2019 — Rachel Rohanna finished ninth in the Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted by Nancy Lopez with a 5-under 283. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 4-under 68 in the final round to win $7,099.
2018 — Daniel Layton had quite a day for himself at the PIAA Track & Field Championships, ranging from a nearly-tragic fall in the hurdles to reaching new heights in the pole vault. The Waynesburg Central junior cleared 14-6 in the Class AA pole vault, a foot over his personal best, to win the bronze medal. Layton had a problem with the first hurdle in the Class AA 110 high hurdles final. But, he picked himself up and persevered to finish the race for eighth place in 19.61 seconds, four seconds after the seventh-place finisher.
2018 — Elizabeth Forward’s Daniel Jacobs and Brianna Spirnak both won silver medals in the Class AAA javelin at the PIAA Track & Field Championships.
2018 — Belle Vernon sophomore Hannah Seitzinger finished seventh in the Class AAA 400 and Waynesburg Central junior Madison Brooks was eighth in the Class AA shot put at the state track meet.
2017 — Bentworth’s Brenna Cavanaugh finished third in the Class AA long jump and Laurel Highlands’ Casey Phelan placed fourth in the Class AAA pole vault on the first day of the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2017 — Annalia Paoli hit a two-run home run and Ally Bezjak’s three-run blast broke a 4-4 tie as the Albert Gallatin softball team advanced to the state playoffs for the first time with an 8-4 win over Montour in the WPIAL Class AAAAA consolation final.
2017 — The Mount Pleasant softball team rallied for a 12-3 victory over Ambridge in the WPIAL Class AAAA third-place consolation game. Winning pitcher Meadow Uncapher struck out eight and homered for Mount Pleasant. Christiana Czegan and Ava Gnibus accounted for six of the Lady Vikings’ 15 hits as each doubled and singled twice.
2017 — Katlyn Pavlick’s lead-off home run in the fifth inning was the difference in South Park’s 4-3 win over Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class AAA consolation game.
2015 — Hudson Novak drove in three runs with a triple and two doubles, and Zach Uhazie pitched six strong innings as Uniontown defeated host Smithfield-Fairchance, 8-1, in a meeting of unbeaten Fayette American Legion baseball teams. The game was called due to darkness after eight innings. Dom Peroni had three hits and two RBI, and Rich Pish hit a solo home run for Uniontown. Uhazie allowed just one hit and one unearned run with one walk and 13 strikeouts, and also doubled.
2015 — New York Pizza put away visiting Economy Electric, 10-0, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Nick Erminio and Mike Pegg each had a double and a single for New York Pizza, and Brock Bonadio also doubled. Tyler Dubovich struck out six, allowed three hits, and walked two in the five-inning victory.
2014 — Ryan Stewart and Joey Embacher both doubled to help lift Smithfield-Fairchance over Waynesburg, 4-3, in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Nate Torbich struck out six with no walk. Tyler Morris took the loss despite striking out 12. He also allowed seven walks.
2013 — Nick Erminio led off with a home run, and that was all the offense Ron Holp would need in Belmont Inn’s 10-0 victory over Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action. Holp went five innings for the win with six strikeouts and two walks. Teammate Gio Schiano had four RBI with a single and double.
2012 — California’s Kailyn Clancy won silver and Waynesburg Central’s Peyton Hampson took bronze at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Clancy finished second in the Class AA shot put. Hampson placed third in the Class AA 800. Albert Gallatin’s Greg McKay (fifth) and Di’are McKoy (eighth) medaled in the Class AA long jump. Laurel Highlands’ Jacob Hensh was seventh in the Class AAA pole vault. Mount Pleasant’s Julia Novotny won a pair of medals, finishing eighth in the Class AA javelin with a throw of 128-11 and fourth as a member of the Lady Vikings’ 400 relay. Uniontown’s Julie Friend ran a school-record 11:05 to finish 10th in the Class AAA 3,200. West Greene senior Mikayla Sonneborn just missed the medal stand in the Class AA 800, finishing just .9 seconds out of eighth place with her time of 2:17.92.
