Mount Pleasant’s Lily King took the PIAA meet by storm last year with two gold medals and a state record.
Southmoreland senior Henry Miller won two WPIAL gold medals with record-breaking swims a couple weeks ago, and Mapletown senior Ella Menear added a pair of district gold medals to her trophy case.
All three look to repeat those top-flight performances when the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships get underway today at Bucknell University.
King won the 50 and 100 freestyles last year as a freshman, setting the state record in the 50 freestyle. The sophomore dropped the 50 freestyle this spring in favor of the 200 freestyle.
She also anchors the Lady Vikings’ WPIAL gold medal-winning, record-breaking 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Menear and Miller lost the opportunity to participate in the state meet as freshmen when the decision was made to cancel the championship a day before the first race in the early throes of the coronavirus pandemic.
Menear still has quite a medals collection, though, with a bronze and gold medal in the 200 IM and gold and silver in the 100 backstroke. Although she finished second in the 100 backstroke last year, Menear broke the previous state meet record time in the event.
The Alabama recruit is ready for her last PIAA final.
“I’m excited. The nerves haven’t hit me yet. It’ll hit me more (Tuesday),” said Menear. “I’m excited to finish out my high school season.”
Most of the competitors from 2021 have returned, so Menear realizes she’ll have her work cut out for her.
“I want to swim my best time. It’s me vs. me at this point of the season,” said Menear.
“I’m shooting for the stars,” said Miller. “The butterfly should be a good, tight race. The 50 free is so fast, there’s not much time. You really have to nail it.
“You have to go full throttle the whole time. I’m still going to have a go full steam.”
All the events at the WPIAL meet are timed finals, whereas the state championship has preliminaries. The fastest eight times advance to the ‘A’ final for medals, while the next eight fastest times swim in the ‘B’ final for team points and honorable mention all-state honors.
Swimmers, therefore, need to balance swimming fast enough to secure a preferred middle lane in the finals and not that hard to wipe them out for the final swim.
“It’s pretty normal for me,” Menear said of the event schedule. “My mindset in the preliminaries is I’m not guaranteed a spot. I focus on my strategy.
“It’s muscle memory how I pace myself and the experience that comes with it. I want to control how I’m swimming in the prelims, but I want to be competitive, too.”
Menear added, “I want to make the top eight. That’s what matters, making the top eight.”
Menear has the advantage of swimming in the final heat of both her events.
“It’s easier to know how fast I have to go in the prelims,” explained Menear.
Miller not only swims his two events on Wednesday’s first day of competition, the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly are back-to-back. He’s in the final heat of both races in the prelims, so he’ll have three heats of the butterfly for his turnaround.
But, should he advance to the final in both races, there’s only the ‘B’ final in the butterfly between the two finals, which takes around 45, 50 seconds to complete.
“I definitely had to practice (the quick turnaround). I need to see how my body reacts,” said Miller. who won back-to-back bronze medals in the 100 breaststroke and a gold in the butterfly last year. “I’ll warm up before the meet. Then, again about 30 or 40 minutes before the 50 free.”
Generally, swimmers would then do a cool down swim to release the built-up lactic acid, especially from a speed event. But, Miller will need to find a way to cool down from the 50 freestyle and warm up for the 100 butterfly at the same time.
“I’m worried about how I’ll react. I guess we’ll have to see,” said Miller.
All the swimmers understand they will be battling the field, as well as the clock, in the hunt for a state medal.
“(Bedford’s) Leah Shackley has an insanely fast time in the backstroke (50.83). It’s the third-fastest time in the country for 15-18 (year-old) girls,” said Menear. “I’m hoping to win gold in the 200 IM. I want to go sub-2 (minutes).
“I can’t control what (Shackley) does. I hope to break 53 (seconds) in the backstroke.”
Menear added, “I trust the process.”
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez looks to medal in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay will swim for the Belle Vernon girls.
Mount Pleasant’s 400 freestyle relay, Trinity Graft (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), McKenna Mizikar (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Kiersten O’Connor (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Reegan Brown (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), and SaraJo Gardner (100 backstroke) will all compete in the state meet.
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) swims in her first state meet.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) hopes to close out her swimming career on the awards podium.
The Ringgold girls will swim in the 200 freestyle relay. Natalie Noll qualified for the 100 backstroke.
Elizabeth Forward’s Maddy McClain has a lane in the prelims of the 500 freestyle, as does teammate Riley McLaughlin in the 100 breaststroke.
The Laurel Highlands boys have a lane in the both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Senior Ian Hamilton looks to cap his career by making the awards stand in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Kasey Mahoney (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) also qualified.
Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner is a top contender to medal in the 100 breaststroke. He also qualified in the 200 IM. Teammates David Mutter (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Logan Snively (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), along with the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle, earned a lane in the prelims.
The Belle Vernon boys qualified the 200 medley relay, Nick Reda (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Nick Wessel (100 breaststroke).
Uniontown has the 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, and Logan Voytish (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) will swim in the two-day state meet.
The 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay will swim for Elizabeth Forward. Ringgold’s Benjamin Carpeal (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Gionni Traeger (100 freestyle), 400 freestyle relay, and 200 freestyle relay qualified.
