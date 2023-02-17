CONNELLSVILLE -- The Uniontown athletic department will need to update the banners in the gymnasium after the Uniontown boys swimming team capped an undefeated Section 5-AA season Thursday night with a 99-75 victory at Connellsville.
The section title has been a while in the making with the last coming in 1982.
"I still can't believe it when I told the team they were undefeated section champs," said coach Ed Yauger after the meet.
Logan Voytish helped the Red Raiders with two individual first-place finishes and swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Voytish won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.58, despite a late start off the blocks, and 100 butterfly with a time of 51.50 seconds.
"I didn't hear her say 'take your mark.' I didn't hear the buzzer," explained Voytish, adding, "It made the race more fun."
As for the undefeated season and section title, Voytish said, "It means a banner. It's nice to go undefeated. Now the swim team finally gets recognized."
The Section 5-AA championship Friday afternoon at South Park is the last chance to post a time before they are submitted Monday at noon. Voytish said he is pleased how his season progressed from the opening meet.
"Yes, (he's happy). I got the national cut in the 100 butterfly (52.5)," said Voytish.
Voytish now looks to build on his fall golf season when he finished tied for sixth in the state, the best finish among WPIAL golfers, and was fifth in the WPIAL.
Voytish placed seventh in the WPIAL in the 200 IM last year, and was sixth in the butterfly. The junior wants to improve on those finishes and advance to the state meet.
"I'm sixth in the butterfly and 11th in the backstroke (on the most recent WPIAL performance list). I have so much potential in the backstroke," said Voytish. "I want to make it states in swimming."
Parker King (200 IM, 2:19.55), Wyatt Dean (diving, 173.90), Leyton Maust (100 backstroke, 1:02.06), and Jacob Schiffbauer (100 breaststroke, 1:09.32) also had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
The Falcons' Kasey Stanton won one individual events and swam the opening leg of the 200 freestyle relay that finished first in 1:45.33. Stanton sprinted to victory in 50 freestyle in 23.30 seconds and finished second to Voytish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.03 seconds.
Even though Stanton has already made the WPIAL cut, he still entered the meet with the same attitude as he had in the season opener.
"It's still the same. I still worry about it," said Stanton after the 50 freestyle. "(His time in the 50 freestyle) was not my fastest time. I was .21 seconds off my PR."
Stanton had hopes to reach the WPIAL cut in the 100 freestyle.
"I have two more chances (Thursday's meet and section championship)," said Stanton. "I like having people in front of me (with the field in the section meet). I try to go a little faster.
"I still worry about the same things. I still want a good time."
Teammate Gaivin McPoyle powered his way to first place in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:41.67.
