2019 -- West Greene (Class A) and Mount Pleasant (Class AAAA) earned the top seeds with the release of the WPIAL softball pairings. Frazier (AA), Yough (AAAA), Elizabeth Forward (AAAA), Connellsville (AAAAA), Jefferson-Morgan (A), Albert Gallatin (AAAAA), Ringgold (AAA), Southmoreland (AAA), Carmichaels (AA), and Bentworth (AA) also secured playoff berths.
2018 -- Logan Hartman scattered four hits in Frazier's 9-2 non-section victory over visiting Waynesburg Central. Hartman struck out 11 and walked four, and also had a double and single. Emi Curcio finished with three singles for the Lady Commodores.
2018 -- Bailey Parshall and Belle Vernon eked out a 2-0 non-section victory at Monessen. Parshall struck out the first 14 batters she faced and finished with 17 strikeouts. Monessen's Sydney Caterino broke up Parshall's bid for a perfect game with a bunt single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Monessen's Dana Vatakis also had a strong game, striking out 13 and allowing only four hits.
2017 -- Dave Briggs won his 200th game in Carmichaels' 13-3 Section 2-A win at Mapletown in the Lady Mikes' season finale. Kylie Sinn scattered six hits, struck out eight and didn't issue a walk.
2017 -- Brody Bonadio beat out an infield hit in the bottom of the seventh inning as pinch-runner Howard Metzger sprinted home with the winning run in Connellsville's 6-5 win over visiting Hempfield. The victory clinched a Section 2-AAAAAA playoff berth for the Falcons.
2017 -- The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team held on for an 11-10 victory over visiting Greensburg Central Catholic to give veteran coach John Curtis his 350th victory. The win also clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A title.
2016 -- Bailey Bennington tossed a no-hitter as West Greene blanked visiting Avella, 12-0, in five innings in a Section 1-A softball game. The win was the Lady Pioneers' 18th, tying the school record set in 1983. Bennington struck out 11, with the sixth of the game the 500th of her career. The only Avella batter to reach base was Kenzie Keefer on an error in the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Rizor, Madison Lampe and Madison Renner all finished with two RBI.
2016 -- Macy Mularski tossed a two-hitter as Yough defeated visiting Mount Pleasant in five innings, 12-2, to clinch sole possession of the Section 4-AAA softball crown. Mularski struck out 11 and walked one. Alona Sleith belted a home run and drove in three runs. Kayla Queer and Chloe Paulich hit solo home runs for the Lady Vikings.
2016 -- Bailey Parshall fired a two-hit shutout as Belle Vernon topped visiting West Mifflin, 6-0, in a Section 3-AAA softball game. Parshall struck out 12 and walked two and also had four hits, including a double.
2014 -- California is the only undefeated team in the WPIAL baseball playoffs, so it's not surprising the Trojans received the No. 1 seed in Class A and an opening-round bye when the brackets were released. Carmichaels (Class A), Brownsville (Class AA), Uniontown (Class AAA), and Laurel Highlands (Class AAA) also advanced to the WPIAL baseball playoffs.
2014 -- Nate Torbich allowed just one hit -- Hunter Robinson's single in the first inning -- in the 5-0 complete-game non-section victory over Waynesburg Central. Trevor Moser belted a two-run home run and Torbich helped the cause with a two-run single.
2014 -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Notre Dame defensive end Stephon Tuitt in the second round of the NFL Draft. Kent State wide receiver Dri Archer was selected in the third round.
2013 -- The Beth-Center softball team cruised to a 14-4 non-section in six innings over visiting Mapletown. Abby Gustovich scattered four hits in the win, striking out seven and walking seven. She also had a double, single and two RBI. The Lady Bulldogs' Tori Kuntz went 3-for-5, including a double, and had three RBI. Haley Kriebel had a pair of doubles and three RBI. Miranda Andrews added a triple, two singles and three RBI. Jordan Adams had a pair of doubles for Mapletown.
2013 -- Bailey Bennington recorded the first 20 outs and Jordan Rush secured the last out in West Greene's 4-0 combined no-hitter over visiting Geibel Catholic. Bennington struck out 14, including one strikeout against every Geibel batter.
2011 -- The Beth-Center baseball team cruised to a 10-9 victory over visiting Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A play.
2011 -- Brownsville kept its Section 2-AA baseball playoff hopes alive with a 10-1 win at Washington. Tyler Spohn went the distance for the win, scattering six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
2011 -- The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team remained in the hunt for the playoffs with a 12-1 win over Mapletown. The Rockets' Brandon Kozich went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles, and finished with four RBI and four runs scored. Ty Bowman hit a home run and drove in four runs. Drew Davis struck out eight and didn't walk a batter in the win.
