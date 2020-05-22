2019 — Beaver rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning for a 7-2 victory over Yough in the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball semifinals.
2019 — Elizabeth Forward scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese pitched out of a couple jams in the Lady Warriors’ 4-0 win over Knoch in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball semifinals. Bri Sersevic singled home the Lady Warriors’ first two runs and Brooke Markland singled home the last two runs.
2019 — The West Greene softball team rolled to a 15-0 victory in four innings over Jefferson-Morgan to advance to the WPIAL Class A semifinals for the fourth straight year. The Lady Pioneers’ Kaitlyn Rizor went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and home run, drove in four runs and scored four. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
2019 — Mary Smithnosky’s run-scoring single and Haylie Brunson’s solo home run accounted for the offense in Mount Pleasant’s 2-0 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball semifinals. Carolyn Alincic struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in the win.
2019 — Laurel Highlands scored three runs in the fifth inning for a 4-1 victory over Franklin Regional to advance to the WPIAL Class AAAAA baseball championship for the first time in program history. Winning pitcher Justin Brestensky allowed one earned run on four hits in 6.2 innings with two strikeouts and four walks. Kaleb Scott’s two-out single scored Dylan Bohna and Nate Zimcosky to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead. Scott finished with three hits.
2019 — The top-seeded California Trojans only had two hits, but made the most of Quigley Catholic mistakes for a 3-1 victory in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Trojans tied the game on a dropped fly ball and took the lead with a bases-loaded infield single by Jordan Kearns. Fred Conrad’s sacrifice fly plated the third run of the fourth inning. Nate Zemany scattered four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks for the win.
2019 — The Connellsville softball team batted around in back-to-back innings to rally from a 4-0 deficit for a 10-4 victory over Penn-Trafford to advance to the WPIAL Class AAAAA title game for the first time since 1998. Mia Burd overcame a line drive to the midsection early in the game for the complete-game victory.
2019 — The Frazier softball team had 10 hits, received 11 walks and benefited from four errors to defeat top-seeded Chartiers-Houston, 10-3, and advance to the Lady Commodores’ third-straight WPIAL Class AA championship game.
2018 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team fell to Mars, 6-2, in the WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
2018 — Dylan Brosky’s single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning brought Brody Bagwell home with the eventual winning run to send fourth-seeded Brownsville to the WPIAL Class AAA baseball title game with a 6-5 win over top-seeded Riverside. The quarterfinal win was the Falcons’ ninth in a row. Brownsville committed five errors. Winning pitcher Josh Davison allowed only one hit and an unearned run, striking out three and walking three over six innings. Trevor Stewart earned the save.
2017 — Mount Pleasant scored five runs in the fourth inning for a 10-6 victory over Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs. Jason Beranek pitched a complete game for the win, giving up 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — Top-seeded Blackhawk eliminated Ringgold from the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball quarterfinal by defeating the Rams, 12-0.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna fell a few shots shy of earning one of the two berths from the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier at Butler Country Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot even-par 71 in the first round of two, but slipped to 74 in the final 18 holes. Rohanna lost on the first playoff hole and settled for the second alternate.
2017 — Brownsville advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA baseball semifinals with a wild 2-1 thriller in 10 innings over South Side Area. Jaryn Addis took four straight balls for a walk with the bases loaded to bring Ricky Marucci home with the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Josh Davison picked up the win in relief, pitching three innings and allowing one hit with a strikeout and no walks. Starting pitcher Dylan Brosky threw seven strong innings and only allowed an unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
2017 — Jefferson Morgan, the No. 4 seed, batted around in the first inning to score four runs and then hung on for a 7-6 victory over Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Jacob Broadwater had a two-run single and earned the save in relief of starter Gage Clark.
2017 — The second-seeded California Trojans advanced to the WPIAL Class AA baseball semifinals with a 7-4 victory over Neshannock. The Lancers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Trojans responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Winning pitcher Nate Luketich scored the go-ahead run on a single by Jake Powell in the fourth inning.
