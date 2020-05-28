2019 — Top-seeded California held off a late rally to defeat Union, 9-6, to win the WPIAL Class A baseball championship. The WPIAL title was the sixth for the Trojans. Brody Conner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for California. Nate Zemany was the winning pitcher and Jacob Swartz picked up the final three outs for the save.
2019 — New Castle’s Rocco Bernadina struck out a career-high 14 in firing a two-hit shutout to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 victory over Jarett Bach and Yough and a berth in the PIAA baseball tournament in the WPIAL Class AAAA consolation game at Ross Memorial Park. Bach struck out eight and also gave up only two hits. He walked three, hit one batter and closed his high school career by striking out the side in the top of the seventh.
2019 — Laurel Highlands came up short of its goal in winning the baseball program’s first WPIAL title with an 8-1 loss to Shaler at Wild Things Park in the WPIAL Class AAAAA championship.
2019 — Jefferson-Morgan’s softball season came to an end with a 3-2 loss in the WPIAL Class A third-place consolation game against Leechburg.
2016 — Brenna Cavanaugh won the silver medal in Class AA 100 high hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.88 seconds at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University. Monessen’s Andrey Bolton won a pair of Class AA eighth-place medals in the 100 and 200. Elizabeth Forward freshman Brianna Spirnak finished seventh in Class AAA javelin.
2016 — Laurel Highlands senior Christian Jones finished fifth in the Class AAA high jump at the PIAA Track & Field Championships.
2016 — Connellsville junior Madison Wiltrout won her third consecutive gold medal in the javelin at the PIAA Class AAA Track & Field Championships. Wiltrout came through on her final attempt with a throw of 164-1.
2016 — Brownsville senior Maris Seto’s next-to-last jump in the triple jump finals cleared 36-9¼ to bump her up two steps to fourth on the podium with her best effort of the season.
2016 — Southmoreland senior Vayda Farino ran her final Class AA 800 at the PIAA Track & Field Championships and just missed the medal in stand in ninth place.
2015 — Winning pitcher Bill Bowlen doubled and tripled to drive in four runs as Carmichaels beat Waynesburg, 15-0, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game shortened to five innings by the 15-run mercy rule. Joel Spishock was 3-for-3 and drove in three more runs for Carmichaels. Bowlen struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
2014 — California and Carmichaels remained in a holding pattern as their suspended WPIAL Class A baseball championship game was pushed back another 24 hours. The Trojans and Mikes were to resume the game 3:30 p.m. on May 29 at CONSOL Energy Field in Washington with the scored tied at 1-1. When play was halted, California had runners on first and second and one out in the top of the fourth inning. Both team’s aces — the Mikes’ Brandon Lawless and the Trojans’ Joshua Luko — started on Tuesday and are expected to be back on the mound again. California and Carmichaels have each won three WPIAL titles. The Trojans claimed the championship in 1983, 2001 and 2006, while the Mikes reigned supreme in 2003, 2005 and 2008.
2013 — Dunbar scored all its runs by way of singles for a 7-2 win over host Mill Run, 7-2, in the FCBL season-opener for both squads. Jeremy Molinaro and Jeramy Kopacko had two hits each, with Kopacko collecting three RBI. Alex Fogle also had two RBI for Dunbar. Kopacko was strong on the mound as he struck out seven and only walked a single batter to earn the victory. Mill Run’s Garrett Brooks, Bob Fulton, and Colvin Adey all had doubles.
2013 — Heavy rains forced the postponement of the WPIAL Class A softball consolation game between Frazier and Burgettstown. The game has been rescheduled for May 29 at 2 p.m. at California University of Pa.
2012 — Waynesburg Central senior Emily Rohanna earned a berth into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championship. Rohanna grabbed the fourth and final spot from the qualifier at Penn State University’s Blue course with a 4-over 76. Older sister Rachel Rohanna finished with a 7-over 79.
2011 — Waynesburg Central’s Peyton Hampson was fifth in the 800 and Southmoreland’s Jessica Shotts placed eighth in the shot put at the PIAA Class AA Track & Field Championships.
2009 — The WPIAL Class A baseball championship game between Carmichaels and Serra Catholic, originally scheduled for May 26 and then postponed to May 28, was rescheduled to May 29 at Ross Memorial Park.
2009 — Connellsville edged California, 3-2, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Anthony Speeney earned the win with eight innings of work as he struck out eight batters and walk five.
