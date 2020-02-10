Qitarah Hardison pulled down her 1,000th career rebound and Kendelle Weston scored 20 points as host Monessen upset Section 3-A champion Greensburg Central Catholic, 51-41, in a non-section girls basketball game between two Class A playoff teams.
The Lady Centurions (14-7) led 8-4 after one period but the Lady Greyhounds (15-7) outscored the visitors 36-20 over the next two frames to go up 40-28 on their way to the 10-point win.
Mercedes Majors scored 11 points for Monessen and Hardison added nine points to go along with 12 rebounds, putting her four-year total at 1,003.
Bailey Kuhns scored 22 points for GCC although she is ineligible for the postseason after transferring from Southmoreland in December.
