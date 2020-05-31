2019 — The game was much different, but the outcome was still the same when Laurel and Frazier met in the WPIAL Class AA softball championship game for the second year in a row with the Lady Spartans defeating the Lady Commodores, 9-3. Kayla Ruperto smashed a home run and two doubles and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the third-seeded Lady Spartans (20-2) successfully defended their WPIAL title.
2019 — Elizabeth Forward’s Kailey Larcinese made sure Mount Pleasant wouldn’t rally as the Lady Warriors won their first WPIAL Class AAAA softball title with a 3-0 victory at Greater Latrobe High School. Elizabeth Forward (17-3) had come up short in five previous WPIAL finals. Mount Pleasant slipped to 17-1. The Lady Vikings’ Carolyn Alincic struck out 12. Larcinese had eight strikeouts.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna turned her game around a little bit in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open, shooting 3-over 74 at the Country Club of Charleston. The Waynesburg Central graduate missed the cut with a two-round total of 11-over 153.
2019 — West Allegheny held off a late Connellsville rally for a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL Class AAAAA softball title. Connellsville won the WPIAL Class AAA crown in 1997 and was runner-up in 1998. The Lady Falcons were also the state runner-up in 1998. The Lady Falcons’ Mia Burd allowed 11 hits, struck out eight and walked three.
2018 — The West Greene softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 victory over Monessen in the WPIAL Class A championship, the Lady Pioneers’ third straight. Winning pitcher Jade Renner’s two-run double tied the game and courtesy runner, Brianna Goodwin scored the game-winner on an infield error. Jade Renner had a team-high three hits and three RBI for the Lady Pioneers (19-4), and was the winning pitcher. She allowed nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Losing pitcher Dana Vatakis gave up eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
2018 — Jimmy Malone had 14 strikeouts and Mill Run scored four runs in the fifth inning for a 4-0 shutout over Mitch’s Bail Bonds onin Fayette County Baseball League action at Mill Run Park. Malone allowed three hits, all singles, in seven innings for the complete-game victory
2017 — The Union baseball team scored six runs in the third inning and took full advantage of all of Jefferson-Morgan’s errors for a 12-0 win in the WPIAL Class A consolation contest at Ross Memorial Park.
2017 — Connellsville used an eight-run second inning en route to a 15-7 victory over Farmington in Fayette American Legion baseball play. Brody Bonadio had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs for Connellsville. Teammate Kade Warrick had two hits, including a double, with three RBI and two runs scored.
2016 — The Monessen softball team fell to North Catholic, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class A consolation game at West Allegheny High School. Tayjah White’s two-strike, two-run single to center capped a three-run sixth inning for the Trojanettes. Monessen (15-7) reached the WPIAL softball final four for the first time, falling short of its first berth into the PIAA playoffs.
2016 — Belle Vernon scored three runs in the top of the third inning, but Connellsville responded with at least one run in each of the next five innings for a 9-5 home victory in Fayette American League Baseball League action. Corey Fogle pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked two, and also legged out a double. Colby Shipley finished the game, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked none.
2016 — Economy Electric scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning and Dakota McWilliams pitched a complete game to make the lead stand for a 1-0 win over visiting Mill Run. Drew DeBerry singled in the bottom of the first, stole second and third, and then scored on Mill Run’s lone error. McWilliams allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Trevor Farrell also went the distance for Mill Run, allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds used a five-run second inning to breeze past visiting Mill Run, 10-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ben Carson led off the bottom of the first with a homer for Mitch’s, and also added two singles.
2011 — The combination of one hit batter, three walks, two errors and three singles led to five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that’s all the support Jason Halfhill needed as Mill Run defeated Bud Murphy’s, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Halfhill (2-0) went the distance, allowing the lone run in the top of the second inning while giving up three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
2011 — Simeon Bell belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and starting pitcher Matt Dishong allowed just one hit over the first five innings as Mitch’s Bail Bonds secured a 6-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory at home over Pasta Lorenzo. Dishong (1-0) pitched the first five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out six and walking five.
