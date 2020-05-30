2019 — Rachel Rohanna had a tough opening nine holes in the U.S. Women’s Open and was unable to get rolling on her back nine at the Country Club of Charleston. Rohanna posted an 8-over 79 in the first round.
2018 — Dylan Brosky was stoic on the mound with a complete game and D.J. Zimcosky drove in a pair of runs with a double and a single as fourth-seeded Brownsville defeated second-seeded Avonwoeth, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game at Wild Things Park to give coach Skooter Roebuck and the Falcons’ program their first WPIAL baseball title. Trevor Stewart was a sparkplug for the offense with two runs, a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt.
2018 — Laurel had only two hits against Frazier’s Logan Hartman, but the Lady Spartans pieced the two wind-blown hits back-to-back in the top of the seventh inning to produce the game’s only run for a 1-0 victory in the WPIAL Class AA softball championship.
2018 — Down to its last strike and trailing 4-3, Belle Vernon pulled out a thrilling 5-4 win over Elizabeth Forward to win its second consecutive WPIAL softball championship when Mekenzie Sokol hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Winning pitcher Bailey Parshall struck out 11 to run her career record total to 963.
2017 — Three errors by Brownsville led to four runs in the first inning for Ellwood City, and the Falcons didn’t recover from the early deficit as they fell, 5-3, the WPIAL Class AAA baseball consolation game.
2016 — Kyler Clark’s two-run single highlighted a three-run fourth inning that gave Colonial 3 the lead and the host team then hung on for a 6-5 victory over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Winning pitcher Aaron Skinner struck out five and allowed four hits.
2016 — Luke Paull tossed a no-hitter in Uniontown’s 11-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion action.
2014 — Trevor Farrell had nine strikeouts in Connellsville’s 10-2 victory over Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Mike Parlak drove in three runs in the win.
2013 — Russell Martin hit a bases-loaded single off the left-center wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
2013 — The Carmichaels softball team lost to Neshannock, 10-4, in the WPIAL Class A championship game. The Lady Mikes are 2-4 in WPIAL championship games, with title wins coming in 1997 and 1998.
2012 — The Belle Vernon softball team suffered a 1-0 loss to Greensburg Salem in the WPIAL Class AAA consolation game.
2012 — Neshannock defeated California, 5-0, in the WPIAL Class A baseball championship at CONSOL Energy Field.
2011 — Anthony Speeney went the distance and Matt White drove in four runs to lead Connellsville to a 10-5 victory over visiting Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Speeney allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, while striking out 10 and walking four. Connellsville’s John Malone went 3-for-4 with three RBI, while Colvin Adey was 4-for-5 with two runs scored.
2011 — Brandon Kozich pitched seven innings and Carmichaels pounded out 13 hits for an 11-4 win over Colonial 3 for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Kozich struck out seven and walked four for his first victory of the season. Leading 3-2 through four innings, Carmichaels’ Jon Krall had the key hit of the game with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. Krall finished 2-for-5 with four RBI.
2008 — Albert Pujols homered for the third time in four games and Todd Wellemeyer worked seven sharp innings in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — The top-seeded California Trojans fell to the second-seeded Springdale, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class A baseball championship game at Consol Energy Park. The Dynamos’ Mike Devine drove in three runs with a single and a two-run homer, and he also went the distance on the mound to give Springdale its first WPIAL title since 1954, preventing the Trojans from repeating as champions in the process. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. He also hit a batter. Zach Jeney, the winning pitcher in the 2006 title game, was the losing pitcher. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
2006 — Jose Castillo finished with a career-high six RBI to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 12-1.
2006 — The Belle Vernon softball team slugged its way to a 10-5 WPIAL Class AAA consolation final win over West Allegheny to take third place in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs and advance the Lady Leopards to the PIAA state playoffs for the first time in school history. Alana Lacey went 4-for-4 in the win, including two doubles, two bunt singles, three runs scored and one RBI. Ashley Merella gave up 12 hits and struck out seven.
2006 — Sophomore Geri Whitman pitched a no-hitter in 94-degree heat to power Beth Center to a 4-1 win over Mt. Alvernia in the WPIAL Class A consolation game and earn a trip to the PIAA softball playoffs. Whitman struck out 11.
2006 — Zach Jeney’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning was the difference in California’s 5-4 victory over Geibel Catholic in the WPIAL Class A baseball championship. Jeney improved to 11-1 with the win, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts. The title was the Trojans’ third. The Gators appeared in their first WPIAL baseball title game after winning the first three playoff games in the program’s history. Geibel took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles by Jeff Baluch and Brandon Noonan, and a run-scoring single by Mario Fragello. The Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch.
2006 — Chris Guthrie nearly hit for the cycle with a home run, double and single en route to an 8-7 Belle Vernon victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion action.
2006 — Dennis Show ripped a three-run home run in the third, doubled, singled and drove in four runs as Mill Run blanked Potter’s, 7-0, in Fayette County Baseball League. Winning pitcher Travis Henry struck out eight and walked one.
2005 — Belle Vernon broke a 6-6 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally to a 12-7 road victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action at Charleroi. Scott Adams earned the win in relief and Doug Ivill picked up the save. Ivill also had a pair of doubles and scored three runs.
2005 — Uniontown scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back for a 15-2 win at California call after seven innings due to the 10-run rule. Nathan Fike pitched the final four innings to earn the victory. Starting pitcher Bob Madison finished with a double, single and four RBI, including a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning. Uniontown’s Nick Midlik went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Zach Jeney took the loss for California.
2005 — Freddy Sanchez’s opposite-field single in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Pittsburgh Pirates won a one-run game at home for the first time this season, rallying to beat the Florida Marlins, 3-2.
2003 — The first 13 batters for Colonial 3 in the bottom of the third inning scored as the home team rallied from an early 7-0 deficit for a 19-9 win in seven innings over visiting Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nate Lewis drove in six runs, including a grand slam, for Colonial 3. Teammate Chad Rice finished with four hits, including a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
2002 — Megan Stone struck out 10 hitters and allowed only two infield singles over the final four innings as Sto-Rox won its third straight WPIAL title with a 10-1 victory over Beth-Center in the WPIAL Class A championship at California University of Pa.’s Lilley Field. For Beth-Center, the loss snapped a 13-game winning streak and denied the school a victory in its first-ever title-game appearance. The Lady Bulldogs had knocked off the No. 2 and 3 seeds en route to final.
2002 — Carmichaels held off a late threat by host Mill Run to gain a 7-5 win in a Fayette County Baseball League game, the fourth win in a row for the still unbeaten Copperheads. Ryan Shetterly picked up the win and Derek Fritz earned the save after pitching out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dennis Show hit a home run for the Millers.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