2009 -- The California (Pa.) softball team advanced to the finals of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament with a 2-0 win over Shippensburg in nine innings. The Vulcans lost to Lock Haven, 3-0, earlier in the day meaning they needed to defeat Lock Haven twice in the finals to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
2008 -- Carmichaels received the No. 2 seed and a bye in Class A with the announcement of the WPIAL baseball playoff pairings. Laurel Highlands (Class AAA), Southmoreland (Class AA), Brownsville (Class AA), Geibel Catholic (Class A), and Jefferson-Morgan (Class A) also earned a spot in the district tournament.
2008 -- Evgeni Malkin scored two dazzling goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
2007 -- The California baseball team clinched the Section 1-A title outright with an 8-5 win at Bentworth on the final day of the regular season. Winning pitcher Matt Hartman struck out eight and sparked the offense with three singles.
2007 -- Ethan Virgili went 4-for-4 for Carmichaels in the Mikes' 14-4 win over Mapletown.
2007 -- The Laurel Highlands baseball team won its first outright section title since 1992 with an 8-6 road victory over Section 2-AAA foe Uniontown.
2007 -- The Brownsville baseball team won its last eight Section 2-AA games, capping the run with a 10-2 win over visiting Beth-Center. The Falcons' Mike Michalsky hit a solo home run and added a two-run double.
2007 -- The Connellsville baseball team celebrated Senior Day with a 12-5 Section 2-AAAA win over visiting Albert Gallatin. Robbie Egan picked up the win. The Falcons' Brian Sherwood finished with two triples and a single. Teammate Drew Harvey had two hits and two RBI. Dustyn Pastors and Tyler Domer also drove in two runs. The Colonials' Gene Franks hit a solo home run and double.
2006 -- The Geibel Catholic baseball team clinched a Section 1-A playoff berth with a 5-2 win over West Greene. John Maczko allowed seven hits in six innings of work for the win. Brandon Noonan allowed two hits and struck out two to earn the save.
2006 -- Geri Whitman scattered four hits and struck out nine in Beth-Centers' 8-1 non-section win over Mt. Lebanon.
2006 -- Belle Vernon's Ashley Merella tossed a no-hitter in the Lady Leopards' 6-0 non-section win over Greensburg Central Catholic.
2005 -- The Beth-Center softball team clinched the Section 1-A title with a 1-0 victory over Bentworth. The Lady Bulldogs' Courtney Kurowski opened the game-winning rally in the fourth inning with a one-out double. She then sprinted home on Kim Urcho's single. Winning pitcher Chelsea Stotka struck out six and walked two.
2005 -- Laurel McCrory and the California softball team won their first game of the season with a 10-9 win at Monessen. McCrory allowed six hits and struck out three in the win. She also had a double, two singles and scored four runs. The Lady Trojans' Rose Hales had three RBI.
2005 -- Jackie Gaddis singled home Rebecca Williams in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Laurel Highlands softball team a 6-5 Section 2-AAA over visiting Southmoreland. Kirsty Buckley had a bases-loaded triple and drove in four runs for the Fillies. Winning pitcher Jen Barry walked nine and walked two.
2005 -- The Laurel Highlands baseball team won for the ninth time in the past 10 games with a 3-1 Section 2-AAA victory at Kittanning to remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. Winning pitcher Nick Midlick went the distance for the win, striking out 12.
2005 -- Jamie Bandish went 4-for-4, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs as the Carmichaels baseball team cruised to a 17-2 win in Section 1-A play at Jefferson-Morgan. The Mikes' Logan Phillips also hit a grand slam and Jeff Lapkowicz added a solo shot.
2005 -- The Trojans' Dustin Taylor allowed only an infield single to West Greene's Michael Hoffman in California's 18-0 win at West Greene that clinched a WPIAL playoff berth. Chris Cox, the third batter of the game, spotted California the early lead with a three-run home run.
2005 -- The Geibel Catholic baseball team cruised to an 11-0 Section 1-A win in five innings over visiting Bentworth. The Gators scored 10 runs in the second inning. Jeff Baluch and A.J. Ardabell combined for a two-hitter, both were singles by Jason Kotula.
2004 -- Olmed Saenz hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the top of the 14th inning to rally the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-7 win in Pittsburgh. The Dodgers blew a five-run lead, including a wild eighth inning in which their bullpen walked in four runs.
2003 -- The California (Pa.) softball team rebounded from an opening game loss and remained alive in the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament with a 3-2 victory in 13 innings over rival Indiana (Pa.). The Vulcans opened the day with a 3-0 loss to Bloomsburg in a game that was suspended the day before.
2002 -- The California (Pa.) softball team opened the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament with a 10-0 win over PSAC West rival Indiana (Pa.), 10-0, in six innings. Amber Riegel had an all-around solid performance, scattering four hits on the mound and going 3-for-3, including a pair of home runs, with two RBI at the plate. Kristin Heslop hit a home run and had three RBI. Carmichaels grad Daysha Grimes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and former Lady Mike Abby McMinn scored a run and drove in a run.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
