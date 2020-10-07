Jensyn Hartman racked up 19 kills and 15 assists as host Frazier triumphed over Charleroi, 3-1, in Section 3-AA girls volleyball action Tuesday night.
The Lady Commodores won by scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-10.
Kaelyn Shaporka had 10 kills for Frazier (4-2, 5-2), which also got 24 assists from Alexis Lovis, 21 digs from Jordin Brundege, 18 service points from Makenna Stefancik, 13 service points from Maddie Stefancik and two blocks from Abby Scott.
The Lady Cougars fall to 1-5 in section play.
