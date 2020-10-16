YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl was wondering how his football team would perform after a whirlwind week that saw it have a Friday game cancelled but then a Thursday contest added.
None of that mattered when the Colonials lined up against an over-matched Carrick squad at York Run.
Albert Gallatin churned out 258 rushing yards and its defense registered its second consecutive shutout and third on the season in a dominant 57-0 performance against the Raiders.
"It was a crazy week," Dindl said. "We didn't know we'd be playing. We didn't think we'd be playing on a Thursday. Our guys' schedule is all out of whack.
"But our kids showed up and were ready to play. I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm very proud of these guys tonight."
Albert Gallatin was originally slated for a long trip to Spring Mills on Friday night, but COVID-19 restrictions in the county forced the West Virginia high school to cancel the game.
Suddenly left with an open week, AG athletic director Duane Dupont and Dindl scrambled to get Carrick, which was scheduled to come to AG on Oct. 30, to move their match-up to Thursday night.
"Hat's off to them for helping us play a game this week," Dindl said of the Raiders. "It's tough for a team to come down here and play on short notice."
Especially with the way the Colonials have been playing this season.
Caleb Lang rushed for two touchdowns and six other Colonials had one TD apiece against Carrick as AG improved to 4-1.
Albert Gallatin spread out its ground attack between a slew of runners.
Shawn Loring led the way with seven carries for 50 yards and Bruno Fabrycki followed with four attempts for 47 yards. Dylan Shea and Maurice Jackson each ran the ball four times for 41 yards and a touchdown. Lang had 32 yards in four carries and Caleb Matzus-Chapman added two attempts for 30 yards.
Antonio Efford had one carry for a 10-yard touchdown and quarterback Tristan Robinson also scored on a 1-yard sneak.
For the second week in a row AG controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
The Colonials defense stifled Carrick the entire night. Anthony Douthett led the Raiders in rushing with three carries for 14 yards. Quarterback Laronte Moore completed 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards and was intercepted twice, by Fabrycki and Matzus-Chapman.
Albert Gallatin marched 56 yards on its opening possession with Robinson's TD and the first of six extra-point kicks by Jace Bowers makiing it 7-0.
Robinson only threw three passes and completed one, that coming on AG's next possession when he found a wide open Fabrycki for a 27-yard touchdown with 5:10 left in the first quarter. Matzus-Chapman's 12-yard TD run gave Albert Gallatin a 21-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Colonials added three touchdown runs in the second quarter from Efford (10 yards), Shea (1 yard) and Lang (2 yards). Things were going so well for AG that when the PAT snap was botched after Shea's TD, Robinson managed to find Jackson for a 2-point conversion pass and the Colonials led 43-0 at halftime.
Albert Gallatin had a chance to add another score late in the second half when it recovered a Raiders fumble deep in their territory but Dindl opted to have Robinson take a knee twice to run out the clock.
Lang added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jackson also scored from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter with Shea booting the final extra point.
"I think almost everybody got to play tonight so it's good to get all those younger guys some experience," Dindl said.
His players were in a celebrating mood afterwards as they ambushed Dindl with a Gatorade shower following a win which may have clinched a second consecutive winning season for the program depending on if it adds multiple games to its schedule.
The Colonials went 5-3 last year, their first over-.500 record since consolidation in 1987. At 4-1 this year, AG has one more game on its slate as it hosts Charleroi next Friday. It may try to pick up another game on Oct. 30 and a November game could also be a possibility.
Dindl still feels his team has room for improvement.
"We can tell we're getting better as a team, and as a program," Dindl said. "We're not where we need to be yet but we're improving. We want to get better every day. That's all I can ask for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.