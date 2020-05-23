2019 -- Rachel Rohanna shot 1-over 73 in the opening round of the inaugural Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted by Nancy Lopez.
2019 -- Madison Wiltrout fell shy of her school-record mark, but the University of North Carolina redshirt freshman threw the javelin far enough to qualify for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Connnellsville graduate placed fifth out of 48 competitors at the NCAA East Preliminary round at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., with a top throw of 51.69 meters (169-7), her second of three attempts in the final heat.
2018 -- West Greene hit three long home runs and Jade Renner struck out eight, as the top-seeded Lady Pioneers advanced to their third straight WPIAL Class A softball final with an 8-2 win over Union. Madison Lampe hit a solo home run and three-run blast. Madison Renner hit a two-run home run. Jade Renner struck out eight and didn't walk a batter for the win.
2018 -- The Southmoreland softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA championship for the first time with a 6-4 win over Freeport.
2018 -- Ringgold defeated Greensburg Salem, 7-3, in the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball semifinals. The Rams advanced to play South Fayette in the title game. Winning pitcher Chase Angotti pitched 6.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Josh Peters secured the save. Angotti also had a solid day at the plate with two singles, two RBI and a runs scored.
2018 -- The third time was the charm for Elizabeth Forward against Yough as the Lady Warriors batted around in the fifth inning on their way to a 7-2 victory for a spot in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship. Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese allowed five hits, struck out three and walked four.
2018 -- Freshmen Hannah Yorty ended her four RBI performance with a two-out, walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Monessen a dramatic 5-2 victory over Leechburg in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. Winning pitcher Dana Vatakis allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
2017 -- Hunter Robinson pitched a five-inning shutout and had two hits as host Carmichaels blasted Better Edge, 10-0, in the Fayette County Baseball League opener for both teams. Robinson struck out 11 and walked only one in tossing a two-hitter.
2017 -- Mill Run was able to scratch together enough runs to support its pitchers in a 4-3 victory over Little Joe’s Pizza in the opening night of Fayette County Baseball League action at Mill Run Park.
2017 -- Yough defeated Ambridge, 7-1, to advance to the WPIAL Class AAAA softball championship for the second time in three years. The Lady Cougars' Hailey Warrick was 3-for-4 with three RBI.
2017 -- The Frazier softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA championship for the first time with a 6-2 victory over Seton-La Salle.
2016 -- West Greene defeated Union, 8-2, in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Madison Renner allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking three.
2016 -- Meadow Uncapher belted a two-run home run and then made the late lead stand as Mount Pleasant downed rival Southmoreland, 9-5, in the WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinals. Southmoreland's Olivia Porter hit a two-run home run to make the score 7-5 after five innings.
2016 -- Nate Torbich struck out 11 and walked only two in a complete game four-hitter, as Smithfield-Fairchance opened its Fayette American Legion baseball season with a 6-1 win over visiting Farmington.
2016 -- Luke Paull scattered three Colonial 3 singles over six innings and the Uniontown offense scored in every inning for a 14-0 victory in six innings at Colonial 3 in the opener for both teams. Paull struck out seven and walked two, while Zach Uhazie and Chad Pillar accounted for three RBI each.
2016 -- Dana Vatakis threw a no-hitter and Shelby Minardi drove in three runs with three hits as Monessen defeated fourth-seeded Serra Catholic, 10-0 in six innings, to advance into the semifinals for the first time in school history. The Lady Greyhounds advanced play top-seeded West Greene in the semifinals. Vatakis struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter.
2016 -- Yough, the No. 2 seed, edged Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinals. The Lady Cougars' Macey Mularski struck out 10.
2015 -- Belle Vernon senior Gianna Gaul finished fifth in the Class AAA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships with a throw of 128-1.
2015 -- Seton Hill's Mallory Sanner came up short of winning her second national title in the javelin in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, but the Uniontown graduate left the field knowing she accomplished something that no Griffin athlete has done. Sanner finished third with her final throw being the best of her career, 51.41 meters or 168 feet, 8 inches. “My personal best and school record on my last throw and Seton Hill’s only four-time All-America, I can’t beat that. It’s awesome to set the bar high. I’m honored and blessed to be the first national champion and four-time All-America,” said Sanner. “(The end of her career) sunk in when I finished third. I feel I could’ve won." Teammate and Belle Vernon graduate Jessica Slagus finished 10th.
