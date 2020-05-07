2019 — Haylie Brunson belted a two-run home run and scored on Katie Hutter’s single in the first inning to carry Mount Pleasant to a 3-1 non-section victory over visiting Belle Vernon. Carolyn Alincic scattered four hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks for the victory.
2019 — West Greene had 11 hits and received nine walks, and each runner came around to score in the Pioneers’ 20-0 Section 2-A victory in three innings over visiting Mapletown. Corey Wise was the winning pitcher and tripled.
2018 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team broke its 29-game losing streak with an 8-6 non-section win over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the season finale for both teams. Jesse Yourish earned the win with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings, and made the game-preserving running catch with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning. Yourish and Enzo Fetsko both had two-run singles.
2018 — The Carmichaels baseball team secured the Section 1-AA title with an 18-0 victory at Burgettstown. The Mikes’ Gavin Pratt had a double, single, two RBI and three runs scored. Nate Broadwater had three RBI. Winning pitcher Matt Barrish allowed only one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
2018 — The Belle Vernon softball team held off visiting West Greene, 2-1, in a non-section game that featured a pair of defending WPIAL softball champions. Winning pitcher Bailey Parshall struck out 12 and held West Greene to three singles.
2017 — Eric Thames had a home run and three hits to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 road victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2016 — Mark Fike drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double to lead Uniontown to a 4-1 win over Elizabeth-Forward in a Section 4-AAA baseball game. The victory kept the Red Raiders’ faint playoff hopes alive.
2015 — The Carmichaels baseball team prepared for the WPIAL playoffs with a 5-3 non-section victory over McGuffey. Mike Blasinsky hit a two-run home run, Jacob Wamsley drove in pair of runs and Joel Spishock had an RBI single for the Mikes.
2015 — Albert Gallatin baseball team defeated Geibel Catholic for the second time in the 2015 season with a 13-3 non-section road victory. Joe Embacher drove in four runs for the Colonials. Caleb Dempsey scored three runs in the win.
2014 — The Mapletown baseball team won its final non-section home game with a 12-2 win over visiting Hundred (W.Va.). Jon Dotts, Garett Kiger and Matt Hein each hit a double in the win.
2013 — Ted Sova had three hits and four RBI in Laurel Highlands’ 11-1 Section 2-AAA win over Mount Pleasant. Winning pitcher Colin McKey struck out nine and walked one.
2013 — Evan Onusko and Grant Wortman both had doubles and Connellsville held off a late rally for a 6-5 non-section victory over Baldwin.
2013 — Chris Uphold blasted a grand slam and Jamal Palmer added a home run in Albert Gallatin’s 15-0 win over Geibel Catholic in the first game of a non-section doubleheader. Cullen Hoone threw a no-hitter in the second game to lead the Colonials to a 16-1 victory. Zach Harkins and Tyler Dubovich hit home runs in the nightcap.
2012 — Connellsville’s Meghan Uher struck out 11, leading the Lady Falcons to a 4-3 non-section win over visiting Waynesburg Central. Kara Butler had a home run for Connellsville.
2012 — Eddie Dutkewycz broke the single-season RBI record in Albert Gallatin’s 6-0 win at McKeesport. Dutkewycz drove in his 26th run of the season to establish the new mark.
2012 — T.D. Conway tossed a no-hitter as the California baseball team won its 17th game in a row with a 9-0 Section 1-A victory at Beth-Center. Conway struck out 11 and was only a first-inning walk away from a perfect game. Patrick Tunney, Matt Bakewell, Jacob Columbus and Josh Luko all had three hits for the Trojans.
2009 — Miranda Shipley drove in three runs and scattered four hits to lead Mapletown to a season-ending 5-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. The game was the completion of a game suspended after 3½ innings.
2009 — Marie King hit a pair of two-run home runs in Laurel Highlands’ 22-13 non-section victory over visiting Geibel Catholic.
2008 — Brian Ohler scattered five hits to pitch the Brownsville baseball team to a 7-0 victory at Beth-Center in the Section 2-AA finale for both teams. Ohler finished with 12 strikeouts and walked only two batters. The Falcons clinched share of the section title, their fourth in eight years. Michael Michalsky hit a two-run home run and Randy Smithburger added a two-run double.
