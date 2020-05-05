2017 — Laurel Highlands’ Casey Phelan, Bentworth’s Brenna Cavanaugh, Ringgold’s Brian Vandusen and Elizabeth Forward’s Daniel Jacobs all endured a long, rainy day at the 44th annual Baldwin Invitational to return home with gold medals. Phelan cleared 12-3 to finish first in the girls pole vault. Cavanaugh had quite an eventful day at Baldwin, topped by a gold medal in the long jump and a silver in the 100 high hurdles. Vandusen won his gold medal in the long jump. Jacobs threw 177-3 to win gold in the javelin. Brownsville freshman Gionna Quarzo was 10th in the mile in a time of 5:20.55 and 11th in the 3,200 in 11:25.80.
2016 — The Waynesburg Central softball team strengthened its position for a Section 2-AA playoff berth with a 12-2 victory in five innings over visiting Washington. The Lady Raiders’ Tara Staley hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs.
2016 — Lauren Mathews belted a two-run home run and came on in relief in the fifth inning to earn the win as Elizabeth-Forward defeated visiting McKeesport, 8-4, in Section 3-AAA softball action. Mathews allowed just one hit and no runs with strikeout for the win. Teammate Cassidy Kern went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
2015 — Bailey Parshall scattered three hits in Belle Vernon’s 6-2 victory at Elizabeth Forward in Section 3-AAA softball action. The Lady Leopards won the section title with an 11-1 record and the Lady Warriors placed third at 8-4. Belle Vernon’s Nicole Ashcraft just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple, driving in two runs. Emily Frederick had three singles and two RBI.
2015 — Caroline Cree belted a home run and Erica Burns scattered four hits as Carmichaels closed Section 2-AA softball play with an 8-0 win at Waynesburg Central. The Lady Mikes win their ninth section title with a 13-1 record. Burns struck out 10 and walked two for her 13th win of the season. She also went 3-for-5 with three singles.
2014 — The Frazier softball team moved one win closer to securing a Section 2-A playoff berth with a 5-1 road victory at California. Paige Hotz scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked just one in the win.
2014 — Erica Burns pitched no-hitter to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting California in just five innings. Burns struck out eight in the win and legged out a triple.
2011 — The Laurel Highlands softball team edged Uniontown, 6-5, in a game that featured 11 combined errors and two runs scoring on mishandled third strikes.
2009 — The Carmichaels baseball team swept a Section 1-A doubleheader, defeating Mapletown, 12-1, and Jefferson-Morgan, 10-0. Chuck Gasti won the first game with seven strikeouts and no walks. Joby Lapkowicz was also sharp in the nightcap with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and added to the offense with a pair of triples.
2009 — The Brownsville baseball team needed just 10 innings to sweep past Fort Cherry in Section 2-AA action, 17-3 and 15-2. Jerry Kopacko was the winning pitcher in the opening game. Zach Patterson belted a pair of home runs in the second game. Brian Ohler was the winning pitcher in the nightcap.
2009 — Stacey Knox was the winning pitcher and drove in four runs in Brownsville’s 13-11 win over Beth-Center in Section 2-AA softball action.
2009 — Nicole Sleith pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 batters to lead Yough to a 3-0 Section 2-AAA win over Belle Vernon.
2009 — Kasey Osborne scattered three hits in Carmichaels’ 12-1 Section 2-A win in five innings over visiting West Greene.
2009 — The Connellsville baseball team kept its slim playoff hopes alive by sweeping a doubleheader from visiting Albert Gallatin, 6-3 and 10-7. Seth Campbell hit a two-run home run in the first game and winning pitcher Tyler Domer had a run-scoring double.
