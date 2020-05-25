2019 -- Waynesburg Central sophomore Taylor Shriver finished in a two-way tie for third place in the Class AA pole vault after she cleared 12 feet at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. California senior Jelani Stafford closed out his short track career with a fourth-place finish in the Class AA shot put. Elizabeth Forward senior Bri Spirnak placed fifth in the Class AAA javelin. Belle Vernon's Ezra Johnson picked the right day to hit a personal-best throw with the senior finishing seventh in the Class AAA discus. Frazier's Skye Eicher pulled up lame about 30 meters in the Class AA 100 final, but managed to limp across the finish line to finish eighth. Somerset's Nick Hyde, son of former Southmoreland baseball coach Brian Hyde, finished fourth in the Class AAA discus throw. Uniontown's Jayden Thomas cleared 6-4 in the Class AAA high jump, but finished ninth overall based on missed attempts.
2018 -- Brenna Cavanaugh won the silver medal in the Class AA long jump at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2018 -- California’s Marissa Bitonti’s smile was as bright as the afternoon sun when she stood on the PIAA Track & Field Championships awards stand after she finished fourth in the Class AA javelin.
2018 -- Brody Bonadio had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a run as Connellsville rode a seven-run third inning to a 10-3 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Connellsville’s Jake Ansell contributed a double, single and two RBI, and Elijah Small was the winning pitcher.
2018 -- Jeremy Saliba pitched a four-hitter as Farmington defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 6-2, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Nolan Sennett paced Farmington’s 12-hit attack with three singles and an RBI.
2018 -- Colonial 3 scored a run in the top of the seventh to break the tie and held on for an 8-7 victory over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Colonial 3’s Jaryn Addis was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on Nik Gibson’s sacrifice fly and scored on Brandon Bell’s RBI groundout.
2017 -- Rachel Rohanna played her way into the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by virtue of her finish in the Great Lakes Shootout. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 2-under 70 in the opening round and was tied in 40th place.
2016 -- Mount Pleasant rallied past top-seeded Thomas Jefferson for a 7-3 victory in the WPIAL Class AAA softball semifinals. Winning pitcher Meadow Uncapher and Ava Gnibus both hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning to spark a five-run outburst.
2016 -- Bobby Bricker threw a six-hitter and Uniontown broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh inning to defeat visiting Charleroi, 5-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Bricker struck out nine and walked three in going the distance for the win.
2016 -- D.J. Zimcosky drove in three runs with two hits to help Colonial 3 beat visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 6-3, in a Fayette American Legion baseball game. Travis Bevard pitched into the ninth inning to earn the win for Colonial and Caleb Onesko got the final out with the bases loaded to earn the save.
2016 -- Yough’s Macy Mularski pitched a strong game, but West Allegheny’s Ashley Seamon got just enough run support in the Lady Indians’ 1-0 victory over the Lady Cougars in in a WPIAL Class AAA softball playoff game.
2016 -- Beth-Center senior Hannah Lacey was the lucky winner of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark automobile through the Centennial Chevrolet Scholar/Athlete Spotlight program. Lacey was one of 32 scholar-athletes, two each from 16 high schools in the area, who were brought together at the Historic Stone House Inn to be honored for their outstanding high school careers.
2015 -- Rich Pish tripled and doubled, and Troy Kifer also had two hits along with three RBI and two runs scored to lead host Uniontown over Farmington, 9-2, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2015 -- Nick Groover pitched a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts as Smithfield-Fairchance defeated visiting Belle Vernon, 5-1, in American Legion baseball play.
2014 -- Robert Rohanna shot a 2-under par 70 in the fourth and final round of the Lexus Panama Classic to finish with a 2-under 70 and finish in a 5-way tie for 11th place at 9-under 288.
2013 -- Uniontown graduate Mallory Sanner made history Saturday when she became the first NCAA Division II champion at Seton Hill University by finishing first in the javelin at the outdoor national championships at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at Colorado State-Pueblo.
2013 -- California junior Kailyn Clancy funneled her disappointed from the first day of competition into a gold-medal performance in the Class AA shot put at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships held at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Uniontown's Julie Friend finished ninth in both the Class AAA 1,600 and 3,200.
2012 -- Laurel Highlands freshman Shelby Burns had a productive trip to her first state meet by tying with two other girls for sixth place in the Class AAA high jump.
2011 -- The Waynesburg Central baseball team scored all of its runs in the first three innings and then held on to win its WPIAL Class AA semifinal game against Laurel, 4-3, to advance to the championship game for the first time since 2000.
2011 -- Neshannock advanced to the WPIAL Class A baseball championship with a 6-5 win over California.
