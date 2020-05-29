2019 — The West Greene softball team won its fourth consecutive district title with an 11-0 victory in six innings over third-seeded Union in the WPIAL Class A championship. The Lady Pioneers were the fifth softball team to complete a four-peat. Winning pitcher Jade Renner went 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored a pair of runs. She scattered two hits with two strikeouts.
2019 — Austin Petraglia pitched a one-hitter over five innings to lead Connellsville to an 11-0 victory over Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Petraglia had seven strikeouts and two RBI. Gage Gillott had three hits, including a triple, for Connellsville. Teammate Cade Warrick also had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Connellsville’s Tanner Orndorff and DJ Farkas had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Brant Bonadio had two RBI.
2018 — Albert Gallatin senior Ally Bezjak hit a two-run home run and had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Lady Colonials to a 4-3 victory over Connellsville in the WPIAL Class AAAAA third-place consolation game at Seton Hill University. Albert Gallatin fell behind 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning, but Bezjak’s two-run shot in the bottom of the inning cut the Lady Colonials’ deficit to 3-2. AG tied the game with a run in the fifth. Maddie Flowers, who started the game for the Lady Colonials, tripled to lead off the bottom of the eighth before scoring on Bezjak’s base hit up the middle.
2018 — Dylan Bohna singled with the bases loaded to lift Uniontown to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown’s Andino Vecchiolla and Smithfield-Fairchance’s Austin Bergman were locked in an old fashion pitchers’ duel. Vecchiolla allowed only one hit, a single to Adam Simon. He struck out eight and walked just one. Bergman allowed five hits, struck out six and walked five.
2018 — Richie Dell limited Ringgold to just three hits over 6.1 innings, and also delivered a back-breaking triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead South Fayette to a 4-1 win in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game at Wild Things Park. Luke Winterbottom drove in the Rams’ lone run.
2018 — Mount Pleasant senior Meadow Uncapher didn’t yield a run on four hits in five innings to earn a 3-0 victory and lead the Lady Vikings to the state tournament after winning the WPIAL Class AAAA third-place consolation game over Yough. Uncapher had five strikeouts and walked three. Carolyn Alincic relieved Uncapher in the sixth inning and didn’t allow a run on two hits in two innings with two strikeouts and no walks for the save.
2017 — Luke Paull came out on top in a classic pitchers’ duel with Austin Bergman as Uniontown topped host Smithfield-Fairchance, 2-0, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Paull twirled a complete-game, three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and just two walks to earn the win. Tough-luck loser Bergman allowed the two runs on seven hits with five walks and three strikeouts in pitching into the ninth inning. Luke Boyle’s double brought home the first run and Travis Sankovich added an insurance run with an RBI single.
2017 — Andrew McCutchen hit a walk-off home run as the Pirates completed a comeback and won 4-3 in a back-and-forth game with the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. McCutchen hit his eighth home run of the season to win the game in the ninth after closer Tony Watson blew a save by conceding a two-run home run in the top of the inning.
2015 — For the Keystone Ice Miners, their first season at the Ice Mine in Leisenring will be their last. The franchise will be folded and all of the players will become free agents, confirmed coach and general manager Michael Gershon. The team posted a 31-24-5 record in its only season in Connellsville, the 2014-15 NAHL season. The Ice Miners were eliminated in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs by the Soo Eagles.
2014 — Josh Luko stranded six runners and California scored three runs to break a 1-1 tie when the game resumed in the top of the fourth inning as the Trojans won the WPIAL Class A baseball crown with a 6-1 victory against Carmichaels at CONSOL Energy Park. California, which won the title in 1983, 2001 and 2006, improved to 20-0. Carmichaels, which won Class A crowns in 2003, 2005 and 2008, goes to 14-3 (all three losses to the Trojans).
2013 — The California baseball team remained alive in the playoffs with a 10-6 victory over Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class A consolation game at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park. Brian Fisher and Robbie DeFranco led the Trojans with two hits apiece. Fisher allowed three runs on eight hits in his six innings, while striking out four and walking two.
2013 — Carmichaels shut out host Mill Run, 2-0, in the Copperheads’ FCBL opener. Brian Resnik went all seven innings, striking out eight batters, walking two, and only surrendering four hits to pick up the victory for the Copperheads.
