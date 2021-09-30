Haste does indeed make waste.
Or, in my case Tuesday night, haste makes for an incorrect headline.
The lead story in Wednesday's sports page was "Clean sweep: Rams secure section cross country title."
That would've been an accurate headline had all of the five boys teams running in the Section 2-AAA finale shared a male sheep as their school mascot.
Alas, they do not.
I reran the story through my head a couple hours after deadline and, much to my horror, the wrong team was credited with the sweep. The Red Raiders, of Uniontown, swept their way to a section title, not the Ringgold Rams.
So, first, let me apologize.
In my haste to get finished by deadline, I threw a headline in before I typed up the scores. I was so wrapped up in finding young guys to interview I really didn't pay attention how the meet panned out after the top 10, so I wasn't sure how things turned out.
For those who read the account online, I managed to update the story with a corrected headline.
However, the print copy will remain incorrect forever, so let me try to remedy the error.
Aunt Jo, one of my mom's sisters, and Uncle Ralph didn't have any children, but did have 22 nephews and nieces. I was tasked, with a couple cousins, to take care of Uncle Ralph's belongings when he passed away.
As we cleaned out their house, we uncovered a huge stack of newspaper clippings about said nephews and nieces neatly cut out by Aunt Jo. Memories in newsprint that were decades old.
Running through those clippings brought back good memories.
So, for those who still cut out clippings, let me offer a hopeful solution to rectify my gaffe.
Grab some scissors and Scotch tape, and replace Rams in the headline with ... Red Raiders ... (I left some space for those who can't cut straight with a pair of scissors, like me.), and carefully cover the incorrect information. Consider an exercise in arts and crafts.
It's not as good as the real thing, but hopefully the spirit of the correction will convey the actual result.
Those young fellas, from first to last, deserve their due, especially given the conditions: rainy, wet and muddy.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak is on course for a special season.
Connellsville's Zach Bigam and Laurel Highlands' Matthew Schwertfeger are in the midst of solid seasons, and the Uniontown boys are solid throughout the lineup, creating what should be an exciting county meet in a week.
So, again, my apologies for botching the headline. Hopefully, I'll get it right the first time (and it won't rain) next week for the FCCA Championship.
