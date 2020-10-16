Neveah Hamborsky scored five goals and the Connellsville defense had another shutout for a 13-0 Section 2-AAA victory Thursday night over visiting Albert Gallatin.
Hamborsky also had three assists as the Lady Falcons improve to 9-0 in the section.
Madison Kinneer and Brianna Soltis didn't face a shot in Connellsville's ninth shutout of the season. The Lady Falcons have outscored their opponents, 89-0.
Mary Kate Lape scored a hat trick and assisted on three goals in the win. Emma Tikey, Jocelyn Gratchic and Abby Urie all scored one goal apiece.
Abby Barnes made 20 saves for the Lady Colonials (1-8-1, 1-8-1).
Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Izzy Laurita scored a hat trick in the first half and assisted on two goals as the Lady Leopards cruised to a Section 2-AAA road win at Greensburg Salem.
Belle Vernon improves to 9-2 in the section and 12-2 overall.
Morgan Einodshofer also scored a hat trick and had two assists for the Lady Leopards. Farrah Reader netted a pair of goals, and Jordan Butchki and Sami Buza scored a goal apiece.
Grace Henderson made five saves and Victoria Rodriguez had two in the victory.
The Lady Lions fall to 0-10-1.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Daniel Sassak scored three goals in the first half and netted another in the second half to lead the Leopards to a non-section win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Tyler Kovatch and Nathaniel Kikel also scored for Belle Vernon (13-2).
TJ Watson and Will Mikula combined to make three saves in the shutout.
Beth-Center goes to 4-8 overall.