2009 — Stephen Hermann doubled and homered for Mario’s in a rain-shortened 12-2 victory over Watson & Sons in Fayette County Baseball League play.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz tossed a complete game, struck out 13 and helped his own cause with a key triple, as Carmichaels held off Rochester, 4-3, in the WPIAL Class A title game at Consol Energy Park. The championship was the Mikes’ third in six years, and it was also the third won by a pitcher named Lapkowicz. Joby’s older twin brothers — Jared and Jeff — played instrumental roles on Carmichaels’ two previous title-winning teams, with Jared on the mound and Jeff behind the plate when the Mikes topped Bishop Canevin in 2003 and Chartiers-Houston in 2005. Carmichaels’ lead-off hitter Chuck Gasti also had a big day, reaching base three times and scoring twice.
2008 — Carmen Congelio and Ethan Mildren homered for Uniontown in a 13-11 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over California.
2008 — Jeff Gonos and Rob Egan doubled as Bud Murphy’s squeezed past host Mill Run, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Elmer Engle was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts. Ryan Miscik earned the save.
2008 — Sidney Crosby scored Pittsburgh’s first two goals of the Stanley Cup finals, beating previously perfect goalie Chris Osgood, and the Penguins defeated Detroit, 4-3.
2007 — Connellsville scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning on Andrew Kaper’s run-scoring single as the visitors eked out a 4-3 victory at Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Bill Dye went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and six walks. Robbie Egan earned his first save by finishing the game for Connellsville, pitching 3.2 innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits, striking out six and walking three.
2006 — Rich Orndorff tripled and doubled, while teammate Brandon Firestone doubled twice as Mill Run downed Waynesburg, 9-3, in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Waynesburg won the first game, 7-6. In the first game, the Waynesburg bats were in full swing as A.J. Curtis ripped four singles, J.W. Kayla had two singles, as did teammate Chris Antinine. Winning pitcher Brian Johnson worked 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. Winning pitcher Chris Lynn fanned five batters and walked two in six innings in the nightcap.
2006 — Potter’s allowed 12 walks and Scott Hruby hit three batters, and Bud Murphy’s capitalized for a 10-3 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Nick Damico worked five innings, allowed two unearned runs with three strikeouts.
2006 — Barry Bonds hit his 715th home run to slip past Babe Ruth and pull in right behind Hank Aaron, whose long-standing record of 755 may prove even tougher to crack.
2005 — Connellsville senior Kenny King’s lean at the finish line was the difference with King successfully defending his PIAA gold medal in the Class AAA 800 in a photo finish on a rainy afternoon at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Laurel Highlands’ Jared Jodon finished fourth in the Class AAA pole vault after the event was moved indoors because of rain.
2005 — Sophomore Lauren Jacobs became the first Laurel Highlands female athlete to win a state gold medal in any sport when she finished first, by just .04 seconds, in the Class AAA 100-meter dash at the PIAA Track & Field Championships. She added a silver medal in the 400 and a sixth-place finish as a member of the Fillies’ 400 relay.
2005 — Connellsville senior Amanda Sines placed eighth in the Class AAA discus to win her second medal at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2005 — Notre Dame’s Matt Edwards had a double, home run and three RBI, and the Irish waited out a long rain delay before taking an 11-4 victory over Pittsburgh for an unprecedented fourth straight Big East Tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs.
2004 — Craig Wilson hit a game-winning home run in the 10th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 victory and doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs. In the first game, Rob Mackowiak hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Pirates a 9-5 win.
2004 — Waynesburg Central junior Randi Patton tied for third in the Class AA pole vault on the first day of the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. West Greene’s Emily Mathason took home ninth place in the Class AA high jump with a height of 5-2. Uniontown’s Lauren Madison was eighth in the Girls Class AAA high jump.
2003 — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Lloyd McClendon was tossed after arguing a call with the first base umpire in a 5-4 road loss to the Chicago Cubs.
2002 — Bill Calcagni allowed one hit in 5.1 innings before giving way to Justin Murphy after suffering an arm injury as Fayette City/Belle Vernon defeated Perryopolis, 10-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Matt Chalfant got a lead-off single in the first inning for Perryopolis’ only hit. Ryan Russell (2B, 3 runs) and Jim Russell (2 1Bs, 3 RBI) led Fayette City/Belle Vernon. Calcagni struck out eight and walked two. Murphy didn’t allow a hit with two walks and two strikeouts.
2002 — Mill Run broke its “Republic Field Jinx” with a 5-4 win over Brownsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jim Warrick led Mill Run with a home run, single and three RBI. Dennis Show added a home run and single.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
