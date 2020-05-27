2019 — John Palmer and Josh Szerensci combined on a six-hitter as Smithfield-Fairchance defeated visiting Belle Vernon, 4-1, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Palmer allowed one run on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings to earn the win. Szerensci closed out the game with two scoreless innings in relief.
2019 — John Harim drove in three runs and winning pitcher Jeremy Saliba took a shutout into the seventh inning to help host Farmington defeat Waynesburg, 4-1, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Saliba struck out 12 in going 6.1 innings before being relieved by Alan VanSickle.
2017 — Madison Wiltrout set a state record that could only be matched, not beaten, when the Connellsville senior won her fourth gold medal in the Class AAA javelin at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University. Wiltrout’s first attempt was her best, throwing the javelin 160-9. Mifflin County’s Skylar Ciccolini finished second with a throw of 155-7.
2017 — Bentworth junior Breanna Cavanaugh overcame a stumble on the final hurdle in the semifinals to win the gold medal in the Class AA 100 high hurdles final at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Cavanaugh’s trail leg caught the last hurdle and she tumbled to the track in the semifinals, but somehow righted herself in time to crawl across the finish line for the last spot in the final based on time.
2017 — Ben Bumgarner won the state gold medal in cross country in the fall of 2016, and the Waynesburg Central senior returned to the top step of the podium in the Class AA 3,200 with a near record-breaking performance. Bumgarner finished in a season-best 9:10.58, just off the state record meet mark of 9:04.09 set by Southmoreland’s Chris Dugan in 1997. Elizabeth Forward’s Daniel Jacobs placed fifth in the Class AAA javelin with a throw of 190-4. Waynesburg Central’s Will Behm finished ninth in the Class AA pole vault with a personal-best vault of 13-6. He lost out on a medal on the tiebreaker on misses.
2017 — Brownsville freshman Gionna Quarzo won her first state track medal after she placed sixth in the Class AA 3,200 at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Quarzo’s time was 21 seconds faster than her finish in the WPIAL finals. Frazier’s Skye Eicher, another freshman, finished seventh in the Class AA 100-meter dash. Elizabeth Forward sophomore Brianna Spirnak finished 10th in the Class AAA javelin. Belle Vernon freshman Sydney Baciak tied for 14th in the Class AAA high jump.
2016 — Frazier senior Alena Blaszczak finished seventh in the Class AA javelin at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
2016 — Connellsville’s Jimmy Malone and Colby Shipley shut down Uniontown, 3-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Malone started and pitched five innings, scattering five hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Shipley closed the game for the save with one hit and three strikeouts. Uniontown’s Zach Uhazie pitched into the ninth inning, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
2016 — Matt Benicky drove in five runs to lead Belle Vernon to a 9-6 win over Farmington in Fayette American Legion action.
2015 — The Connellsville Legion put up six runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to a 13-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Farmington. Leading 1-0 with the bases loaded in the top of the first, Connellsville’s John Przybylinski cleared the bases with a double. Dakota McWilliams went the distance for his first win of the season, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Przybylinski had three hits and four RBI. Austin Puskar went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Derek Orndorff had a pair of singles and scored two runs, and Brock Bonadio went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
2015 — Uniontown worked Carmichaels pitchers for 16 walks, six of which scored, for an 11-1 win Fayette American Legion game called after seven innings due to the mercy rule. Bobby Bricker went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Troy Kifer had a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning and a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to account for nearly half of Uniontown’s five hits.
2015 — Matt Benicky went the distance and Belle Vernon put up seven runs in the top of the third inning for an 11-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory at Waynesburg. Benicky allowed one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2015 — Smithfield-Fairchance rallied from an early deficit for an 11-1 victory at Colonial 3 for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Steven Angel had a double and three singles for Smithfield-Fairchance. Nate Torbich scattered seven hits, struck out 14 and walked just one.
2015 — Trevor Farrell scattered three hits and Ben Herrington doubled in the only run Farrell needed in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Mitch’s Bail onsd, 3-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Farrell struck out nine and walked only one in seven innings.
2014 — The Jefferson-Morgan softball team fell to Burgettstown, 7-0, in the WPIAL Class A consolation final. The defeat was the first time the Lady Rockets suffered consecutive losses.
2014 — The WPIAL Class A baseball championship game between California and Carmichaels was called at 9:40 p.m. and was to be resumed at 3:30 p.m. the following day with one out in the top of the fourth inning with the score tied 1-1 and California batting with runners at first and second and one out.
2013 — Luke Wallace scored on a throwing error in the top of the 10th inning, lifting visiting Uniontown to a 5-4 victory over Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Wallace singled with one out, and moved to second on Colin McKee’s single. After a fielder’s choice, Wallace came home on an errant throw. McKee pitched the final five innings for the win, striking out six and walking three. He also had a pair of singles.
2011 — The Carmichaels Copperheads defeated Belmont Inn, 11-5, in FCBL action. Winning pitcher Tyler Schrader scattered three hits, walked four batters and struck out five.
