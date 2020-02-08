Qitarah Hardison scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds in Monessen’s 65-18 Section 2-A victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Saturday at Monessen High School.
The playoff-bound Lady Greyhounds (8-4, 14-7) had a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, and increased their advantage at halftime to 34-14. Monessen extended its lead to 51-17 after third, and outscored the Lady Rockets, 14-1, in the fourth period.
Hardison is 10 rebounds away from 1,000 for her career. The Lady Greyhounds host Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 14-6) on Monday in non-section play at 7:30 p.m.
Abby Ankrom scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (3-9, 3-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.