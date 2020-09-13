2019 -- DaWayne Howell threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Antwon Tucker with 1:23 left in the game after Monessen recovered a late Jefferson-Morgan fumble, and the Greyhounds recovered another loose ball on the ensuing kickoff to seal a 28-21 victory in a Tri-County South Conference game. Howell completed 16-of-25 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Darius Stevenson pulled in six receptions for 128 yards and two scores. Jalen Brice connected on five of seven throws for 60 yards and two TDs before his injury. The Rockets' Cole Jones completed 6-of-17 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Kniha had three receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown, and Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 146 yards on 26 attempts with one touchdown.
2019 -- Uniontown hung tough in the first quarter, but Burrell scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 43-0 Big East Conference (AAA) victory at Bill Power Stadium. The Buccaneers rode the legs of Michael Scherer, who rushed for 175 yards on 21 carries and scored one touchdown. Burrell quarterback Riley Arledge completed just three passes, but all went for touchdowns. Seth Fischbach had 43 yards on two receptions and two touchdowns, and Zach Miller had one catch for 28 yards and a touchdown.
2019 -- McGuffey continued its high-scoring ways offense against Carmichaels, riding quarterback Marshall Whipkey’s four-touchdown night -- three passing, one rushing -- to a 48-26 victory in the Interstate Conference.
2019 -- Ky'ron Craggette's touchdown in the second quarter tied the Big East Conference game, but Plum responded with 35 unanswered points for a 49-14 victory over visiting Connellsville. Four of those touchdowns came from the arm of the Mustangs' Jacob Miller, who had touchdown passes of 10, 10, 30 and 25 yards. Bill Guzzi capped the 35-0 run with a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Falcons' Josh Maher scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter. Craggette finished with 120 yards rushing on 21 carries.
2019 -- Jared Hartman threw four first-half touchdown passes in Belle Vernon's 63-13 Big Eight Conference victory over Laurel Highlands at James Weir Stadium in the Herald-Standard Game of the Week. The Leopards senior quarterback was 14-of-16 for 151 yards and no interceptions. He threw his touchdowns to four different teammates: Larry Callaway (31 yards), Ian Maloney (13 yards), Dane Anden (6 yards) and Nolan Labuda (18 yards). Rodney Gallagher caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Mustangs quarterback Tyler Christopher and scored on a 73-yard run.
2019 -- The Charleroi Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball to defeat the Frazier Commodores, 45-6, in an Interstate Conference game. Charleroi’s running game amassed 298 yards between four running backs. Brayden Mihalcin was the top runner with 192 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. Frazier's Brayden Boggs connected with Kenny Fine for a 66-yard touchdown.
2019 -- Micah Kimbrough used his arm and legs to lead Hopewell past visiting Waynesburg Central, 31-7, in Tri-County West Conference action. Kimbrough had touchdown runs of 8, 89 and 94 yards, added an 18-yard scoring pass to Jamar Jeter, and ran 15 times for 258 yards. Jacob McGovern also topped 100 yards rushing for the Vikings (1-1, 1-3) with 104 on 12 attempts. Trevor Stephenson scored the lone touchdown for the Raiders in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7 at the time. Stephenson gained 183 yards on the ground on 34 carries.
2019 -- The Zahmere Robinson-Zack Swartz combination accounted for three passing touchdowns as visiting Washington built a 38-0 halftime lead and didn't look back for a 44-7 Interstate Conference win at Brownsville.
2019 -- Nico Mrovos ran, threw and returned for a touchdown in Elizabeth Forward's 31-13 Big East Conference victory over visiting Freeport. Mrvos had a 34-yard touchdown pass to Chase Whatton, ran for a 34-yard score, and returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 138 yards rushing on 14 carries.
2019 -- Ben Jackson ran for nearly 300 yards and scored five touchdowns as visiting West Greene returned home from Mapletown with a 41-6 Tri-County South Conference victory. Jackson had scoring runs of 34, 40, 41, 86 and 65 in the first half for the Pioneers. Jackson carried the ball nine times for 295 yards. The Maples' lone points came on Chuck Lash's 92-yard kickoff return with 2:26 left in the first half after Jackson's fourth touchdown. It was the longest kickoff return in school history, breaking the previous record of 88 yards by Michael Rumble at Geibel Catholic in 2011.