2009 — Matt Dishong struck out seven batters and scattered three hits for a 2-0 win by Mitch’s Bail Bonds over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jeff Tarley hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Ryan Encapera hit an RBI single in the sixth for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2008 — The Detroit Red Wings wrecked the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home-ice advantage and gave themselves a shot to hoist the Stanley Cup in Hockeytown with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to grab a 3-1 lead in the finals.
2007 — Belle Vernon made the most of its first trip to the WPIAL Class AAA softball championship by belting out 15 hits, while winning pitcher Ashley Nichols held the Lady Warriors to two hits, for 3-1 victory. Kayla Nuccetelli, Nichols and Emily Scapes all had three hits in the win.
2007 — Uniontown Legion shut out Connellsville, 12-0, in five innings. Nathan Fike allowed just one hit in the win, and went 2-for-3.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that 19-year-old Sidney Crosby would become the youngest player in league history to be named team captain.
2006 — Jose Castillo hit his sixth home run in five games as the Pittsburgh Pirates stretched their winning streak to a season-high three by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-1. Sean Casey and Jason Bay hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the fifth.
2005 — Jared Lapkowicz, a senior left-hander who rewrote the WPIAL record books, and Phil Judy, a freshman designated hitter, each came up with huge performances as Carmichaels won its second WPIAL Class A title in three years, defeating Chartiers-Houston, 2-0, at Falconi Field. Lapkowicz won the 37th game of his storied high school career with a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking three. Judy came up with one out in the fourth inning and down two strikes, fought off a curve ball from Buccaneers’ lefty Andy McIlvaine and slapped an opposite-field single to right field to bring home Lapkowicz with what turned out to be the game-winning run. The Mikes (21-1) ran their winning streak to 15 games, with its only loss this season coming early in Section 1-A play at California.
2005 — Although Vincentian Academy’s Casey Melvin held Beth-Center to only one hit, the Lady Bulldogs won the war with a 1-0 over the Lady Royals victory in the WPIAL Class A consolation game at Lind Field at Fairhaven Park. Melvin had 11 strikeouts and walked only two batters in her no-hit game, but it was one of the walks in the bottom of the second inning that proved to be her downfall. Beth-Center first baseman Amanda Bolin drew a walk on four pitches, advanced to second on a passed ball and took third on an errant throw by the catcher. Two batters later, Tonya Carroll bunted, but Bolin did not initially charge toward the plate on the bunt. Bolin reacted perfectly as she held her ground during the bunt, and then took off after the play was made to first base. Bolin slid safely into home with the only run of the game. The Lady Bulldogs’ Chelsea Stotka struck out nine, walked one and scattered four hits in the win.
2005 — John Warrick singled in the bottom of the sixth inning to drive in the winning run as Mill Run slipped past Hopwood Fitness Center, 2-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Jason Halfhill (2-0) held Hopwood to six hits over seven innings, struck out seven and walked three.
2005 — Chris McManus singled in both of Mario’s runs in the third inning for a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Brownsville. McManus singled in Jason Greene and Matt Chalfant.
2005 — Uniontown needed only seven innings for the second game in a row, riding a seven-run fifth inning to down California. 11-1 in Fayette American Legion action. Winning pitcher Nick Midlik hurled a two-hitter and struck out six, and went 2-for-4 with a double.
2004 — Scott Rolen hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer and increased his major league-leading RBI total to 53, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3.
2003 — Connellsville built a big lead and then held off a Uniontown rally to win its fifth straight game, 7-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Andy Beucher went the distance for Connellsville, allowing three runs (all in the fifth inning) on 10 hits, and struck out 11. Beucher picked off two runners at first base and catcher Jon Stutzman threw out one at second and another at third. Beucher also drove in three runs. Brandon Bryner had a double, two singles and two RBI in the win. Brad Yohman took the loss.
2002 — A coach who one time facetiously wondered if he would ever get his first win is retiring with a record number of them. After 42 years as a teacher at Connellsville High, including 33 as head wrestling coach, Tom Dolde is retiring and preparing to devote even more time to what has become — outside of his family — his second love, continuing his study of the Battle of Gettysburg.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.