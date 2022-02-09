Hempfield and Butler were both on target Tuesday afternoon at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club, but the Spartans were a bit more accurate to win the WPIAL Team Rifle Championship title.
Hempfield finished with a team total of 800-64x, just slightly better than Butler's 800-59x.
The Spartans' Amanda Hartman was perfect with 100-10x. Every one of Hempfield's 10 shooters recorded a score of 100.
Hayleigh Gorog was the top shooter for Butler with 100-9x.
Upper St. Clair's Jack Loomis was the only other competitor in the field that recorded 100-10x.
Trinity was third with 797-53x, followed by Bethel Park (796-57x), Mt. Lebanon (796-52x), Upper St. Clair (796-48x), Waynesburg Central (795-46x), Armstrong (793-53x), and McGuffey (793-47x).
Abbi Kidd was the top scorer for the Raiders with 100-8x. Taylor Burnfield (100-6x), Hannah Heldreth (100-3x), and Bradon Wilson (100-7x) also recorded a perfect score.
Talia Tuttle (99-5x), Taylor Wasson (99-6x), RJ Wolen (99-6x), and Logan Crouse (98-5x) also counted in Waynesburg's final tally.
Riley Reese (98-4x) and Larkyn Grimes (97-3x) did not factor in the Raiders' final total.
"It was slightly above our average score for section matches this year," said Waynesburg coach Rich Rush. "I think we shot three scores higher during the season."
