2019 — Kierra Waywood struck out 16 and held Frazier to just two hits to lead Yough to a 3-0 non-section home victory. Hannah Christner drove in two runs for Yough. Logan Hartman allowed just four hits in the loss, striking out seven. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
2018 — Monessen’s Dana Vatakis struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and didn’t allow a California runner reach base in the Lady Greyhounds’ 25-0 Section 2-A victory in three innings. Vatakis drove in four runs. Destiny Habeck and Mattie Telegraphis had three RBI. Monessen shared the Section 2-A title with West Greene.
2018 — The West Greene softball team earned a share of the Section 2-A crown with Monessen with a 9-0 victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Madison Renner and Lexie Mooney belted home runs for the Lady Pioneers. Starting pitcher Jade Renner struck out 11 and had no walks in five innings. Madison Renner pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
2018 — The Yough softball team capped an undefeated Section 2-AAAA season with a tight 2-0 victory over visiting Belle Vernon. Hannah Bach and Kaylyn Westerman both drove in a run for the Lady Cougars. Karlie Clark allowed five hits, struck out two and walked four in the win. Belle Vernon’s Bailey Parshall also allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — California’s John Monroe and Josh Wohar lost only four games as the pair cruised to the Section 1-AA doubles title.
2017 — Annalia Paoli’s two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Albert Gallatin to a 6-4 non-section win over visiting Waynesburg Central. Paige Rutan and Lindsey Robinson both hit solo home runs for the Lady Raiders.
2017 — Megan Celaschi’s double drove home Logan Hartman with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Frazier to a 4-3 non-section softball win over visiting Monessen. Hartman struck out 10 and walked two, and had a couple of singles. Monessen’s Dana Vatakis took the loss, striking out eight and walking one. She also had a triple.
2017 — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the news that pitcher Jameson Taillon is undergoing treatment for possible testicular cancer.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 45th place in the Yokohoma Tire LPGA Classic with a four-day total of 1-under 287. The Waynesburg Central graduate won $4,777.
2016 — Robert Rohanna’s long, arduous week of golf caught up with him as he slipped down the leaderboard at the Honduras Open into a tie for 53rd place with a final round score of 5-over 77. The Waynesburg Central graduated finished with a four-day total of 1-over 289.
2015 — The defending WPIAL Class A baseball champion California drew the top seed and a bye with the release of the 2015 WPIAL playoff brackets. Brownsville was seeded second in Class AA. Carmichaels (Class A), Waynesburg Central (Class AA), Laurel Highlands (Class AAA), and Belle Vernon (Class AAA) also qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
2015 — Connellsville grad Megan Uher closed out the California University of Pa. softball team’s 11-0 win in five innings over Saint Augustine in the NCAA Division II National Championship softball tournament at Lilley Field. Uher needed only five pitches to close out her inning of work. Alex Sagl scattered three hits in three innings for the win.
2014 — Logan Bowman was one error away from throwing a perfect game, but he settled for a five-inning no-hitter in Jefferson-Morgan’s 13-0 win at Geibel Catholic. Bowman didn’t walk a batter and struck out the side in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
2014 — Ben Carlisle struck out 10, walked one and scattered three hits to lead West Greene to a season-closing 10-0 win over visiting Mapletown.
2014 — Carmichaels was seeded second in Class A and Jefferson-Morgan third when the 2014 WPIAL softball pairings were announced. Frazier (Class A), Frazier (Class A), Waynesburg Central (Class AA), and Uniontown (Class AAA) also earned berths into the softball playoffs.
2014 — Bailey Bennington allowed only Kenzie Francy’s first-inning single in West Greene’s 15-0 win in four innings over visiting Geibel Catholic. Bennington struck out nine and walked none, and just missed the hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple. Bennington also drove in three runs and scored two. Teammate Autumn Widdup had three RBI. The Rabers, Madison and Alyssa, both had a double, single and two RBI.
2013 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team cruised to a 12-0 non-section win at Beth-Center to close the regular season.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s Ryan Cole, Brittany Blair-Martin and Marissa Kalsey all qualified in the pole vault out of the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Southern Qualifier at South Side Beaver. Teammate Peyton Hampson won the 800 to advance to the WPIAL Championships as Waynesburg Central qualified 11 athletes in 13 events. Other qualifiers included Brownsville’s Whitney Ptak (300 intermediate hurdles), California’s Kailyn Clancy (shot put, discus), West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn (1,600, 800) and Rebecca Phillips (1,600, 800), and Frazier’s Sawyer Palonder (3,200) and Cassidy Guiser (400).
2009 — Billy Musgrove pushed the winning run home with a suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the seventh inning in Carmichaels’ 3-2 non-section victory over California.
2009 — Julia Mueller’s walk-off single lifted the California (Pa.) softball team to a 3-2 victory in 17 innings over Shippensburg in the first round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament in the longest game in school history.