2015 — Connellsville opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League schedule with a 12-0 win in seven innings over Waynesburg. Jim Malone went the distance, scattering three singles, striking out six and walking one in the victory. Austin Puskar sparked the Connellsville offense with three hits and five RBI. Corey Fogle drove in two runs with a pair of singles.
2015 — Uniontown defeated Colonial 3, 9-2, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Bobby Bricker struck out eight and walked one. Troy Kifer had an RBI triple and run-scoring double. Hudson Novak finished with three runs scored, an RBI and two singles.
2015 — Mark Fike’s two-out walk-off single over the right fielder’s head scored Trenton Uphold from third base to lift Farmington to a 4-3 win over visiting Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna finished strong in the second round of the Symetra Classic, playing her back nine in 3-under 33 to stand alone in fifth place at 6-under 138, just two strokes off the lead.
2015 — Uniontown’s Braden Carei placed sixth in the Class AAA pole vault at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium. Carei won three WPIAL medals, including a gold in diving, and two state medals in his senior year.
2015 — Maris Seto was disappointed she missed the finals of the girls Class AA long jump in the morning, but the Brownsville junior came back in the afternoon for a medal in the high jump at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Seto was clean through her first four heights until she checked out at 5-6 to finish tied for fourth place. Seto was short of advancing to the finals in the long jump by one inch, finishing 11th overall.
2015 — Brownsville senior Byron Mayers finished third in his heat of the boys Class AA 100 with a time of 11.30 seconds to advance to the semifinals at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. The Fillies’ Shelby Burns cleared 5 feet in the girls Class AAA high jump, finishing tied for 17th place. Frazier senior Matt Brown finished 11th in the boys Class AA javelin with a throw of 169-5. Uniontown freshman Dellecia Francis finished 20th with a jump of 16-10 in the girls Class AAA long jump.
2014 — Westminster College sophomore Marissa Kalsey finished third in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships for her second outdoor All-America honor. The Waynesburg Central graduate is also a two-time indoor All-America.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot a 2-under par 70 in the opening round of the Lexus Panama Classic at Buenaventura Golf Club.
2014 — The Jefferson-Morgan softball team fell short of advancing to the WPIAL Class A title game with a 5-3 loss to South Side Area at California University of Pa.’s Lilley Field.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna had another steady round of golf in the opening round of the Symetra Classic at Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, N.C., with a 3-under 69.
2013 — Neshannock defeated Frazier, 9-1, in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. Winning pitcher Madison Shaffer scattered three singles and struck out 12.
2011 — Simeon Bell hit an RBI single to score Zach Patterson in the top of the ninth inning to give undefeated Mitch’s Bail Bonds a 3-2 win over Blue Mountain in Fayette County Baseball league play. Kyle Petty’s two-run triple tied the game for Mitch’s Bail Bonds in the sixth inning.
2011 — Mill Run rallied from a 4-1 deficit for an 11-4 win at Belmont in its season-opening Fayette County Baseball League game. Bill Bendis pitched the final three innings to earn the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.
2009 — Connellsville senior Rodney Richter had a top attempt of 183-8 in the Class AAA discus to win the gold medal at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg Central’s Nick Patton tied for ninth in the Class AA pole vault.
2009 — Laurel Highlands’ Maressa Guynn won a bronze medal in the Class AAA shot put at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Teammate Demi Phillipy, a senior, capped her career by placing seventh in the Class AAA javelin. Waynesburg Central freshman Marissa Kalsey, who won the WPIAL gold medal a week earlier, tied for 15th in the Class AA competition.
2009 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna posted the low score of 1-under 71 at U.S. Open local qualifier at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort’s Mystic Rock course.
2009 — Connellsville scored seven runs in the sixth inning to seal a 12-3 victory over Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jeremy Molinaro struck out five batters and allowed six hits in six innings for the win. Sam Beucher led the Connellsville with a pair of doubles. Brendan Costantino had two hits for Charleroi.
