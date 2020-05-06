2019 — Logan Mayhle pitched six strong innings and Zach Gamble knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles as Carmichaels clinched at least a share of the Section 1-AA baseball title with a 7-2 victory over host Bentworth. Mayhle allowed one unearned run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Stush Ferek had two doubles and two RBI for Carmichaels, who ran its winning streak to 11 games.
2019 — Jarett Bach fired a no-hitter and smacked a pair of doubles as Yough clinched at least a share of the Section 1-AAAA baseball title with a 5-1 victory over host Derry. Bach struck out 15 and walked four.
2019 — The Albert Gallatin softball team defeated visiting Southmoreland, 14-4, and later found out it secured a Section 1-AAAAA playoff berth after Franklin Regional defeated Latrobe. Winning pitcher Maddy Hershberger led a 15-hit attack with a three-run homer, a double and a single, while driving in five runs. Teammate Maddie Flower had a solo home run and scored four runs, and Annalia Paoli also had three hits to go along with three RBI and three runs.
2019 — Sophie Godzak tossed a six-inning no-hitter and Mekenzie Sokol belted a grand slam and a double as visiting Belle Vernon buried McKeesport, 10-0, in a Section 2-AAAA softball game. Godzak walked three and struck out four.
2018 — Chad Kuhl and Richard Rodriguez combined on two-hitter to pitch the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-0 victory at Milwaukee. Kuhl improved to 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his six starts against the Brewers, and the Pirates won each of those starts.
2016 — Brownsville’s Maris Seto won the high jump and finished fifth in the triple jump at the annual Baldwin Invitational. Laurel Highlands’ Casey Phelan won silver in the pole vault with a top jump of 11-6. Uniontown’s Mylaysia Ellis won silver in the 400.
2016 — Madison Wiltrout needed two throws to accomplish what she set out to do at the Baldwin Invitational, work on her technique and come away with a second consecutive gold medal. She threw 135-9 on her first attempt and 150-5 on her second to secure the top spot on the podium.
2016 — Indiana’s Zach Shultz tossed a no-hitter, but an error and walk produced the winning run in Yough’s 1-0 victory in Section 2-AAA baseball action.
2016 — Macy Mularski tossed a one-hitter in Yough’s 8-0 victory over Laurel Highlands in Section 4-AAA softball action. Mularski struck out 10 and walked one.
2015 — Connellsville scored seven runs in the top of the second inning as the visiting Lady Falcons closed out the season with a 15-0 non-section victory at Uniontown. Emily Keslar allowed singles to Emily Havrilla and Lindsey Frey, striking out five and walking none. Connellsville’s Kelsi Burkholder hit a three-run home run and doubled in the win.
2015 — Jimmy Malone was tough on the mound for Connellsville as the Falcons went on the road for 3-0 non-section victory at Gateway. Malone went the distance, scattering four hits while striking out five and walking none. Austin Puskar went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and sacrifice fly.
2014 — The game needed four days to finish, but it didn’t matter to Brownsville’s Ryan Novotney, who completed the no-hitter in the Falcons’ 10-0 win over Fort Cherry. The game started on May 3 and was postponed in the fifth inning. Novotney struck out 13 and walked only one in the win. He also cracked a two-run home run.
2014 — The California baseball team remained undefeated and clinched at least a share of the Section 1-A title with a come-from-behind, 6-5 victory at Carmichaels. The Trojans’ Jacob Columbus tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh inning and then scored the winner on an error. Michael Blasinsky’s two-run home run gave the Mikes a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning.
2014 — Erica Burns tossed a two-hitter and had two hits as Carmichaels defeated Frazier, 6-1, in a Section 2-A softball game. Burns, who struck out nine and walked one, allowed only singles to Monica Joseph and Hannah Kline.