2009 — The Belle Vernon softball team’s season came to an end with an 8-2 loss to West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class AAA consolation game. The Lady Leopards’ Kelly Daniels had a two-run homer for one of her two hits. Haley Bashada had three hits, including a two-run home run.
2009 — Uniontown cruised to a 15-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Point Marion, called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule. Point Marion’s Derek DeLorenzo hit a solo home run. Uniontown’s Evan Arison just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and solo home. Mason Fordyce pitched the first five innings to earn the victory, striking out five and walking seven.
2009 — Mario’s Nick Damico and Ryan Robowski combined on a two-hitter to give Damico his 70th victory in his Fayette County Baseball League career with a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain. Damico went the first five innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing both Blue Mountain hits. Robowski didn’t leave anything to chance in the final two innings, striking out all six batters he faced. Robowski also had the key hit of the game, a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to cap a four-run inning. Bill Rouse drove home the first run of the game with his fourth-inning double.
2009 — The Carmichaels softball team was defeated by Leechburg, 10-1, in the WPIAL Class A consolation game.
2008 — Jay Bruce went 3-for-3 in his eagerly awaited debut, getting a standing ovation every time he came to the plate, and Adam Dunn hit a milestone three-run homer in the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — Jason Bay capped Pittsburgh’s five-run first with a three-run homer, Freddy Sanchez drove in a season-high four runs and the Pirates overcame five Cincinnati home runs in a 14-10 win. Jack Wilson added a two-run homer and the Pirates set a season high for runs in picking up their third consecutive win, their best run since winning a season-high five straight April 22-27.
2007 — Bud Murphy’s stayed undefeated in the Fayette County Baseball League by posting a pair of wins over Waynesburg, 8-1 and 7-1.
2007 — Mill Run pounded Potter’s Clubhouse, 14-2, in FCBL action. Bob Fulton and Brandon Bryner each drove in three runs for Mill Run.
2006 — Laurel Highlands senior Jared Jodon set the PIAA Class AAA meet record in the pole vault with his gold medal-winning vault of 16-2 at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Jodon broke the mark of 16-1 set by Erie McDowell’s Laban Marsh in 1997.
2006 — Waynesburg Central’s Jake Raddish finished eighth in the Class AA high jump at the PIAA Championships.
2006 — Former NFL fullback Craig “Ironhead” Heyward died after a 7½-year fight with a recurring brain tumor. He was 39.
2006 — Laurel Highlands junior Breehana Jacobs repeated as the Class AAA 100-meter dash gold medalist and then added a second gold by winning the 200 at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2005 — The Waynesburg Central softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA championship with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Autumn Minor pitched a one-hitter and allowed one walk in the win. The Lady Centurions’ Lori Lantzy had a no-hitter through five innings until Emily Fontana’s single in the sixth inning drove home Megan Summersgill. The Lady Raiders upset top-seeded Sto-Rox in the quarterfinals.
2005 — Connellsville’s Amanda Sines finished fifth in the Class AAA shot put and West Greene’s Emily Mathason was seventh in the Class AA high jump at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2005 — Scott Plaski was 3-for-4 with five RBI in Point Marion’s 9-3 win over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Craig Hriblan worked nine innings for his first win of the season with seven strikeouts.
2005 — Marty Fagler allowed only two hits and struck out nine as Mario’s defeated Waynesburg, 5-2, in FCBL play.
2005 — Jim Negrych hit a two-out, two-run homer, his second of the night, in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 win over Boston College in a Big East Tournament elimination game. The Panthers needed to beat Notre Dame twice on to win the championship.
2004 — The Turkeyfoot Valley girls softball team won its first playoff game and the first for a girls team in the school’s history as the Lady Rams defeated Conemaugh Valley, 11-5, in the first round of the District 5 playoffs. The Lady Rams improved to 20-2, extending their single-season record for victories to 20. Vanessa Wheatley was 4-for-5 with a solo home run in the first inning and a double. Casey Metheney also hit a solo homer in the second inning. Brittany Barefoot improved to 13-0 as she scattered five hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
2004 — Bud Murphy’s returned home from Carmichaels with a 6-0 victory in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Nick Damico went the distance, scattering three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Brian Sankovich belted a three-run home run in the win.
2004 — California’s baseball season ended with an 8-5 loss to Sto-Rox in the WPIAL Class A consolation final.
2004 — Mill Run scored nine run in the bottom of the second inning for a 19-0 victory over visiting Connellsville in a FCBL game. Dan Gratchic finished with three of Mill Run’s 13 hits. Kris Firestone had a pair of triples and drove in four runs.
2002 — Keith Osik’s first pinch hit of the season drove in the winning run off Cubs closer Antonio Alfonseca in the 10th inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago, 3-2. The Pirates squandered one-runs leads in the eighth and ninth innings, only to win it in the 10th after Jack Wilson walked with two outs and Brian Giles singled him to third.
