Hartman signs NLI with Cal U

Frazier senior Jensyn Hartman will continue her academic and volleyball careers at California University of Pa. The three-time All-State volleyball honoree is flanked by sister Gracen Hartman, mother and volleyball coach Mandy Hartman and father and softball coach Don Hartman, (standing, from left) Athletic Director John Malone and assistant athletic director Nic Hixenbaugh at the letter-of-intent signing ceremony.

Mandy and Don Hartman found a collegiate home at California University of Pa.