2008 — Nick Erminio and Carmen Congelio hit home runs as Laurel Highlands clinched a share of the Section 2-AAA title with a 13-2 victory over Uniontown in Farmington. Winning pitcher Kevin Gmiter allowed just one hit with four walks and four strikeouts. Erminio opened the game with a home run. Congelio also hit a solo home run.
2007 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team clinched a Section 2-AAA playoff berth with a 7-2 win at Derry. Nick Erminio sparked the offense with a triple and two singles, and teammate Mike Pegg added two singles and three RBI. Ethan Mildren went the distance for the win, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
2007 — Matt Hartman had a single, double and triple, and drove in five runs to lead California to a 16-1 Section 1-A victory over West Greene in three innings. Travis Van Olst allowed just one hit with three strikeouts and a walk, and added a single, triple and two RBI.
2007 — Dan Harvey and P.J. Lanzi set the pace for playoff-bound Brownsville with three-run home runs en route to an easy 13-1 Section 2-AA win over host Burgettstown. Brownsville secured at least a tie for the section title with the win. Mike Rhoads pitched a three-hitter, allowing no walks and striking out five.
2007 — Ryan Turner ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Uniontown pulled an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over visiting Kittanning in a Section 2-AAA showdown. Winning pitcher Brandon Rumbaugh went the distance, striking out seven.
2007 — The Laurel Highlands softball team took one step closer to securing a playoff spot in Section 2-AAA with a convincing 13-1 win over visiting Uniontown. Kirsty Buckley had a home run and single in the win, while Hannah Holchin nearly hit for the cycle with a triple, double and single, and drove in four runs. Winning pitcher Rebecca Williams struck out two and walked one.
2007 — Carmichaels belted three home runs en route to a 15-1 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Logan Phillips blasted two home runs, three-run shot and a two-run homer, and Tim Voithofer belted a three-run homer. The Rockets’ Josh Harshman lauched a solo home run. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz scattered three hits and struck out 10.
2006 — Rookie Mike O’Connor won his second game in three starts and Jose Guillen hit a two-run home run in the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
2005 — Matt George’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Uniontown to a 3-2 Section 2-AAAA victory over visiting Connellsville. The loss drops the Falcons (14-4) into a first-place tie with Norwin. Nick Neratka started the game-winning rally with a walk. He stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Connellsville forced extra innings after three straight batters were hit by a pitch and Tom McAllister lofted a sacrifice fly.
2005 — Laurel Highlands broke the tie with a single run in the bottom of the third inning and added an insurance run in the fifth for a 5-3 non-section victory over visiting Brownsville. Dan Pegg earned his first victory by striking out nine and walking two. Brownsville’s Kevin Garbutt finished with four hits, including a double for the only extra base hit of the game.
2004 — Wilson Alvarez allowed just one hit and one runner on Chris Stynes’ infield single to lead off the top of the sixth inning, and combined with Guillermo Mota for a one-hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Plaxico Burress decided to boycott the Pittsburgh Steelers’ minicamp as the yearly team activity got underway. “It is an unexcused absence,” Cowher said after the first practice. “I’m very disappointed in his decision and we are ready to move on with or without him.”
2003 — The Brownsville boys’ tennis season ended in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals with a 5-0 loss to Sewickley Academy. Brownsville lost to Sewickley in the finals of the 2000 playoffs and in the semifinals of the 2001 playoffs. The Panthers didn’t drop a set in sweeping the three singles matches and two doubles matches.
2002 — Uniontown’s Michelle DeShields qualified in three events (high jump, long jump, 400 relay) at the WPIAL Class AAA Southern Track & Field Qualifier at West Mifflin. Teammate Scarlett Graham advanced in the 1,600 and 3,200. Laurel Highlands’ Diane Gmiter (shot put, javelin) qualified in two events.
2002 — John Luckhardt, the long-time, successful head football coach at Washington & Jefferson, returned to coaching when he was hired to lead the program at California University of Pa. Luckhardt had a 137-37-2 record at W&J and advanced to the Division III title game in 1992 and 1994.
