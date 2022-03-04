PITTSBURGH — Southmoreland’s Henry Miller and Laurel Highlands’ Ian Hamilton won silver medals Thursday on the first day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Trees Pool.
Miller finished second to Hampton’s Will Retsch in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.15 seconds.
Hamilton was second to Indiana’s Preston Kesslar in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.23.
“I did everything good. He’s pretty good. He’s fast,” Hamilton said of Kesslar. “I set a PR (personal best), but I was hoping for 1:43.”
Hamilton joined Kole Friel, CJ Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer for a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:39.10. Friel finished sixth in the 200 IM in 2:01.70. Soltis placed eighth in the 100 butterfly in 54.39 seconds.
The Vikings’ David Mutter, Joseph Gardner, Logan Snively and Joe Barrick won silver in the 200 medley relay in 1:38.02. Gardner won bronze in the 50 freestyle in 21.70 seconds and Mutter was third in the 100 butterfly in 52.64.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish, Jacob Schiffbauer, Dalton Grimes and Parker King finished eighth in the 200 medley relay with a time 1:45.89.
Voytish won two individual medals, placing sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.62 seconds and seventh in the 200 IM in 2:02.63.
“I gained a tenth of a second on everything. It’s not a great deal, but I’m happy with it,” said Voytish. “I’m not unhappy with my times, but it’s not what I pictured.”
Elizabeth Forward’s Kaden Faychak was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 21.79 seconds.
Ringgold’s 200 freestyle relay was sixth with a time of 1:33.22.