2014 -- California senior Kailyn Clancy finished sixth in the Class AA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Mount Pleasant's Kadey Donitzen placed ninth in the Class AAA high jump. Mount Pleasant's Tyler Kolar tied for eighth in the Class AAA pole vault.
2014 -- Brownsville senior Nick Despot came through with a personal-best throw of 183-6 on his final attempt for the silver medal in the boys Class AA javelin at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
2013 -- Navy’s Maressa Guynn had a rough start in the NCAA East Track & Field Regional, and never found her rhythm in the preliminary round of the women’s discus. The Laurel Highlands graduate finished 44th in the field, able to secure only one mark in three attempts.
2013 -- Westminster College freshman Marissa Kalsey became the school’s first female two-time track & field All-America when she finished fifth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships held at Wisconsin-LaCrosse. The Waynesburg Central graduate cleared 3.65 meters (12-3½) to secure a spot in the top eight and gain All-America status.
2012 -- Connellsville beat Point Marion, 9-2, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Trevor Farrell struck out six. Connellsville's Garret Brooks hit a home run.
2012 -- Lindsey Osborne cracked a two-run single to right field in the fifth inning to complete a 5-run comeback and Morgan Berardi chopped a single over the third baseman’s head in the ninth to drive in the winning run in a 6-5 victory over previously undefeated Sto-Rox in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. Cameron Grimes earned the win for the Lady Mikes (22-1).
2011 -- Cody Cross hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to power Colonial 3 to an opening-day win over Point Marion Monday in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Tyler Sphon earned the win for Colonial 3, walking three and striking out five. Cross pitched the final three innings for the save, striking out four and walking one.
2011 -- Tyler Mayers pitched three innings and had a pair of doubles to lead Uniontown to a 10-9 win over Connellsville in Fayette American Legion action in a game called after eight innings due to darkness.
2011 -- California scored eight runs in the seventh inning for a 14-7 win over Bentworth in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The Trojans sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh inning and scored eight times with the help of a Bentworth error, a misjudged fly ball, and a third strike that bounced to the backstop.
2011 -- The Waynesburg Central baseball team ran its winning streak to 17 games with a 10-4 victory over Frazier in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals. The Raiders' Rich Kalsey, Joe Monica and Steve McCaw combined for six hits, six RBI and five runs scored.
2009 -- Laurel Highlands senior Maressa Guynn won the silver medal in the Class AAA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Beth-Center's Megan Sowers placed ninth in the Class AA javelin.
2009 -- Belle Vernon sophomore Matt Green set the mark to beat in the prelims of the Class AAA long jump, and the distance stood for the gold medal at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2009 -- Connellsville's Rodney Richter had hoped to double in his final PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships, but the senior settled for the bronze medal after winning successfully defending his gold medal in the discus the day before. Albert Gallatin's Anthony Stevenson finished fourth in the Class AAA high jump. Hans Lubich won Jefferson-Morgan's first jumping medal after he finished sixth in the Class AA high jump.
2008 -- Mount Pleasant's Abbey Way cleared 11-6 to win the gold medal in the Class AA pole vault at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Laurel Highlands' Demi Phillipy placed ninth in the Class AAA javelin.
2008 -- Shayne Busti homered twice to lead High Strung Racing to past Potter's Clubhouse, 10-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Busti's solo shot in the bottom of the first inning gave the home team a 1-0 lead, and his two-run shot in the third came as part of a five-run inning.
2008 -- Joe Eperjesi was 4-for-5 and drove in four runs, as host Uniontown defeated Connellsville, 7-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Ethan Mildren allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out five and walked just one batter. Mike Newhouse added a two-run home run for Uniontown,
2008 -- Samuel Bashioum tossed a complete game in helping Belle Vernon slip past Charleroi, 7-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Bashioum allowed nine hits, struck out nine and walked two batters.