2013 — Uniontown held off host Waynesburg, 4-3, to remain undefeated in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Luke Wallace was strong on the mound for Uniontown (4-0) as he posted nine strikeouts over seven innings to pick up the victory. Giuseppe Schiano finished out the game to pick up the save.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Jon Lutz went the distance in the Fayette County Baseball League opener, striking out six in the team’s 8-6 victory over Elite Oil Field Services. Teammate Mason Heyne had two doubles and two RBI. Mick Betler had a triple, and Ben Parson belted a home run. Elite’s Chuck Gasti had a double, while J.W. Kayla had a home run.
2012 — The WPIAL Class AAA softball consolation game between Belle Vernon and Greensburg Salem was pushed back a day and the WPIAL Class AAA baseball championship game between Belle Vernon and Blackhawk was pushed ahead two days.
2009 — Oliver Girman set the tone early when he turned his “bug on the rug” in the top of the first inning into an inside-the-park, two-run home run, sparking Serra Catholic to a 7-1 victory over Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A baseball championship at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park. The Mikes’ Joby Lapkowicz actually struck out four batters in the first inning with Chris Miller reaching first after a dropped third strike. Lapkowicz accounted for the first seven outs, and nine of the first 10 via strikeouts. The game was suspended twice because of rain, and Carmichaels coach Dave Bates had to deal with the death of his mother, who was buried the previous day.
2009 — California University of Pa. graduate student Christopher Clark was selected the PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
2008 — Ellwood City’s Samantha Santillo ripped a walk-off RBI triple to give the Lady Wolverines their first WPIAL Class AAA softball championship with a 5-4 win against Belle Vernon. Ashley Nichols suffered the loss for Belle Vernon, working six innings with six strikeouts and allowed five earned runs. Katelyn Yoho picked up the victory for the No. 1 seed, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball. She allowed two earned runs.
2008 — Shayne Busti blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to help lift High Strung Racing past Bud Murphy’s, 5-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Busti also singled, while Jeremy Thomas and Drew Denham each singled twice. Winning pitcher Ryan Robowski worked the last 3.2 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — Justin Schrader, Perry Cunningham and Brian Muransky combined for a no-hitter, as Blue Mountain blanked Potter’s Clubhouse, 9-0, in FCBL play.
2007 — Joby Lapkowicz hurled the three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Carmichaels downed host Charleroi, 7-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Lapkowicz also led Carmichaels at the plate with a triple and single.
2007 — Nick Molchan drilled three singles and drove in two runs as Colonial 3 defeated host Belle Vernon, 6-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Teammate Nick Eadie hit three singles and drove in a run. Winning pitcher Dave Genua had eight strikeouts in six innings of action with one walk and one hit batsman.
2007 — Tom Gorzelanny overcome a shaky first inning to work seven solid innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. Pirates outfielder Jason Bay kept his own hot streak going with two hits, including his eighth homer.
2006 — Sean Casey had three hits and drove in three runs in his first game since mid-April, and the Pirates bounced back from a difficult loss to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-3 behind Zach Duke.
2006 — Mitch Monas’ suicide squeeze keyed a six-run eighth inning that lifted host Carmichaels over Point Marion, 11-8, in Fayette County American Legion baseball action.
2006 — Connellsville defeated Colonial 3, 17-3, in five innings in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2004 — Connellsville junior Kenny King won the gold medal in the Class AAA 800 with a strong sprint in the 100 meters at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Beth-Center’s Samantha Slagle finished in fourth place in the Class AA javelin, and Uniontown freshman Breehana Jacobs finished in eighth place in the Class AAA 100.
2004 — Colonial 3 defeated Point Marion, 8-5, in Fayette American Legion baseball play. Corey Watkins and Josh Brown both had two-run doubles for Colonial 3. Dom DeCarlo went the first five innings to get the win, striking out two without a walk. Watkins struck out four for the save.
2004 — Neshannock defeated Carmichaels, 15-0, in four innings in the WPIAL Class A baseball championship at Falconi Field.
2002 — Carmichaels came from behind to nip Bentworth, 4-3, in nine innings in the WPIAL Class A consolation game and advance to the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs. The Bearcats tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Bentworth went ahead 3-2 on Casey Thompson’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Colby Giles scored the tying run when he beat the throw to the plate and Aaron Bowlen then singled home Shayne Busti with the game-winner. The Mikes’ Jono Menhart had a home run, double, single and two RBI.
2002 — Connellsville powered its way to a 14-5 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Andy Beucher led Connellsville by going 3-for-4, including a long three-run home run, with four RBI. Brad Livingston also hit a home run for Connellsville, a two-run shot. Phil Gratchic picked up the win, pitching the first six innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
