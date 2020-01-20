Qitarah Hardison recorded her 10th double-double of the season Monday night as Monessen returned home from Geibel Catholic with a 72-21 Section 2-A victory.
Hardison scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory.
Monessen (5-3, 11-5) led 26-4 after the first quarter.
The Lady Greyhounds' Sydney Caterino scored a game-high 16 points. Kendelle Weston added 10.
Morgan Sandzimier led the Lady Gators (1-6, 1-10) with eight points.