2008 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team could’ve all but clinched a Section 1-A playoff berth with a win at Bentworth, but the Bearcats rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a key 3-2 victory. Geibel’s Ryan Craft went the distance, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk. The Bearcats’ Taylor Young also pitched seven innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
2008 — The Carmichaels softball team clinched the Section 2-A title with pair of convincing wins over Frazier, 11-1 and 19-4. Shayleigh Busti doubled and drove in three runs in the opening game. Winning pitcher Kasey Osborne struck out seven in the first game and came back with six strikeouts and two walks in the nightcap.
2007 — Street Sense smartly picked his way through traffic while rallying from next-to-last in a 20-horse field to win the Kentucky Derby. By beating Hard Spun by 2¼ lengths, the colt broke two Derby jinxes under jockey Calvin Borel, who was winless in four tries until now.
2006 — The Beth-Center softball team clinched its seventh-straight section title and 10th in the past 11 years with a come-from-behind, 6-3 Section 1-A victory over visiting Bentworth. The win was the Lady Bulldogs eighth in a row. Geri Whitman allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks in the win.
2006 — Jessica Barcelo tossed a seven-hit shutout and Marissa Pasquale drove in the game’s only run as Frazier defeated host Geibel Catholic, 1-0, in a showdown for third place and the final playoff spot in Section 1-A. The Lady Gators’ Carrie Gessner took the loss, allowing five hits.
2006 — Erin Barbetta’s single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home Charity McCann with the winning run as the Lady Rockets clinched a Section 2-A playoff berth with a 6-5 win over West Greene.
2006 — Washington remained in a first-place tie with Waynesburg Central in Section 2-AA by defeating host Brownsville, 5-1. The Lady Falcons held Senior Day and also retired Jeana Rouse’s No. 23 during the ceremony to honor Rouse, who died suddenly earlier in the season.
2005 — The St. Louis Cardinals turned a triple play against the San Diego Padres, the first in the major leagues this season. The Padres had Brian Giles on first base and Phil Nevin at second in the second inning, and both were running on a 1-0 pitch to Ramon Hernandez. He hit a line drive to first baseman Albert Pujols, who caught the ball, stepped on first and threw to second to bail out pitcher Matt Morris.
2004 — The Southmoreland boys advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Team Track & Field Championships with wins over Washington (98-52) and South Park (84-66). The Scotties’ Tim Fratto won three events (100, long jump, triple jump) and Jon Sebek (400, 200) and Nathan Ozoroski (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) both had two first-place finishes.
2004 — Jillian Kunka doubled, singled and drove in all three runs as Belle Vernon handed Waynesburg Central its first Section 7-AA loss of the season 3-0. Winning pitcher Corey Baron went the distance, scattering three hits with four strike outs and no walks.
2004 — Connellsville celebrated Senior Day with a 10-0 victory over visiting Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA softball game. Kerri Hiles, one of three seniors honored, struck out 11 for the win and had a two-run single. Senior Nicole Brown had two hits and scored two runs.
2003 — Joe Hardy, his daughter Maggie Hardy Magerko, John Daly and representatives of SFX Sports Group officially launched the campaign to sell tickets for the 84 Lumber Classic at a press conference held at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex. The golf tournament, formerly the Pennsylvania Classic, will be held Sept. 18-21 on Nemacolin Woodland’s Mystic Rock.
2002 — Reuben Chesang held off fellow Kenyan countryman Eliud Kering by three seconds to win the Pittsburgh Marathon after Kering almost missed the final turn. Kering, the leader from Mile 19, almost ran past a tunnel leading into the finish in Heinz Field, allowing Chesang an opening to pull ahead in the final 1,000 meters. Chesang won in 2:14:53, about three seconds ahead of Kering. Poland’s Violetta Kryza was the fastest woman, successfully defending her title in a personal-best 2:31:45. Pittsburgh Pirates owner Kevin McClatchy, in his first marathon, finished in 3:59:15 seconds (1,039th overall) and raised more than $70,000 for cancer research. The men’s open wheelchair division was won by South Africa’s Ernst Van Dyke in 1:34:49.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
