The Hempfield boys and Norwin girls won team titles Wednesday afternoon in the WCCA Cross Country Championships held at Westmoreland County Community College.
The Spartans finished with 45 points and Norwin was second with 94. The schools reversed order in the girls race with Norwin scoring 56 points, just ahead of Hempfield with 58 points.
Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller won the girls race with a time of 18:19.4.
Penn-Trafford’s Amelia Barilla (2, 18:34.5), Latrobe’s Emerson Skatell (3, 18:51.4), Norwin’s Annie Czajkowski (4, 19:06.7) and Audra Fedor (8, 20:18.4), Hempfield’s Cydney Blahovec (5, 19:57.0) and Julia Snider (9, 20:25.5), Franklin Regional’s Paityn Blakley (6, 20:12.6), Kiski Area’s Sydney Heinack (7, 20:12.8), and Derry’s Jane Huss (10, 20:31.1) all had top-10 finishes.
Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler was 18th overall, and the first small school finisher, with a time of 21:19.8. The Lady Scots’ Kate Campbell placed 51st in 24:06, Sophie Slater was 79th in 33:56.3, and Brooke McBeth finished 80th in 34:03.8.
Mount Pleasant’s Kaylea Voke was 42nd with a time of 23:27.3.
Hailey Huber (76, 30:14.1), Ava Schade (77, 30:19.6), and Jada Ford (78, 30:26.5) ran for Yough.
Kiski Area’s Samuel Plazio won the boys race in 16:42.5.
Hempfield’s Antonio Tuttoilmondo (2, 16:50.8), Owen DeMatt (5, 17:11.0), and Ryan Ewing (9, 17:26.9), Latrobe’s August Lawrence (3, 16:59.0), Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler (4, 17:09.4), Penn-Trafford’s Jacob McGhee (6, 17:20.8), Norwin’s Andres Breauchy (7, 17:21.0) and Noah Wilson (8, 17:22.7), Ryan Ewing (H) 17:26.9, and Kiski Area’s Justin Gross (10, 17:34.1) rounded out the top 10 finishers.
Yough finished 11th with 341 points. Southmoreland did not have enough runners to score.
Southmoreland’s Selby Bell finished 46th in 19:59.0. Teammate Logan Deluca placed 69th in 23:11.7.