2014 — Jeremy Enslen carded a two-round total of 5-over 149 to finish eighth at the 21st Spring Stroke Play Championship hosted by Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Mystic Rock. Belle Vernon graduate Bo Lustig finished tied for 11th with a 7-over 151. Laurel Highlands’ Harison Laskey finished tied for 25th with a 12-over 156, shooting 6-over 78 in both rounds. Belle Vernon’s Michael Lubrani was tied for 42nd at 17-over 161.
2013 — Trevor Farrell struck out 15 and allowed only two hits in Connellsville’s 6-0 win over visiting Albert Gallatin in the Falcons’ Section 2-AAA finale. Brock Bonadio sparked the Connellsville offense with three hits.
2013 — The Mapletown softball team won its first game of the season with an 11-9 non-section win over Geibel Catholic. The Lady Maples’ Cassie Barber had a triple and three RBI. Lauren Adams struck out seven and walked one for the win.
2013 — Luke Wallace went the distance, giving up only four hits, and struck out seven in Uniontown’s 11-0 Section 2-AAA win at Laurel Highlands. The win was the Red Raiders’ fifth in a row over the Mustangs. Garret Fox hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Zack Helisek had five RBI.
2011 — Brownsville freshman Ryan Novotney threw a complete game and hit a solo home run to lead the Falcons to a 9-2 Section 2-AA win at Southmoreland. Novotney also scored two runs.
2011 — Paige Moninger struck out eight to reach 100 strikeouts for the season and 293 in her career in West Greene’s 4-3 win over visiting Mapletown in Section 2-A softball action. Moninger also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Moninger’s double drove in Alyssa Raber and Megan Reeves to tie the game, and kept circling the bases when the ball was mishandled on the cutoff throw.
2011 — Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs won his 100th game and the Lady Mikes clinched their fifth-straight section title with a 7-2 win over Jefferson-Morgan. Lindsey Osborne’s bases-loaded double brought home Carmichaels’ last three runs. Cameron Grimes struck out four and allowed four hits.
2009 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team scored four runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to clinch a Section 2-AAA playoff berth with a 5-2 victory at Derry. Carmen Congelio’s bases-loaded single brought home two runs, and then Ethan Mildren’s double plated two more in the Mustangs’ rally. Mildren also went the distance for the victory, striking out 14 and walking two.
2009 — Beth-Center needed only three innings to secure its first WPIAL playoff berth in six years with a 15-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan.
2008 — In a battle for the Section 2-AAA title, Greensburg Salem needed eight innings to defeat Laurel Highlands, 3-0, for a share of first place. The Golden Lions plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning for the key win. The Mustangs’ Ethan Mildren went the distance with 10 strikeouts.
2008 — Nate McLouth hit two home runs and drove in three runs, and Zach Duke won his first game in nearly a year as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants, 12-6.
2007 — Prince Fielder hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run in Milwaukee’s 6-4 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
2006 — The Brownsville baseball team pounded out 19 hits for a 16-6 non-section victory at Laurel Highlands. The Falcons’ Nick Eadie and Matt Szuch both had two doubles, a single and three RBI.
2006 — Barbaro won the Kentucky Derby by 6½ lengths to give trainer Michael Matz his first Derby victory and jockey Edgar Prado his first winning ride.
2005 — California snapped Jefferson-Morgan’s five-game winning streak, and in the process, the Trojans locked up a WPIAL playoff berth with a 6-1 Section 1-A victory. The Trojans’ Chris Cox allowed just four hits in the complete-game victory, striking out five and walking only one.
2005 — Jen Barry scattered nine hits to lift Laurel Highlands past Uniontown, 4-2, in a non-section softball game. Barry went the distance with six strikeouts and one walk. She also had a double and single. Uniontown’s Brittany Check also went the distance, allowing just five hits with three strikeouts.
2005 — Josh Martin, Nathan Pritts and Scott Campbell each won singles matches in straight sets, as the Connellsville boys tennis team picked up a 4-1 non-section victory over Latrobe. Connellsville’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Troy Smith and Phil Witt defeated Brian Forte and Matt Walker, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Connellsville (13-2) returned to action when the Falcons hosted Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL team tournament.