2011 -- Connellsville defeated Charleroi, 16-11, Belle Vernon cruised to a 14-4 win over Colonial 3, and Carmichaels dealt a 12-3 loss to Point Marion in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2008 -- Jason Bay beat the Chicago Cubs with an extra-inning single for the second day in the row, delivering a two-out line drive down the left field line in the 11th inning for a 6-5 Pittsburgh victory on a Alfonso Soriano's dropped fly ball.
2007 -- Connellsville's Rodney Richter finished fourth in the boys Class AAA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2007 -- Brian Sankovich drove in four runs for the second consecutive game to help Bud Murphy's roll past visiting Potter's Clubhouse, 9-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2007 -- Carmichaels, the defending Fayette County Baseball League champions, got their first win of the year with a 7-5 win over Phil's Tire. Darrell Kuntz led the Copperheads at the plate by going 3-4 with a double and two RBI. Starting pitcher Ron Nopwosky also provided some big pop at the plate, going 2-2 with three RBI.
2007 -- Blaney Farms cruised past Waynesburg, 10-2, in a FCBL game. Mike Hermann had a three-run home run in the win.
2007 -- Laurel Highlands' Demi Phillipy finished eighth in the Class AAA javelin at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2007 -- Ronny Paulino's bases-loaded double highlighted an eight-run splurge in the 10th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-4 victory over Cincinnati.
2006 -- Neshannock defeated Waynesburg Central, 11-4, in the WPIAL Class AA softball semifinals.
2006 -- Jason Dayner knocked in five runs with a triple and two doubles, and Ryan Encapera fired a complete game as the California Tribe defeatd Potter's Clubhouse, 9-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Encapera allowed six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
2006 -- Aaron Thompson ripped three singles as Carmichaels defeated host Colonial 3, 9-7, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game.
2006 -- Vincentian Academy defeated Beth-Center, 5-4, in the WPIAL Class A semifinals.
2006 -- Top-seeded Ambridge downed Belle Vernon, 10-0, in the WPIAL Class AAA softball semifinals.
2005 -- Chris Pepe was a one-man show as he fanned 12 batters and scored the game's lone run en route on Bobby Fulton's single to a 1-0 Connellsville victory over Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Fulton finished with four singles. Pepe scattered five hits and walked two in the complete-game victory.
2005 -- Point Marion picked up its first win of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League season with a 9-5 victory over host Colonial 3.
2005 -- Connellsville softball season's came to an end with a 7-3 loss to Shaler in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals. The Lady Falcons' Rachel Means was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.
2005 -- Beth Center's Chelsea Stotka struck out 13 batters to lead the fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals over Monaca.
2004 -- Courtney Kurowski tripled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs to back Chelsea Stotka's strong pitching, as Beth-Center blanked Neshannock, 7-0, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Stotka scattered three hits, struck out six and walked just one batter through seven innings. She retired the side in order three times and also set down the Lady Lancers' final seven batters in order.
2004 -- The Turkeyfoot Valley softball team ended the regular season on a down note with a 5-4 non-section loss in eight innings at Hyndman. The Lady Rams, West Pac Conference champions, was the host team in a District 5 quarterfinal game against Conemaugh Township. Karina Graziani (7-2) struck out seven and walked six in the loss.
2004 -- Mario's scored all four runs in the top of the sixth inning with Trevor Consavage keeping Rostraver at bay with two hits for a 4-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Consavage (1-0) struck out four and walked nine. Jason Greene had three singles for Mario's.
2004 -- Chris Lewis won his second game of the season, scattering four hits while striking out two and walking two to carry Connellsville to a 3-1 win at Bud Murphy's.
2004 -- Bill Bendis and Rod Bentley looked to be in mid-season form. Bendis fashioned a three-hitter through five innings with 10 strikeouts, and then Bentley came on to work two scoreless innings, as Mill Run beat visiting New Salem Art, 9-1. Chris Marskinko had three hits in the win.
2004 -- South Park eliminated Waynesburg Central from the WPIAL softball playoffs with a 3-2 victory in 13 innings. Jackie Braszos's two-out single drove home Sara Oxenreiter with the winning run in the bottom of the 13th.
2002 -- Waynesburg Central senior Derek Mears finished fifth in the Class AA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Brownsville's Doug Patterson placed fifth in the Class AA long jump. Southmoreland's Tom Brittain finished eighth in the Class AA 1,600.
2002 -- Laurel Highlands' Brandon Mahoney finished seventh in the Class AAA pole vault at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg Central's Helen Higgins finished fourth in the Class AA shot put. Connellsville's Christina Roadman was ninth in the Class AAA discus.
