With the win, Hartman’s overall record moves to 300- 86.
Charleroi put up a fight, but visiting Frazier managed to secure a sweep Monday night in a Section 3-AA volleyball match to give coach Mandy Hartman her 300th victory.
Hartman now sports a career record of 300-86 as the Lady Commodores improve to 1-2 in the section and 2-2 overall.
The Lady Commodores won by the scores, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 17 kills. Kaelyn Shaporka finished with three blocks and six kills. Alexis Lovis had 12 assists. Makenna Stefancik had a team-high 17 service points and Maddie Stefancik added 12 service points.
California 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Trojans secured the Section 2-A victory with the scores 25-14, 25-18, 25-10.
Ca'Mari Walden had a nice all-around performance for California with 10 kills, four blocks and nine digs. Tayla Pascoe had five kills, three aces and nine digs. Jenna Dixon finished with 17 service points and one ace. Elaina Nicholson added four kills, two aces and nine digs.
Uniontown 3, Ringgold 0 -- Uniontown swept past visiting Ringgold in a non-section match.
The Lady Raiders cruised to a 25-11 win in the first set, rallied from an eight-point deficit to take the second set, 25-21, then put away the match in a back-and-forth third set, 26-24.
Alyssa Connolly led the Lady Rams with 15 assists and Zoe Mundorff had eight kills.
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0 — The Lady Falcons fell in straight sets in a Section 3-AAAA match to the Lady Spartans.
Makela Bevans and Gianna Zamperini each had three kills for Connellsville.
Boys soccer
Brentwood 6, Bentworth 0 -- The Spartans shut out the visiting Bearcats for a Section 4-A victory.
Bentworth goes to 2-3 in the section and 2-4 overall. Brentwood improves to 3-2 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Washington 4, Brownsville 0 -- Washington pulled away with three second half goals to defeat visiting Brownsville, 4-0, in a non-section boys soccer match.
Falcons goalkeeper Davey Timko made 11 saves.
The game was scoreless until the Prexies (2-0) scored with 10:47 left in the first half.
Brownsville falls to 0-7.
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1 — Andrew Rodriguez, Brandon Mehall and Tyler Rollinson scored a goal apiece in the Scotties' Section 3-AA road victory over the Highlanders.
Southmoreland improves to 3-3 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Charleroi 2, Mount Pleasant 1 -- The visiting Cougars edged the Vikings for a Section 3-AA victory in a match that featured two undefeated squads.
Mount Pleasant goes to 5-1 in the section and overall, while Charleroi improves to 6-0 and 8-0.
Jake Caruso scored both goals for the Cougars. Eben McIntyre assisted on the game-winning goal in the second half.
The Cougars' Jacob Jericho made 16 saves to preserve the win.
The Vikings' Nathan Kubasky scored on a header from a free kick by Nathan Saloom in the first half.
Other local scores: Waynesburg Central 2, Yough 1; Monessen 2, Chartiers-Houston1; Seton LaSalle 14, California 0; Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 0.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 1 -- Isabella Laurita and Farrah Reader both had a goal and an assist as Belle Vernon beat visiting Laurel Highlands in a Section 2-AAA match.
Chloe Morgan and Jillian Butchki also scored for the Lady Leopards (4-1, 5-1) who also got assists from Addeline Guess and Morgan Einodshofer.
Belle Vernon goalkeeper Grace Henderson stopped three shots.
The Fillies fall to 2-4 overall and in section play.
Other local scores: Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 2; Yough 5, Charleroi 2.
Girls tennis
Connellsville 5, Kiski Area 0 -- The Lady Falcons finished the season by shutting out the visiting Lady Cavaliers in Section 1-AAA play.
Sophia Solomon, Mariah Ulery and Reagan Dally won their singles matches for Connellsville (2-6, 2-6). Alyssa Silbaugh and Aeriale Knopsnider won at first doubles, and Lena Miller and Kelsey Knopsnider were victorious at No. 2 doubles.
Mount Pleasant 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — The Lady Vikings remained undefeated in Section 1-AA play with a road win over the Lady Centurions.
m improved to 8-0 on the season with a victory over the host Centurions in a Section 1 (2A) match.
Mary Smithnosky, Hannah Brown and Sophia Smithnosky swept the singles matches for Mount Pleasant (8-0). The Lady Vikings' Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson won their match at second doubles.
Derry 4, Southmoreland 1 —Bea Pawlikowsky won at third singles for the Lady Scots in a Section 1-AA home loss to the Lady Trojans.
Southmoreland (2-4, 3-4) returns to action Monday with a section match against Mount Pleasant.
