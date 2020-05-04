2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Will Behm and Elizabeth Forward’s Brianna Spirnak won titles in the field events at the annual Baldwin Invitational. Behm cleared 15 feet to win the pole vault. Spirnak had a top throw of 151 feet to win the javelin. Teammates Daniel Jacobs and Chase Whatton also fared well in the javelin, with Jacobs finishing second with a throw of 183-11 and Whatton fourth with a throw of 161-8.
2018 — The Brownsville baseball team won the Section 3-AAA title outright with a 9-3 win over Charleroi. Dylan Brosky had the big hit a the five-run fifth inning with a three-run home run. Brosky drove in four runs. Trevor Stewart and Josh Davison combined for the win.
2018 — Jade Renner threw a one-hitter and drove in four runs with three hits, including a double, as West Greene thumped host Avella, 17-0 in three innings, in a Section 2-A softball game. The Lady Pioneers pulled into a first-place tie with the win. West Greene’s McKenna Lampe hit an inside-the-park grand slam, and Madison Lampe contributed two hits and two RBI. Jade Renner struck out five of the 10 batters she faced with no walks.
2017 — The California softball team celebrated Senior Day with a 15-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting Avella to secure a berth into the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2012. Kristina Luko had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair for the Lady Trojans. Winning pitcher Bre Trusler didn’t allow a hit, walked three, hit two batters and struck out two in two innings. Kylie Trusler allowed one hit to close the game, a two-out single in the top of the third inning by the Lady Eagles’ Brooke Burchianti.
2017 — Visiting West Greene edged Carmichaels, 4-3, to section its second-straight section softball title. The Lady Pioneers ran its section winning streak to 22 games. Madison Renner had the key hit for West Greene with a bases-clearing double in the top of the fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
2016 — The Frazier softball team clinched its second-straight Section 2-A title with a 6-5 win over visiting Monessen. The victory was Frazier’s 21st straight in the section section win.
2016 — The California boys tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AA Team Tennis Championships with a 3-2 win over Highlands at the Greensburg Racquet Club. The Trojans’ John Monroe defeated the Golden Rams’ Eric Huett, 6-1, 6-1, at first singles. Josh Wohar didn’t drop a game against Vaughn Hunkele in his straights-sets win at No. 2 singles. Austin Sutch clinched the victory when he defeated Chad Swartz, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 3 singles. Highlands kept the match close when the Golden Rams’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Nulph and Jacob Hughes defeated Bryce Hite and Tyler Troutman, 6-2, 6-1, before Sutch’s victory. The final doubles match went to three sets before Highlands’ Cole Masaric and Tyler Mohny rallied for a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory against Dylan Beckowitz and Jordan Rossell.
2015 — Emily Keslar made a 3-0 lead after five innings stand as visiting Connellsville defeated Mount Pleasant, 3-1, for a non-section win. Keslar struck out seven and walked one for the win. Francesa Stefano had a double for Connellsville.
2015 — The Belle Vernon baseball needed to win its final two games to gain a Section 4-AAA playoff berth, and that’s just what the Leopards did with a 10-5 win at Ringgold and a 3-2 home victory against Elizabeth-Forward. Mike Fine was 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Ben Cole went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the first game.
2013 — Seton Hill’s Mallory Sanner, a graduate of Uniontown Area High School, won her second straight conference title in the javelin, and helped Griffins win their third-straight WVIAC championship. Sanner’s winning throw was 43.29 meters, a WVIAC Championship meet record. The Griffins won with 201 points, with Wheeling Jesuit second with 165 points.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s softball team clinched a spot in the Section 2-AA playoffs with a 9-2 win over visiting Brownsville. Winning pitcher Jordan Moore struck out seven in the victory. Ashleigh Brumley had a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Raiders.
2012 — Megan Uher struck out nine in a no-hitter in Connellsville’s 16-0 victory at Laurel Highlands in four innings. Uher also had a double and a home run for the Lady Falcons, the only extra-base hits of the game.
2011 — The third class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame was announced and included eight individuals and two teams: Ed Roebuck, Frank Wydo, Jim Cunningham, Fred Mazurek, Don Yates, Julie Jones Venick, James “Lash” Nesser, Kriek, Connellsville’s 1989 baseball team, and Masontown’s 1961 football team.
2011 — Mapletown made the most of 13 walks in the Lady Maples’ 9-4 Section 2-A victory over Beth-Center. Felicia Burns was the winning pitcher, allowing sixth hits with six strikeouts and three walks. She also had half of Mapletown’s hits with a double and single.