2009 — Ethan Mildren struck out 10 batters for Uniontown in a 4-2 victory over California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Uniontown rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.
2008 — Jared Early, Dave Gomas and Andy Schliehauf all doubled, as Bud Murphy’s kicked off the Fayette County Baseball League season with a 3-1 win over Potter’s Clubhouse. Winning pitcher Nick Damico worked six innings with a 3-hitter, six strikeouts, five walks and one earned run. Robert Halfhill worked the seventh for the save.
2008 — Jason Bay and Xavier Nady homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of Milwaukee’s inability to drive in runners to beat the Brewers, 8-4, and avoid a series sweep.
2007 — Connellsville broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, and starting pitcher Robbie Egan made it stand to open the Fayette American Legion Baseball League season with a 4-2 win over visiting Belle Vernon. Ben Herrington led off the bottom of the third with a single. Kaitan Smiley forced him at second, followed by consecutive walks to Dustyn Pastors, Tyler Onusko and Andrew Kaper with Kaper’s leading to a run. The second run of the inning scored when Brian Sherwood’s hit was mishandled in the outfield. Egan went the distance for the win, allowing four hits and one earned run to go with eight strikeouts and five walks.
2007 — Mill Run tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth to rally past visiting Potter’s Clubhouse, 3-2, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Jim Warrick led off the bottom of the ninth for Mill Run with a single. Bryner’s single moved pinch-runner Ken Wiltrout to second and both runners moved up a base on Dennis Show’s sacrifice. Jeremy Miller was intentionally walked and Ryan Firestone’s single plated Wiltrout with the winning run. Phil Gratchic led Potter’s with three singles.
2006 — Belle Vernon rallied past Montour, 4-3, in the WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinals. The last time the Lady Leopards played in the semifinals was 1990. Winning pitcher Ashley Merella drove in Alana Lacey with the game-winning run.
2006 — Carmichaels scored one run on a failed suicide squeeze, and found success four times with the squeeze bunt in the Mikes’ 8-6 victory over Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class A baseball first-round playoffs. Logan Phillips won in relief of starter Joby Lapkowicz, allowing just two hits in two innings to keep the Mikes close.
2006 — Waynesburg Central cruised the its WPIAL Class AA softball quarterfinal with a 13-2 win over Steel Valley. Alyson Johnson drove in three runs for the Lady Raiders.
2006 — Zach Jeney scattered four hits in five innings in third-seeded California’s 8-4 win over Avella in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Jeney struck out 12 and walked only one, and also was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in a team-high three runs.
2006 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team held off Serra Catholic for a 9-7 win in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Gators won a playoff game for the first time in 12 attempts, dating back to the first playoff appearance in 1982. Brendan Costantino had a two-run double, Nick Molchan drove in a run with a triple, and Dean Lewandowski and Mario Fragello both had an RBI single. Jeff Baluch was the winning pitch.
2005 — The visiting Colorado Rockies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, to avoid a sweep. The Pirates had the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning.
2004 — Jared Lapkowicz and Karl Cole combined on on a two-hitter as Carmichaels advanced to the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals with a 12-1 win over Brentwood in five innings. Jamie Bandish’s three-run home run invoked the Mercy Rule. Shayne Busti also belted a home run for the Mikes.
2003 — Chartiers-Houston scored the lone run of the game on Casey Kapis’ single in the top of the eighth inning in the Lady Bucs’ 1-0 extra-inning victory over Beth-Center in the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Chelsea Stotka went the distance in the loss, allowing six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
2003 — Justin Schrader allowed five hits and struck out 11 in Carmichaels’ 8-0 road win over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2002 — Carmichaels held off Rochester, 2-1, to advance to the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Mikes (15-2) advanced to play Neshannock. Jared Lapkowicz drove in both Carmichaels runs with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Colby Giles allowed six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts for the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