2012 — Seton Hill University’s Mallory Sanner, a Uniontown graduate, was fifth in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, while Waynesburg University’s Megan Sowers, a Beth-Center grad, was fourth in Division III javelin. Sanner, a freshman, was the first Seton Hill female track & field athlete to earn All-America honors. She threw a personal-best 44.24 meters on her first throw, and bettered that on her final attempt of the prelims with a throw of 48.09 meters, a school record. Sowers, a sophomore, had her best throw of 43.39 meters (142-4) on her first in the finals. Her other throws were 41.8, 40.77, 42.15, 43.28 and 40.70 meters.
2011 — Tyler Sabatula went 4-for-5 and Adam Bell was 3-for-5, including a home run, as California downed Uniontown, 15-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Ed Dutkewycz homered and Tyler Dubovich doubled for Uniontown.
2009 — The WPIAL Class A baseball championship between Carmichaels and Serra Catholic was postponed because of rain.
2008 — With first-period goals from Brad Stuart and Tomas Holmstrom and another lockdown defensive effort, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup finals.
2007 — Laurel Highlands senior Breehana Jacobs had an historic day at the PIAA Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships, becoming the first female in Class AAA to sweep the 100, 200 and 400. Jacobs won the 100 in a record-breaking 11.64 seconds.
2007 — Mount Pleasant’s Taylor Funk won two medals, and Connellsville’s Rodney Richter and Brownsville’s America Cardine both won one in the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Funk was fourth in both the Class AA 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. Richer was seventh in the Class AAA shot put, while Cardine place sixth in the Class AA 300 intermediate hurdles.
2007 — Xavier Nady hit a three-run home run to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-5 victory in Cincinnati.
2006 — Mount Pleasant’s Derek Auen placed seventh in the boys Class AA javelin at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2006 — Joe Hoover went 3-for-4, including a double, and had five RBI as Uniontown downed Colonial, 14-11, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Hoover was also the winning pitcher with four strikeouts, five hits and three walks.
2006 — Matt Chalfant ripped a home run and had two RBI en route to an easy Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting California. Chris Brunson hurled a two-hitter, striking out three and allowing just one walk.
2006 — Jason Bay homered for the fourth consecutive game, Craig Wilson and Jose Castillo both hit home runs and rookie catcher Ronny Paulino had his first four-hit day in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 12-5 win over visiting Houston.
2006 — Veteran cornerback Will Peterson, a Laurel Highlands graduate, was cut by the New York Giants, following his latest injury-plagued season. Peterson, a third-round draft choice in 2001, played five seasons for the Giants, but two of the last three were severely curtailed by injuries.
2005 — Union scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-6 victory over California in the WPIAL Class A third-place consolation game. The Trojans rallied to tie the game at 6-6 with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
2005 — Oliver Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Reds, 8-4, in Cincinnati.
2005 — The Connellsville Legion team cruised to a 12-5 win over visiting Belle Vernon. Winning pitcher Clay Hurley (1-0) worked six innings, struck out six and allowed no hits.
2005 — Bob Kessler doubled and scored as Hopwood Fitness Center downed visiting Brownsville, 3-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Barian Varner struck out 10 batters and held Brownsville to just three hits.
2005 — Jeremy Miller drilled a solo home run in the fourth inning as Mill Run defeated Red Dawgs, 8-6, in FCBL action.
2005 — Rick Shepas was announced as Waynesburg University’s new head coach, replacing the departed Jeff Hand.
2004 — Point Marion cruised to a 19-3 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Ryan Caringola allowed six hits, struck out 10 and walked four. Point Marion pounded out 13 hits.
2003 — Josh Fogg outpitched Kerry Wood, and Pittsburgh scored nine runs in the eighth innning for a 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
