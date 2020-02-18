FOX CHAPEL -- Laurel Highlands featured a host of stars in its WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoff game on Tuesday night.
Tyvaughn Long scored 14 points and was a force at both ends, Timmy Smith was on fire from 3-point range in pouring in a team-high 20 points, and Rodney Gallagher, although he wasn't his usual spectacular self, played a strong all-around game and tallied 13 points for the Mustangs.
Despite all that, LH was clinging to just a four-point lead and ninth-seeded Hampton had the ball as the clock ticked under 1:20 in the fourth quarter.
It seemed Laurel Highlands would need one more hero if was going to fend off the Talbots.
Up stepped Keandre Cook.
Cook made a clutch steal and layup with 1:16 left to give the Mustangs a six-point cushion and they hung on for a 52-46 first-round victory at Fox Chapel High School.
"That was huge, no question about it," LH coach Rick Hauger said of Cook's play.
It was Cook's only field goal of the game but that didn't matter to the Laurel Highlands senior.
"I just try to do whatever I can to help my team win, whether it's scoring, rebounding, steals," Cook said. "Whatever it takes."
The eighth-seeded Mustangs (14-8) advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet a familiar foe in top-seeded Penn Hills on Friday at a site and time to be determined. Laurel Highlands split its two regular-season games with the Indians, losing in double overtime at home, 74-71, but then winning the rematch at Penn Hills, 67-59.
"We can beat them again," Long said. "If we play how we play, pass the ball, move it, box out, all that stuff, we'll be good."
Laurel Highlands did all that, most notably crisp and quick passes around Hampton's zone, in disposing of the Talbots (11-11).
Long scored with a rebound then hit a jump shot and Nick Egnot made one of two free throws to give the Mustangs a quick 5-0 lead, and they would never trail again.
Smith swished two 3-pointers and Gallagher made one as well as LH controlled the first period. When Egnot was fouled after grabbing a rebound with 1.8 seconds left he made both shots to give his team an 18-8 lead.
"We usually seem to start slow and give up the lead and don't pick up the pace until the second half so it was good to actually get off to a great start," Long said.
"That was very big for us," Hauger said. "We had them coming from behind the whole evening."
Smith stayed hot in the second quarter with a steal and layup and then countering a 3-pointer by Hampton's Brennan Murray with one of his own. His steal led to a Gallagher layup before his fourth trey made it 28-17.
A bucket by Murray and a three-point play by 6-foot-6 center Ben Ringeisen, who scored a game-high 21 points, pulled the Talbots within 28-22 before a driving layup by Gallagher and an offensive put-back by Long made it 32-22 at the half.
The Mustangs took their biggest lead, 35-22, when Smith nailed his fifth 3-pointer to start the second half, but Hampton, coached by Frazier graduate Joe Lafko, went on a 9-0 run to get within four.
Smith got LH back on track with his sixth trey and the Mustangs took a 42-36 lead into the final quarter.
Without Caleb Palumbo, who is ineligible for the postseason due to a transfer rule, Laurel Highlands needed to find another source of outside shooting. Smith filled that role perfectly with his sizzling performance.
"I don't know if I even had double-digits in a game this year," Smith said. "I've been praying for this. It's a confidence thing so once that first one went in I felt pretty good after that."
Smith's showing didn't surprise Hauger.
"Timmy has been nailing it the last couple days in practice and my hope came true that he would carry it over into the game," Hauger said. "Against the zone that was huge. He just did a good job, played a good floor game, too."
Hampton kept the heat on in the fourth quarter. Ringeisen scored two baskets sandwiched around two Gallagher free throws to pull the Talbots within four. Laurel Highlands effectively worked the clock and got another jump shot by Long and a scintillating drive by Gallagher to go up 48-40.
Baskets by Ringeisen and Coby Mignogna sliced the gap to four again and Hampton got the ball back with a chance to get within two when Cook made his game-saving steal and layup.
Long scored following a turnover to make it 52-44 and the Mustangs were on their way to victory.
"Hampton's a good team. They're certainly well coached," Hauger said. "They steadied themselves in the second quarter and then kept making runs at us.
"I give my guys credit. They hung in there. When we had to make a play, it seemed like we made the play.
"Rodney distributed the ball well. He probably didn't have his typical scoring but he did a lot of other good things out there. Tyvaughn was strong and Timmy Smith was just lights out tonight."
Gallagher, no stranger to the big stage, admitted he was a bit anxious.
"I'm not going to lie, I was nervous that whole game," he said with a smile. "It's just the playoffs, it's a different environment, everybody giving their all. I'm just glad my teammates stepped up."
