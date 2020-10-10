Brendan Harps ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Charleroi shut out host Beth-Center, 27-0, in a Century Conference game Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Harps scored on runs of 8 and 6 yards and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Woods in the second quarter to give the Cougars (2-3, 2-3) a 20-0 halftime lead.
Harps connected with Woods again on a 28-yard TD pass in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Harps completed 8 of 16 passes for 129 yards and no interceptions. Woods pulled in four receptions for 63 yards. Nikko Pellegrini led Charleroi’s ground attack with 17 carries for 56 yards.
Colby Kuhns led the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-4) with 53 yards on 14 carries but left the field with an injury in the third quarter and did not return. Kuhns, a junior, missed most of the 2019 season with a torn ACL.
Century Conference
Charleroi 0-20-7-0 – 27
Beth-Center 0-0-0-0 – 0
Second Quarter
C: Brendan Harps 8 run (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
C: Brandan Harps 6 run (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
C: Terrance Woods 6 pass from Brendan Harps (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
Third Quarter
C: Terrance Woods 28 pass from Brendan Harps (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
Records: Charleroi (2-3, 2-3), Beth-Center (1-3, 1-4).