2008 -- Connellsville junior Rod Richter saved his best throw for last on the first day of the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships, launching a personal best 175-6 on his final attempt in the championship flight to win the boys Class AAA discus gold medal. Actually, any one of Richter's four throws was long enough for the gold medal, including his preliminary flight throws of 170-6, 172-6 and 169-1.
2007 -- Ryan Kabana ripped three singles, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, as California rallied past Carmichaels, 7-6 ,in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Andy Galis worked 1.2 innings with one hit, three strikeouts and two walks.
2007 -- Justin Corso doubled and singled as Michael's Hero's cruised to an easy 7-3 win over visiting Phil's Tire in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Shane Tonkavitch went the distance with seven strikeouts and four walks.
2007 -- Todd Dunham and Bill Rouse doubled, and Shayne Busti singled twice and drove in two runs as Blaney Farms rolled past visiting Potter's, 11-2, in FCBL play. Winning pitcher Chris Brunson allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.
2007 -- Connellsville needed seven innings to get warmed up, but put up two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth for 4-3 come-from-behind win over Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Ben Herrington went the distance, allowing three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
2007 -- Carmen Congelio ripped a two-run home run in the fifth inning and finished 3-for-4 as Uniontown upended visiting Carmichaels, 12-3, in Fayette American Legion play. Josh Myers struck out seven and walked three for the win. Carmichaels' Tim Voithofer hit a home run.
2007 -- California junior Travis VanOlst had a career day as Trojans beat Serra Catholic, 10-5, in the WPIAL Class A playoff semifinals to send the defending champs back to the WPIAL title game. The Trojans advanced to their fourth consecutive trip to the Class A title game, where they won their second championship a year ago over Geibel Catholic. Van Olst drove in five runs with a two-run double and three-run home run, and earned the win with 4.2 innings of relief work.
2006 -- Geibel Catholic defeated Springdale, 6-2, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals for the program's second playoff victory and 13th win in a row. Brandon Noonan earned the complete-game victory. Jeff Baluch had a key two-run double for the Gators.
2006 -- Matt Morich drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the seventh inning as California edged Wana B Heros, 8-7, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Bryan Dunn went the distance, striking out six and walking two.
2006 -- Nate Fike fanned 15 batters and hurled a one-hitter as Uniontown rolled past visiting Point Marion, 10-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play.
2006 -- Carmichaels fell to Bishop Canevin, 4-2, in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The season for the Mikes ends at 15-5 and spoils a bid for Section 1-A to have all three teams in the semifinals. The Crusaders (13-5) met co-champion California, while Geibel Catholic faced Rochester.
2006 -- Geri Whitman tossed a two-hitter in Beth-Center's 7-0 victory over West Greene in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals. The Lady Bulldogs scored six unearned runs for their third consecutive trip to the semifinals and fourth in the past five years. Whitman struck out nine and walked two. Amanda Bolin paced Beth-Center at the plate with three hits and two RBI.
2006 -- Travis VanOlst pitched a two-hitter, smacked a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly, and scored two runs as California defeated Union, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. California (12-3) advanced to its third straight semifinals and fourth in the last six years. Ben Carson had two doubles for the Trojans, and J.D. Hawk drove in two runs. Van Olst walked five -- one intentional -- and struck out nine.
2005 -- Tony LaRussa won his 822nd game, tying him with Whitey Herzog for second on the franchise list, as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2. The loss was the Pirates' 10th straight to the Cardinals.
2004 -- Kevin Ginter hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lift the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2003 -- Jefferson-Morgan senior Shanna Yourchik finished tied for fourth in the high jump and training partner Emily Mathason, a West Greene sophomore, was sixth at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2003 -- The Carmichaels baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A championship at PNC Park with a 9-0 victory over Avonworth. The Mikes (18-1) advanced to play Bishop Canevin in the title game. Jared Lapkowicz was the winning pitcher. Niko Buday led the way for the Mikes with a double, two singles and three RBI. Andy Mazur drove in a pair of runs.
2002 -- The Beth-Center softball team defeated Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals for its 12th straight win. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1988. Winning pitcher Kristi Mazzaferri allowed five hits and benefited from two double plays. She also went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
