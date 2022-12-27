Mandy and Don Hartman found a collegiate home at California University of Pa.
Hartman staying close to home, signs with Cal U
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:37 AM
Now, the middle daughter of Frazier’s dynamic coaching duo will be the next generation of Hartmans to find a home on the Washington County campus.
Jensyn Hartman selected her parents’ alma mater to continue her volleyball and academic careers after an extensive search of schools for her future endeavors.
“I toured a lot of places. Then, when I stepped on Cal’s campus, it felt like home to me,” said Jensyn Hartman.
Hartman investigated a number of Division II and smaller programs, mainly in western Pennsylvania.
“I was considering Seton Hill, Point Park and Westminster,” explained Hartman. “Seton Hill knew me because of Logan (her older sister who plays softball).
“I didn’t want to go to some big school. I wanted to go some place where I could have fun.”
As expected, the process and ultimate decision was stressful.
“You have no clue. I was stressed out for a year-and-a-half,” said Hartman.
Hartman was also familiar with the campus after undergoing her physical therapy program on her injured knee.
Hartman played through the softball season on the injured knee, causing Don Hartman to move from catcher to the outfield.
She was still working through the injury during the volleyball season. Mandy Hartman carefully navigated her middle daughter’s playing time throughout the volleyball season, which led to a WPIAL title, PIAA playoff appearance and Jensyn Hartman’s third-straight All-State recognition.
“It was hard for me. I never sat on the bench. I lost all my confidence,” said Jensyn Hartman.
Hartman is a pretty fair softball player, too, but she doubts she’ll play both sports in college.
“I’m scared the softball coach (Rick Bertagolli) will see me there. He and my dad are good friends,” said Hartman, adding, “I’m focused on volleyball.”
Hartman started her career on the back line, but transitioned to outside hitter. She’s confident she’ll be able to handle wherever the Cal staff decides to play her.
“I have a lot of athleticism. I will go where I can go. I just want to play,” explained Hartman.
“I love volleyball. I’m not forced into it. I’m enjoying it and I’m having fun,” added Hartman.
