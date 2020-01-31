The Hempfield boys and girls swim teams returned home from Connellsville Thursday night with a pair of Section 1-AAA victories.
The Spartans defeated Connellsville, 94-75, while the Hempfield girls won, 94-84.
The Lady Falcons' Morgan Lukaesko won the diving competition with a WPIAL qualifying point total of 216.30.
Rachel DiRoma (100 backstroke, 1:12.37), Madison McCombie (100 breaststroke, 1:21.40), and the 400 freestyle relay of Elizabeth Jackson, Molly Maloy, DiRoma and Gracey Fiesta (4:19.96) also had first-place finishes for the home team.
Frazier's Alexandra Pohodich met the qualifying standard with her time of 26.25 in the 50 freestyle. The sophomore was about a second short of the WPIAL time with her finish of 1:00.20 in the 100 freestyle.
The Falcons went 1-2-3 in diving with all three meeting the WPIAL standard. Ian Palaisa won with 235.75 points. Colby Mastowski was second with 194.85 and Devin Thomas third with 176.40.
Trevor Anderson (200 IM, 2:21.16; 100 backstroke, 1:05.20), Jamison McPoyle (100 backstroke, 1:23.84), and the 400 freestyle relay of Anderson, Declan Peterson, Adam Barczyk and Michael Gebe (3:57.0) all finished first.
