Frazier had a winning softball program but it went up another level when Don Hartman took over as head coach and freshman daughter Logan Hartman stepped in as the starting pitcher in 2017.
The Lady Commodores won one PIAA championship, one WPIAL title and played in three district finals from 2017 to 2020.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Logan Hartman is having the same type of positive impact in college at Seton Hill.
Hartman has gone 13-1 with a minuscule 1.19 ERA with the Griffins and was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Year. She also helped lead Seton Hill to its first-ever PSAC West championship.
“I’ve always been told I’m a leader and that I have a leader personality,” Hartman said. “I think the teams I’ve played on build off my energy. I feel like that happened at Frazier. At Seton Hill we all feed off each other and I think I’m helping out in that way here, too.”
The Griffins took two of the top four PSAC West awards. Senior Jenna Osikowicz was Athlete of the Year after hitting a team-high .407 with four doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 26 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
California University of Pa. freshman third baseman Britney Wilson was the Rookie of the Year. Wilson battled .377 with two home runs and 21 RBIs and closed the season strong, lifting her average more than 100 points over her final 11 games.
Mercyhurst’s Leanne Baker was the Coach of the Year.
Hartman (pitcher) and Osikowicz (outfield), along with freshman teammate Lauren Dellett (utility/pitcher) were named to the PSAC West first team.
Wilson (third base) was one of three Vulcans named to the second team, joining senior lead-off hitter Brooke Wilson (catcher), who batted.295 with 21 runs and a .393 on-baser percentage, and freshman Shayna Postler (designated hitter), who batted a team-leading .388 with a .567 slugging percentage.
Seton Hill graduate student Christiana Skrabak (shortstop) and senior Nichole McClendon (outfield) were also named to the second team.
“We have a good all-around team and definitely great fielders,” Hartman said of the Griffins, who begin a best-of-three series for the conference championship against PSAC East champion West Chester at home today with games slated for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will be hosted by Seton Hill 1 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the PSAC honors, Hartman, Osikowicz and Dellett were also named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All Region First Team.
Hartman’s success has even amazed herself.
“Honestly, I wasn’t really expecting to play at all my first year,” said the 5-foot-5 right-hander. “To come in and become a starter and receive all these awards is pretty insane. But, I have worked pretty hard for it so I’m proud of myself for that.”
Hartman has thrown eight complete games, including three shutouts, and has given up only 55 hits in 82.1 innings, while striking out 54 and walking just 15. She is the PSAC leader in ERA and opponents batting average (.180).
Hartman recalled throwing a shutout against Wheeling University on March 5 as a game that gave her a significant confidence boost.
“After that my nerves were kind of gone,” Hartman said. “I told myself maybe I can do it at this level, too, and have success.”
Hartman is one of four starting pitchers Seton Hill head coach Jessica Strong has used this year. Hartman and Dellett (13-4, 1.82 ERA) have emerged as the two staff aces.
Hartman doesn’t have a go-to pitch, just a strong overall arsenal.
“I can throw pretty much anything in the book at this point,” she said. “I mix it up and we adjust what I throw to what team we’re playing. I’m comfortable throwing any pitch at this point.”
Hartman was one of the Lady Commodores’ best hitters in high school and she’s began to get some looks as a batter at Seton Hill also.
“At the beginning of the season I was just a pitcher, but she has been hitting me a little more lately,” said Hartman, who is 3-for-12 (.250) with one RBI and one run at the plate.
Hartman still keeps close track of Frazier with her father and mother (assistant coach Mandy Hartman) still guiding the team.
“I want to congratulate them on winning another section title,” Hartman said. “I still talk to my parents everyday.”
“They’re still texting me about every wrong thing that I’m doing,” Hartman added with a laugh. “I can’t escape them. But they’re just always trying to make me better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.