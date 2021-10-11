The Waynesburg Central boys scored twice in the first half and goalie Chase Henkins made the advantage stand for a 2-0 non-section victory Saturday over Beth-Center.
Dalton Taylor set up the first goal of the match, assisting on Nate Jones' goal at 16:39. Taylor assisted on the second goal when Gabe Snyder found the back of the net at 8:59.
Henkins made four saves to preserve the shutout. Beth-Center's Luke Amon had 10 saves.
Southmoreland 3, Geibel Catholic 3 — The Scotties and Gators played to a non-section draw at Southmoreland.
Tommy Kolencik scored a hat trick for Geibel.
Landon Delara netted two goals and Joey Jefferson added the third for Southmoreland (0-14-1).
South Park 4, Mount Pleasant 1 — The Vikings dropped a non-section match to the visiting Eagles.
Mount Pleasant goes to 5-5-1 overall.
Girls soccer
Laurel Highlands 4, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Joceyln Radcliffe scored a hat trick to lead Laurel Highlands to a Section 2-AAA victory over the Lady Lions.
Elle Mancini also scored in the victory.
Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 0 -- Farrah Reader scored two goals and assisted on another in the Lady Leopards' Section 2-AAA victory over the Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon improves to 9-2-0 in the section and 12-3-0 overall.
Reader scored the lone goal in the first half with Morgan Einodshofer assisting.
Reader, Ava Scalise and Einodshofer scored in the second half. Rhodes, Reader and Einodshofer assisted on the goals.
Victoria Rodriguez preserved the shutout with 10 saves.
Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Taylor Klingensmith scored a hat trick in the Lady Scots' Section 3-AA road victory at Waynesburg.
Amanda Hoffer and Kendall Fabery also scored for Southmoreland (7-1-1, 9-1-2).