2004 — Dean Lewandowski drove in four runs and Rob Ramsey limited Frazier to three singles as Geibel Catholic beat the Commodores, 10-0, in a Section 7-A baseball game. Lewandownski belted a two-run home run and led the Gators with three hits.
2003 — Connellsville’s Kerri Hiles struck out a season-high 18 batters and allowed only two hits in the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 victory over Albert Gallatin in Section 3-AAA softball action. Hiles didn’t walk a batter and hit one. The Lady Colonials’ Jessica Lemro also had a solid start, allowing two unearned run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
2003 — Melissa Metcalf pitched a one-hitter as Carmichaels ran the table in Section 1-A with a 7-1 victory over visiting West Greene. Metcalf struck out 10 and walked three, and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Lady Mikes improved to 15-1 overall. Sarah Pavel and Angie Lasko were both 3-for-4 for the Lady Mikes.
2003 — Beth-Center’s Chelsea Stotka fired a four-hit shutout and the Lady Bulldogs clinched sole possession of first place in Section 6-A with a 6-0 victory over host Bentworth. Stotka struck out 11 and walked one.
2003 — Dana Bickerton drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 13th inning as Belle Vernon out-lasted McGuffey, 1-0, in a Section 7-AA softball game. Corey Baron pitched all 13 innings for the section champs, allowing seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
2003 — Brownsville’s singles trio came through once again as the Falcons (12-1) defeated Burrell, 3-2, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA boys tennis playoffs. Ryan Minor defeated Nick Tutolo at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-4. Neil Chafin won at No. 2 singles over Christian Yates, 6-1, 6-2, and Josh Seelye was victorious at No. 3 singles over Kevin Dunn, 6-1, 6-4.
2003 — Laurel Highlands’ Diane Gmiter (shot put, javelin), Tanisha Parker (100), Emily Bota (100), Mikie Monaghan (1,600, 3,200), Danielle LaPresta (400), Jessi Evans (800), 3,200 relay, and 1,600 relay advanced through the WPIAL Class AAA Southern Individual Track & Field Qualifier at West Mifflin for berths into the WPIAL Championship. Uniontown’s Scarlett Graham earned spots in the district final in the 1,600 and 3,200.
2003 — Laurel Highlands’ Matt Humbert, current football coach and athletic director at Belle Vernon, advanced through the WPIAL Class AAA Southern Individual Track & Field Qualifier for berths in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles into the WPIAL Championships. The Mustangs’ Brandon Mahoney and Jared Jodon qualified in the pole vault. Josh Zueger (triple jump), Brennon Meadows (triple jump), Brian John (high jump), Chris Manges (400), 400 relay, Tony Patitucci (javelin), and Larry Brink (3,200) also qualified for the Mustangs. Uniontown’s Eric Russman (100), Nashuan Jackson (100), Nate Frezzell (200), Adam Muzika (shot put), Jiles White (high jump), Walter Richardson (triple jump), and 3,200 relay all qualified. Belle Vernon’s Ryan Moravec advanced in the 800 and 1,600.
2002 — Laurel Highlands rallied for a 6-2 victory over rival Uniontown to secure a berth into the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Winning pitcher Brad Yohman allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out four. “My slider wasn’t all that effective today, and my curve could have been better, but my fastball was working very well. So, we were using the curve as a setup pitch and then coming in with the fastball. They got a couple hits in the seventh, but that didn’t bother me. Really, I like to pitch in tight spots,” said Yohman. The Mustangs’ Kevin Martin hit a solo home run and two singles.
2002 — The Waynesburg Central softball team won its first section title since 1993 by defeating Brownsville, 5-4, and 17-0 in the completion of a suspended game.
2002 — The Pittsburgh Pirates handed Arizona Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson his first loss of the season when Jason Kendall scored on a error for a 3-2 win in Phoenix. Kendall was 3-for-4 with an RBI double and Brian Giles hit a solo home run.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