2019 -- Uniontown's Hope Trimmer finished fifth overall in the girls meet, as did Logan Maust in the boys race at the Kiski Cavalier Invitational. The Red Raiders placed second out the Class AA teams, while the Uniontown girls finished third. Trimmer covered the 5k course in 20:35.30, while Maust finished in 17:08.60.
2018 -- Danae Rugola tied the school course record at Duck Hollow Golf Club with 4-under 31 in Uniontown’s 206-238 victory over visiting Brownsville in Section 8-AA action. The victory moved Uniontown one match closer to clinching a playoff berth with the Red Raiders improving to 10-1 in the section and 11-1 overall. The Falcons slipped to 4-4 in both the section and overall. Brownsville sophomore Lindsay Sethman had a solid round, finishing with a 4-over 39.
2018 -- The Laurel Highlands boys soccer team stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to force a 3-3 tie with Belle Vernon in a key Section 2-AAA match at James Weir Stadium. Colby Davis scored a pair of goals for the Mustangs, and Luciano Mackelprang tied the game midway through the second half.
2018 -- Frazier (3-0, 4-0) breezed past host Beth-Center, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match. Skye Eicher led Frazier with 14 kills, while Alexis Lovis totaled 11 assists and 14 service points. Kathryn Barch added 12 service points and Kaelyn Shaporka had four blocks.
2018 -- Unbeaten Laurel Highlands (5-0, 4-0) swept past host Uniontown, 3-0, in a Section 3-AAA match at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-9. Emily Buwawa led the Fillies with eight kills and seven aces, Angel Buwawa contributed six kills and nine digs, and Maddie Wheeler added 17 assists and two kills.
2018 -- Cullin Woytovich, Nick Laskey and Jace Kepich all scored two goals for Charleroi (4-0) in the Cougars’ 9-0 victory in Section 3-AA action at Brownsville.
2018 -- Albert Gallatin rolled to a 3-0 win at Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match. Megan Harkins keyed AG’s attack at the net with nine kills to go along with four blocks, Elizabeth Murtha had seven kills with two aces, and Odessa Hillard contributed six kills and four digs.
2018 -- The Carmichaels girls volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory in Section 2-A action against visiting West Greene. Micaela Ricco had a double-double for Carmichaels (4-0, 4-0) with 17 digs and 18 service points. Meighan Spishock had a strong defensive effort with 10 digs and five kills. Taylor Christopher had a nice all-around game with 16 assists, six kills and two blocks.
2018 -- The Geibel Catholic girls volleyball team remained undefeated in Section 2-A action with a 3-0 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Alexa Henckel finished with a game-high 24 digs, while Caelena Stevenson and Paige Bogozi both had 12 for Geibel. Bogozi also had nine kills. Shannon Watkins dished out 34 assists and had three aces. Lauren Tomasko and Hayley Riggin both had 11 kills, while Tomasko added three aces.
2018 -- Elizabeth Forward picked up wins over Ringgold, Laurel Highlands and Thomas Jefferson in Section 2-AAA girls cross country quadrangular at Mingo Creek Park. The Lady Warriors were paced by Bailey McLaughlin, who finished second with a time of 23:23, and was followed across the finish line by Corinne Lee-Hauser (23:43) and Hannah Hebda (23:55) in third and fourth, respectively. The Lady Rams were led by Andrea Kassa (24:05) who was fifth overall, while teammates Kaitlyn Lusk (25:44) and Anjolina Hrycko (25:51) finished eighth and ninth. The Fillies were led by Tara Rankin (24:54) in sixth place.
2018 -- Ringgold’s Lucas Pajak was the over winner with a time of 18:14 in a Section 2-AAA quadrangular meet at Mingo Creek Park as the Rams picked up a pair of victories. Ringgold defeated Elizabeth Forward, 15-44, and Thomas Jefferson, 16-42. Laurel Highlands, led by Brendan Kopich’s second-place overall finish in 18:34, was victorious over the Warriors, 16-45, and the Jaguars, 20-38. The Rams’ Ethan Gamble (18:37), Eric Obringer (18:38) and Ben Daerr (18:53) finished third through fifth overall. Ringgold’s Donovan Long (19:40) was ninth.
