1 victory over Indiana in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals. Taylor Ludwick led the Lady Warriors with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored.
2019 — California sophomore Payton Conte patiently awaited as a temporary outfield fence was fixed, and then delivered a two-run single to give the Trojans a lead they would not relinquish for a 9-6 win over Eden Christian in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. Conte added a double and drove in three runs. Jacob Piktel drove in a pair of runs.
2019 — The Frazier softball team cruised to a 10-0 victory over Vincentian Academy in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Logan Hartman allowed only one hit, struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter. The Lady Commodores had only six hits, but took advantage of seven walks and four errors.
2019 — Caitlyn Dugan pitched Jefferson-Morgan into the WPIAL Class A semifinals with the Lady Rockets’ 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Sewickley Academy. Dugan allowed one unearned run on just one hit. She also had a pair of bunt singles, scored a run and drove in a run.
2019 — Jarett Bach scattered five singles and struck out 10 as Yough advanced to the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals with a 3-1 victory against South Park.
2019 — West Greene defeated Bishop Canevin, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Junior Jade Renner allowed two unearned runs in the complete-game victory with nine strikeouts, and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaitlyn Rizor went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
2018 — Freddy Galvis drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run ninth inning with San Diego’s second successful squeeze bunt of the game, and the Padres rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-5, for their third win of the four-game series.
2016 — Robert Rohanna made the cut in the 58th Abierto Mexicano de Golf with a two-round total of 6-under 136. Rohanna was tied for 12th entering the third round after carding a 2-under 69 in the second round.
2015 — California earned its second consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class A baseball championship with a 6-4 victory over Serra Catholic.
2015 — Jefferson-Morgan hit five home runs to defeat Frazier, 8-1, in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. The win was the Lady Rockets’ 10th in a row and earned their first trip to the WPIAL championship game. Camryn Dugan, who lost her father Chris to cancer the week before, hit a solo home run. Morgan Simkovic hit a two-run home run, Morgan Gamble blasted a two-run homer and a solo blast, and Madison Dupont hit a solo home run in the win.
2015 — Smithfield-Fairchance edged Farmington for a 3-2 road victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Smithfield-Fairchance scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Sam Hlatky’s two-run triple tied the game and Nick Groover’s single later in the inning brought home the game-winning run. Groover went 7.1 innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Nate Torbich picked up the final five outs for the save, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
2014 — Smithfield-Fairchance scored single runs in the top of the third, fifth and seventh innings for a 3-1 road victory at Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Micah High drove in the first two runs and Caleb Dempsey had the third RBI with a double. Troy Kifer had an RBI single for Uniontown. Nick Groover struck out six in five innings for the win and Nate Torbich earned the four-inning save with three strikeouts.
2014 — Jefferson-Morgan pounded out 18 hits en route to a dominating 9-1 win over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals. The Lady Rockets sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored four runs. The Lady Rockets’ Madison Ludrosky allowed five hits, walked five and struck out 13 in the complete-game victory, and went 5-for-5. Morgan Simkovic hit a home run and drove in four runs.
2014 — Mike Parlak had three hits and Dakota McWilliams was the winning pitcher as host Connellsville defeated Smithfield-Fairchance, 8-2, in an eight-inning Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Garrett Brooks, Brock Bonadio and Jacob Farris had two hits apiece for Connellsville. McWilliams allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Jimmy Malone got the final seven outs, surrendering only a walk while striking out three to earn the save.
2013 — The Frazier softball team advanced the the WPIAL Class A semifinals with a 9-2 victory over Shenango. Winning pitcher Andrea Lash allowed seven hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Alexis Livingstone led the Lady Commodores with three doubles and a two-run home run.
2013 — Waynesburg scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 16-1 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jordan Dicks went 2-for-5 with three RBI and Logan Bowman was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Morris went the distance, allowing just the one run in the top of the sixth inning on two hits. He struck out five and walked three.
2013 — Mike Parlak had a two-run triple and Grant Wortman went 3-for-4, including two doubles, and drove in three runs as Connellsville held on for a 6-5 win over visiting Farmington in Fayette County Legion Baseball League action. Farmington scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning, but the game was called due to darkness and the result reverted to the last, fully completed inning. Ryan Huey earned the win and Cameron Bernhardt picked up the save.
2013 — Uniontown scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Belle Vernon. Colin McKee worked 7.1 innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Giuseppi Schiano earned the save, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts and one walk. Tyler Dubovich had two RBI in the win.
2011 — The Frazier baseball team held on for a 6-5 victory over Carlynton in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs after racing out to a 6-0 lead.
2011 — The Beth-Center baseball team won its first playoff game in over a decade with a 5-0 victory over Vincentian Academy. Jeff Tarley went 2-for-3 in the win. Winning pitcher Mike Bodnar allowed four hits, one walk and struck out four.
