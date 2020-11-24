Grace Henderson’s cross country career ended a couple meets shy of a run in the state championship, but the Belle Vernon senior is looking forward to a final track and field season in the spring.
While, given the coronavirus pandemic, a spring season is not a certainty, Henderson assured her academic and athletic career future after signing a national letter of intent with the University of Akron.
“I liked (Akron) from the start. They stood out to me,” said Henderson, who was recruited by other programs, including Robert Morris and Bowling Green. “I’m not sure if I’ll run cross country. I was recruited for distance and multi-events.”
Henderson said her jumping abilities was one of the top reasons the Akron coaching staff will prepare her for the pentathlon and heptathlon.
“Strategy-wise, not many people can jump five feet. High jump is all form,” explained Henderson, adding, “And, I run the 800 pretty well.”
Henderson started track back in third grade, and is confident she will be able to transition into the pentathlon (high jump, long jump, shot put, 800, 100 high hurdles) and heptathlon (high jump, long jump, shot put, 800, 200, javelin, 100 high hurdles).
“I’ve competed in pentathlons in summer track meets,” said Henderson. “I want to do what helps the team the best.”
The measures taken to deal with coronavirus altered the tradition method of recruiting.
“It made it harder to narrow down schools without a visit. Akron had just got shut down,” explained Henderson. “But, Akron was No. 1 from the beginning. (Mid-America Conference) track is a more competitive branch of Division I.”
Henderson knows what direction she’ll take in the classroom.
“I want to be in the medical field,” said Henderson. “I’d like to be a physician’s assistant.”
Henderson finished first in the AA race at the TSTCA Invitational held at White Oak Park, a week before the WPIAL Championships. However, that ended up being her last race of the fall season.
“That was an unfortunate circumstance. I was running through it (during the season),” said Henderson. “The weekend before WPIALs, I went on an easy run and I couldn’t walk the next day. I had an MRI and x-ray, and my tibia was full of fluid because of all my sports. If I kept the pressure, I would’ve broken it.”
Henderson’s presence in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championships was noticed, notably by fellow county runners Jolena Henderson and Hope Trimmer. Both runners expressed their disappointment — and concern — with Henderson’s absence.
Henderson was the starting goaltender for the successful soccer team. She also plays basketball in the winter and runs track in the spring, and is hoping to be healthy for both, pandemic permitting.
“I still have a boot (on the foot). It’s sore. I have another couple weeks and I will start physical therapy,” said Henderson. “They’re going to try to figure out what caused (the injury). They’ll do a gait analysis (on her stride).
“I want to come back for my senior year, but I’m not sure what is going to happen.”
Injury cost Henderson a shot for a berth into the state cross country meet, but the multi-sport senior, hopefully, has one last chance in track next spring. She’s looking forward to completing her stellar high school career on a high note before moving off to college.
“It’s definitely bittersweet not doing other sports (in college). Soccer got me into the love of running,” said Henderson. “I don’t want to wish away the best of my high school career.
“I really want to make it to states this year.”