2008 — The Southmoreland boys finished third in the WPIAL Class AA Team Track & Field Championships at West Mifflin High School. Riverside finished first and Mars was second.
2008 — The Mount Pleasant girls finished second in Class AA and Laurel Highlands placed fourth in Class AAA at the WPIAL Team Track & Field Championships at West Mifflin High School. Abbey Way, the defending Class AA champion in the pole vault and high jump, finished first overall in the pole vault and long jump for the Lady Vikings. Teammate Ashley Funk was first overall in the 300 intermediate hurdles and second in the 100 high hurdles and 100.
2007 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team clinched the Section 2-AAA title with wins over Kittanning, 14-4, and Mount Pleasant, 8-5. The Mustangs’ Zach Dascenzo hit a three-run home run in the first game. Ethan Mildren (7-0) allowed three hits and struck out seven for the win in the first game. Randy Rankin belted a three-run home run in the second game.
2007 — Randy Smithberger nearly hit for the cycle, highlighted by a three-run home run in the first inning, as playoff-bound Brownsville cruised to an easy 18-5 Section 2-AA win at Charleroi. Smithberger also doubled and singled.
2007 — First-place Carmichaels cruised to a 20-3 win at West Greene. Joby Lapkowicz hit a solo home run and added a two-run shot for the Mikes. Ethan Virgili and Marcus Robinson also drove in three runs.
2007 — Nick Apicella drove in six runs to lead Uniontown to a 10-6 victory over Derry.
2007 — Zach Jeney tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 to lead California to a 5-0 victory in Section 1-A over visiting Geibel Catholic. Brendan Costantino had the lone hit for the Gators, an infield single with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
2007 — The Laurel Highlands softball team returned to the WPIAL playoffs with a 12-0 Section 2-AAA victory over Uniontown. Stephanie Martin allowed only three hits in the win. Teammate Ashley Haragos led the offense with three singles and two RBI.
2006 — Carmichaels, the defending WPIAL Class A baseball champion, kept their playoffs hopes alive with a hard-fought, 12-8 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Bob Virgili had two doubles, a single and four RBI for the Mikes, and teammate Joby Lapkowicz belted a solo home run.
2006 — The Mapletown and Frazier baseball teams combined for 25 hits in Mapletown’s 9-6 Section 1-A victory.
2006 — Gene Franks hit a pair of two-run home runs and tied the school record for most career hits in Albert Gallatin’s 9-4 loss in Section 1-AAAA action to Norwin. The home runs gave Franks 69 career hits.
2006 — Eric Frund hit a solo home run and David Hyde tossed a two-hitter as Southmoreland kept its Section 2-AA playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Beth-Center. Hyde struck out seven and walked one.
2006 — Matt Hartman’s double drove in Jason Britton with the deciding run as California clinched a Section 1-A playoff berth with a 4-3 win at West Greene. Travis Van Olst allowed five hits and struck out 13 batters for the win. Travis Crouse hit a solo home run for the Pioneers.
2006 — Courtney Orndorff threw a no-hitter and struck out five, and the Waynesburg Central softball team clinched a tie for the Section 2-AA title with a 14-1 win over visiting Brownsville.
2005 — Matt Lawton hit his first grand slam in six years in the eighth inning and added an RBI double in the ninth, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 16-2, for their fifth win in six games.
2004 — The Brownsville baseball team outlasted Laurel Highlands for a 15-11 non-section victory at Laurel Highlands. The Falcons’ Randy Stimmell, Corey Watkins and Kevin Garbutt all had two RBI. The Mustangs’ Paul Metz hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
2004 — Ruben Grim drove in three runs to lead Mapletown to a 14-1 non-section win over visiting Trinity (W.Va.). Winning pitcher Ben Corso tossed a two-hitter for his first win of the season, striking out three and walking one.
2003 — The Belle Vernon softball team scored a pair of runs in the top of the 12th inning for a 2-0 win over Elizabeth-Forward in to clinch the Section 7-AA title. Jillian Kunka’s sacrifice fly brought home the first run and Brooke Panepinto scored the second run on an illegal pitch. The Lady Leopards’ Corey Baron allowed just three hits, singles by Kelli Kite, Jenn March and Jenna Resnik, while the Lady Warriors’ Sarah Holets gave up singles to Baron, Elyse Biddle, Sarah Jolley and Nicole Pierce.
2002 — Jared Lapkowicz fired a three-hitter as Carmichaels (13-2) knocked off host West Mifflin, 5-0, in a non-section game. Jared Lapkowicz struck out six and walked three. Jeff Lapkowicz had an RBI double, and Aaron Bowlen, Jamie Kowalkczyk, Bryan Wilson and Niko Buday all had an RBI single.
2002 — Waynesburg Central senior Jocelyn Lindsay decided to continue her collegiate track & field career at Purdue University. Lindsay entered the 2002 WPIAL Class AA Championships as the three-time defending champion, and the only girls’ gold medalist in the history of the event.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