2011 — West Greene’s Paige Moninger allowed only Liz Doman’s double in the Lady Pioneers’ 18-0 win at California. Moninger struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2008 — Marian Hossa scored his second goal of the game 7:10 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied after giving up a two-goal lead to beat the New York Rangers, 3-2, to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in seven years.
2007 — Morgan Pratt homered and Laci Ludrosky laced a two-run triple and drove in three runs to lead visiting Carmichaels past West Greene, 7-3, in Section 2-A softball action. The Lady Mikes clinched the Section 2-A title with the win. Winning pitcher Cortney Newland scattered four hits, struck out four and walked three
2007 — Geri Whitman struck out 13, and Amanda Higinbotham tripled twice, as Beth-Center blanked visiting South Fayette, 6-0, in Section 2-AA softball action. Whitman (10-2) allowed just a pair of singles and two walks. Higinbotham finished with three hits, including a bases-clearing triple in Beth-Center’s four-run sixth inning.
2007 — Megan Angelo drove in four runs, and Gabbie Ross won her first game as the Albert Gallatin softball team breezed past Laurel Highlands, 12-2, in a non-section game. Ross went the distance, striking out one and walking one.
2007 — California’s Zach Jeney allowed just one hit in the Trojans’ 11-0 Section 1-A victory in five innings over Mapletown. Jeney allowed Ashly Menear’s triple in the third inning. He struck out nine and walked one.
2006 — The Brownsville softball team rallied for a 10-2 Section 2-AA softball victory over visiting Charleroi. Nicole Kerestine had a two-run single and an RBI double in the win. Teammate Amber DiDominic had two singles and two RBI.
2005 — Ashley Chory tossed a one-hitter and went 3-for-4 to lead the Mapletown softball team to a 9-2 win over Avella.
2005 — Phil Judy’s two-run double highlighted a three-run fourth inning, as Carmichaels clinched the Section 1-A title with a 3-1 win over visiting Frazier. Logan Phillips (4-0) earned the victory, scattering four hits over 6.2 innings. Jared Lapkowicz then struck out the Commodores’ Tony Battaglini to end the game.
2005 — The Mustangs’ Joe Hoover tossed a complete game three-hitter, and Laurel Highlands made the most of one hit to keep its playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 Section 2-AAA win over visiting Derry. Hoover struck out four, walked one and left the tying run stranded at third base in the top of the seventh inning. Hoover also had the only hit off losing pitcher Nick Shaffer and led to the only run when pinch-runner Darryl Gesso scored on an infield error.
2005 — Josh Brown hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and Brownsville never looked back as it went on to defeat Southmoreland, 7-2, in a Section 2-AA showdown. Mike Rhodes struck out 10 scattered five hits for the complete-game victory.
2005 — Chris Pepe had a solo home run and RBI single and Andy Schleihauf added an RBI double in Connellsville’s 5-4 win over Franklin Regional.
2005 — Jeff Baluch tossed a no-hitter to keep Geibel Catholic’s Section 1-A playoff hopes alive with a 15-0 win in three innings at West Greene. Jordan Whetzel had three singles and three RBI for the Gators.
2005 — The Beth-Center softball team clinched at least a tie for the Section 1-A title with a 2-1 victory over visiting Frazier. Chelsea Stotka struck out 10 and walked two in the win. Tiffani Balog and Amanda Higginbotham drove in runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
2005 — Rachel Means doubled, singled twice and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Connellsville slid past Penn Trafford, 5-4, in a Section 1-AAAA softball game.
2005 — The Lady Gators’ Liz Sunseri scored the winning run on Mia White’s single in the sixth inning as Geibel Catholic held on to defeat visiting Monessen, 10-9, in Section 1-A action. Beth Novotny went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in the win.
2005 — The Laurel Highlands girls track & field team did not advance out of the WPIAL Class AAA team semfinals, but did have several solid individual performances. Breehana Jacobs set the school record in the long jump with a top effort of 18-10, and won the 100 and 200. She joined Tanisha Parker, Emily Bota and Molly Macioce to set the school record in the 400 relay with a time of 49.7 seconds. Casey Conn also set a school record in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9-6.
2004 — Craig Hriblan held Uniontown to just three singles in Albert Gallatin’s 3-0 victory that clinched a Section 2-AAA playoff berth. Hriblan struck out eight and walked two. Sean Cahill’s bases-clearing single accounted for all of the Colonials’ runs. Losing pitcher Ryan Guthrie allowed four hits and struck out five.
2002 — The visiting Connellsville baseball team defeated Uniontown, 10-6, for its 14th win in a row and cap an undefeated Section 2-AAA season. Jon Stutzman led the way for the Falcons (17-1) with three singles, while Brandon Brynner added a double and two singles. Winning pitcher Anthony Smith finished with a single and double. Losing pitcher Jared Early had three hits.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