2017 -- Albert Gallatin continued its ways with a 218-229 Section 2-AAA victory over Belle Vernon at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Colonials (7-2, 9-3) were led by Cole Bogozi’s even-par 36. Jake Caldwell’s 41 paced the Leopards (2-6, 2-8).
2017 -- Connellsville's Chase Richardson was the medalist with 5-over 39 in a non-section match at Pleasant Valley Country Club, but the Gators were able to edge the Falcons, 227-228.
2017 -- The Southmoreland girls tennis team defeated Washington, 5-0, for a Section 1-AA victory. Hayley Robbins won her No. 1 singles match against Washington’s Toni Maurer in straight sets without dropping a game. Amelia Echard lost just two games in her win at No. 2 singles, and Galatea Zeglin won her No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 6-3. Tessa Yutzy and Abby Kropp had a fight at No. 1 doubles, but won in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5. Madisyn and Makenzie Galley won at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-4.
2016 -- McKeesport took three of the top four places to sweep the opening Section 2-AAA quintrangular meet at West Mifflin. The Lady Tigers defeated Uniontown (28-29), Connellsville (23-33), West Mifflin (15-50), and Albert Gallatin (15-50). The Lady Raiders rallied for wins against Connellsville (23-34), Albert Gallatin (15-47), and West Mifflin (15-50). Connellsville picked up wins against Albert Gallatin (15-50) and West Mifflin (15-50). The host squad defeated Albert Gallatin, 15-50. McKeesport’s Macayle Wade won in 20:31. Teammate Makaila Wade was second in 21:26, with the Lady Tigers’ Niava Price third in 21:48. Uniontown’s Madison Bertovich was third in 21:27. Ally Wilson was the first Connellsville runner to finish, placing fifth in 21:48.
2016 -- The Brownsville girls finished in the top three places to secure a Section 3-AA quadrangular sweep at California. The Lady Falcons defeated Burgettstown (17-45), California (15-48), Avella (15-50), and McGuffey (15-50). The Lady Trojans defeated Avella (15-50), Burgettstown (24-31), and McGuffey (15-50). Gianna Quarzo finished first in 21:26. Sara Vance was second in 22:21, with her sister Jessica third in 23:36. Hanna Dewitt was fifth in 26:07 and Rae’Ven Walker was sixth in 26:20.
2016 -- California's Charles Roberts won the Section 3-AA quadrangular on his home course, but McGuffey left with a sweep. Roberts' winning time was 20:16.
2016 -- Uniontown finished 1-2-3 at West Mifflin to lead the Red Raiders to a sweep the opening Section 2-AAA quintrangular cross country meet. Uniontown defeated Connellsville (19-41), Albert Gallatin (15-50), McKeesport (15-50), and West Mifflin (15-50). The Falcons returned home with wins over Albert Gallatin (17-43), McKeesport (17-46), and West Mifflin, 17-46. The Colonials lost to McKeesport (23-33) and beat West Mifflin (26-29). Evan Klatt led the way home for the Red Raiders in a winning time of 17:26. Samuel Killinger crossed the finish line six seconds later, four seconds ahead of Cameron Kutek. The Red Raiders’ Logan Maust was sixth in 18:03 and Jack Killinger seventh in 18:07. Josh Hustosky (4, 17:51), Logan Gonzales (17:52), Chris Stahl (9, 18:17), and Brandon Routzahn (10, 18:43) had top-10 finishes for the Falcons.
2016 -- The Waynesburg Central boys took the first four spots to sweep a Section 3-AA triangular from Fort Cherry and West Greene. The Raiders defeated West Greene, 15-50, and Fort Cherry, 16-45. The Rangers beat West Greene, 15-50. Ben Bumgarner won in 19:11, a step or two ahead of teammates Cade Rush (19:12) and Calvin Rogers (19:13). Daniel Layton was fourth in 19:40 and Collin Thorne sixth (19:49) to secure the victories.
2015 -- Rachel Rohanna lowered her score over each of the last two rounds, finishing the final day of the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Charity Classic at 1-under 71 to pull into a tie for 33rd place at 1-over 217. The Waynesburg Central graduate opened with a 2-over 74 and then came back with an even-par 72 in the second round. She earned $686 for her efforts, pushing her earnings for the season to $50,061 to remain in seventh place with four tournaments remaining.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
