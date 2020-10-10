Belle Vernon's Grace Henderson finished second in the P3R River Trail Cross Country Invitational Friday afternoon on the Boston Trail near McKeesport.
Henderson crossed the finish line in 18:23.48, 16 seconds behind Baldwin's Gina Bolla and around 19 seconds faster than Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo.
Tessa Rodriguez (25, 21:57.40), Kaitlyn Keegan (45, 24:49.90), Emma Bellissimo (50, 25:34.39), and Melina Stratigos (53, 26:06.50) also ran for the Lady Leopards.
The Belle Vernon girls placed seventh in the team standings with 143 points.
The Yough girls finished eighth with 226 points. Layla Schade led the Lady Cougars to the finish in 37th place with a time of 23:34.55.
Alesha Williams (51, 25:46.53), Jada Ford (54, 26:11.54), Talia Manetta (66, 30:27.15), and Savannah Wood (68, 31:15.16) rounded out the scoring runs for Yough.
The Belle Vernon boys placed seventh with 136 points, with the Yough boys eighth with 239 points.
Luke Henderson (15, 17.41.55) and Noah Lehner (19, 17:57.24) had top-20 finishes for the Leopards. Mark Shenuda (35, 19:03.99), Dylan Holliday (36, 19:09.24), Gianni Pesi (50, 21:01.85), Collin Tomalski (51, 21:03.84), and Cam Miller (55, 21:48.83) also ran for Belle Vernon.
Levi Gabadlo was the top finisher for Yough in 34th place with a time of 19:02.42. Elijah Crowe (54, 21:42.96), Logan Buzas (60, 23:22.77), Sebastien Babines (65, 24:28.79), and Rex Schade (71, 27:11.12) also competed for the Cougars.
