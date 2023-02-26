Rick Hauger has won plenty of basketball games in his coaching career but there weren't many of the previous 599 that top No. 600 on Thursday at Peters Township's AHN Arena.
The Laurel Highlands coach guided his squad to a stunning 75-71 overtime win over Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal game in which the Mustangs trailed most of the night.
Laurel Highlands will play North Catholic at Norwin High School on Monday night in an attempt to reach the WPIAL finals for the third time in four years. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. The Mustangs earned district championships in Class AAAAA in 2020 and last year.
"After the WPIAL titles, this one isn't far behind because this was a hard-fought game by both teams," Hauger said.
The 10th-seeded Leopards led 12-7 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 38-25 after three frames.
Keondre DeShields and Rodney Gallagher rose up at that point to ignite Laurel Highlands' furious comeback. The two combined for 28 points as the Mustangs outscored Belle Vernon 32-19 in the fourth quarter to tie it, then combined for 15 of their team's 18 points in overtime to help LH pull out the victory.
Gallagher was having an off night but got encouragement from Hauger and his teammates to help him stay the course and turn the game around.
"That was definitely a team win for sure and I love my teammates for supporting me tonight," said Gallagher, who noted the players were aware their coach was sitting on 599 career victories.
"We knew," Gallagher admitted. "Coach Hauger did a such a good job tonight. He showed why he's so great at coaching the game of basketball."
"It helps to have two good leaders that don't want to lose in Rodney and Keondre," Hauger said.
Hauger's coaching career began with a successful stint at Penn State Fayette as coach of the men's team from 1976 to 1993. He moved on to Laurel Highlands, his alma mater, taking over the girls basketball team from 1994 to 2004 before moving over to the boys basketball position the following season.
When asked what 600 wins meant to him, Hauger said, "It means I'm getting old," with a chuckle.
"What it really means is I've been fortunate and blessed to have some good players and some good, helping coaches. You hang around long enough I guess you're going to win a few. It's been enjoyable and it's really special to me to have Jack (Buehner) back on the bench for a game like this."
Hauger, a former Mustangs basketball star and Penn State graduate, lost two of his assistant coaches during the season, one to a health problem (John Smith), and had to call on former assistant Buehner and former Brownsville star Shandon Marshall to step into those positions.
The second-seeded Mustangs (21-2) will have their hands full with No. 6 North Catholic (18-6), which advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 73-58 win over a Uniontown team that LH split with in the regular season in two double-overtime thrillers.
"If they beat Uniontown they must be an excellent team," Hauger said.
The Mustangs and Red Raiders, who beat Belle Vernon in a consolation game Saturday, have already locked up spots in the PIAA playoffs.
Top-seeded Lincoln Park plays No. 5 Highlands in the other semifinal at Fox Chapel, also at 8 p.m. The winners will meet in the final on Friday at the Petersen Events Center with a 9 p.m. tipoff.
The losers will play a consolation game to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 positions in the district for the state tournament. Uniontown hosts Hampton in a 7 p.m. game Wednesday to decide the No. 5 and No. 6 spots.
Geibel Catholic, another Fayette County team that has locked up a spot in the state playoffs, goes to Carlynton for an 8 p.m. game to decided the third and fourth Class A spots in the district.
Two local boys teams will play 7 p.m. games to keep their seasons alive on Wednesday night. Belle Vernon is at South Allegheny in Class AAAA and Yough is at Mohawk in Class AAA, with each hoping to win and advance into the PIAA playoffs.
On the girls side, no team is still in contention for a WPIAL title but four remain hopeful of getting into the state tournament through the consolation brackets.
In Class AAAA, Belle Vernon is at Knoch at 8 p.m. and Elizabeth Forward plays Beaver in a 6 p.m. meeting at Trinity both on Monday night. The winners qualify for the PIAA playoffs.
In Class AAA, Waynesburg Central hosts Mohawk at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winner moving on to the states.
In Class A, Monessen hosts section foe Avella at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the PIAA postseason. The Lady Greyhounds defeated the Lady Eagles twice during the regular season, 59-49 and 63-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.