2009 — Carmichaels football coach Mike Bosnic ended his seven-year run when he accepted the head coaching duties at Washington High School.
2008 — Zach Sinclair struck out 15 in six innings and then struck out another after he reentered the game in the seventh inning as East Allegheny fended off Laurel Highlands, 9-6, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL baseball playoffs. The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Sinclair returned to end the rally.
2007 — Casey Shultz scattered five hits as Bud Murphy’s defeated visiting Mill Run, 3-0, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Shultz struck out eight and walked two, and stranded runners on first and third in the seventh inning for the complete-game victory.
2007 — California defeated Waynesburg, 5-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Matt Stay allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in the complete-game victory. Ryan Encapera had two singles and two RBI in the win. Waynesburg’s Adam Dukate drove in two runs and teammate Derek Behrens had a double, triple and RBI.
2007 — Albert Gallatin’s Gene Franks III (shortstop) and Connellsville’s Joe Leonard (first base) were named to the 2007 All-Section 2-AAAA first team. The Colonials’ Elmer Engle and Jon Angel and the Falcons’ Rob Egan were honored on the second team.
2007 — Jason Greene had three hits and two RBI as Blaney Farms knocked off Carmichaels, the reigning FCBL champions, 8-3. Marty Fagler, Todd Dunham, Wes Kisner, Ryan Robowski and Jeff Barnyak combined on a five-hitter for Blaney Farms.
2006 — Winning pitcher Adam Rayburg’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning rallied Valley to a 6-5 victory over Southmoreland in a preliminary round game in the WPIAL Class AA baseball playoffs.
2006 — Barry Bonds finally tied Babe Ruth at 714 career home runs, ending a nine-game slump with a shot into right-center field in San Francisco’s 4-2 win over Oakland in 10 innings.
2005 — Nikki Coleman singled home Ashley Wilkinson with the game-winning run as Waynesburg Central edged Deer Lakes, 4-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. The Lady Raiders rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. Brooke Roberts drove in three runs for Waynesburg. Winning pitcher Autumn Minor struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2005 — Mt. Alvernia rallied for a 2-1 victory in 10 innings to end Carmichaels’ WPIAL Class A softball playoff run in the first round.
2005 — Chelsea Skotka scattered five hits and retired 20 of the final 22 batters she faced to lead Beth-Center to a 3-2 win in nine innings over North Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Stotka struck out six and didn’t walk a batter, and she also scored the game’s winning run.
2004 — Uniontown freshman Breehana Jacobs won gold in the 100, silver in the 200 and bronze in the long jump at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. She also anchored the Lady Raiders’ 400 relay to a fourth-place finish. Teammate Lauren Madison tied for third in the high jump.
2004 — Connellsville’s Kenny King turned on the speed down the stretch to win his first gold medal in the 800 at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Uniontown’s Walter Richardson won the silver medal in the long jump. Albert Gallatin’s Nate Turner tied for third in the high jump.
2004 — Bryan Dunn singled home Jason Britton with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift fourth-seeded California to a 2-1 victory over Union in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Britton scored both runs and led the Trojans with four hits. Chris Cox was solid on the mound, striking out five, walking one and retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
2004 — Chris Lewis scattered four hits and Bill Gabonay singled home the game’s only run as Connellsville opened the Fayette County Baseball League season with a 1-0 win at Waynesburg.
2004 — Brian Sankovich singled in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Bud Murphy’s opened FCBL play with a 2-1 win over Rostraver.
2004 — Mill Run breezed to a 14-3 home win over Mario’s in FCBL action. Chris Marsinko, Brandon Bryner and Kris Firestone had three hits apiece for Mill Run. Marsinko and Firestone both had three RBI.
2004 — Carmichaels needed three days to defeat Geibel Catholic, 6-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs after the game was originally suspended because of rain. Jared Lapkowicz and Karl Cole combined on a two-hitter for the Mikes, the defending WPIAL champions. Shayne Busti hit a home run and Donny Hewitt drove in two runs in the win.
2004 — Latrobe scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Connellsville, 1-0, in the first round of the WPIAL softball playoffs.
2002 — Brad Yohman was solid on the mound and the defense behind him was flawless in Laurel Highlands’ 6-1 win over Chartiers Valley in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs. Yohman scattered four hits, walked only one and struck out four. Dave Landman led the Mustangs with three singles.
2002 — Geibel Catholic had a rough start when the bus arrived an hour late, and the Gators were unable to recover in a 10-0 loss to Carmichaels in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Jared Lapkowicz allowed only three hits in the win. Shayne Busti led the Mikes with a double, triple and two RBI.
2002 — The Waynesburg Central softball team fell to McGuffey, 8-7, in 12 innings in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
