CRESSON — In playoff basketball one small lapse can be crucial in the outcome of a game.
West Greene suffered one of those lapses late in the second quarter when it saw a five-point lead disintegrate into a four-point deficit against Portage on Wednesday night.
The Lady Pioneers never recovered from the quick turn of events and the Mustangs went on to a 60-51 victory in a PIAA Class A girls basketball first-round playoff game at Mount Aloysius College.
Anna Durbin poured in a game-high 31 points for West Greene but it wasn’t enough to give the Lady Pioneers their first state win in program history. West Greene has qualified for the PIAA playoffs five times in the last six years but doesn’t have a win to show for it.
While Durbin did most of the damage for the Pioneers, Portage (22-5) had a more balanced scoring attack led by Alex Chobany with 17 points, including a 12-of-15 performance from the foul line. Arianna Wozniak and Brooke Bednarski followed with 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Mustangs also got seven points each from Sydni Sossong and Ashlyn Hudak.
The Lady Pioneers (18-5) held a 24-19 lead late in the second quarter but Portage got a jump shot by Hudak, a 3-pointer and two free throws from Chobany and two foul shots from Wozniak to cap a nine-point run in seizing a 28-24 halftime lead.
“That was the big turning point in the game,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson said. “We missed a layup, ran one play wrong and they got a couple baskets there. I think there were 32 seconds left, we tried to hold for one shot, didn’t do it, turned it over.
“We just didn’t finish the half. We should’ve had the lead or been tied at halftime.”
Portage coach Lance Hudak credited his team’s defense for turning the tide.
“Our kids play defense,” Hudak said. “That was key there.
“They’re an unselfish group. Each night somebody else is stepping up, doing big things for us. I’m really proud of our kids and their effort.”
The funk the Lady Pioneers were in at the end of the second quarter carried over into the second half. The Mustangs opened the third quarter with a 14-2 run to give them their biggest lead, 42-26.
Most of Portage’s baskets in the spurt came on drives and dishes for easy layups while West Greene was missing shots from in close at the other end.
“We started the third quarter poor,” Watson said. “I don’t know why. We didn’t come out of the locker room well.
“Overall, we just missed too many bunnies. We had to have missed 20 layups. That’s 40 points.”
Portage was up 44-31 after three quarters and held a seemingly safe 15-point lead, 54-39, with 2:22 left in the game.
The Lady Pioneers kept battling and whittled the gap down to seven twice.
Katie Lampe hit a 3-pointer and Kasie Meek made one of two free throws to make it 54-47 with 1:13 remaining and Durbin, who had 16 points in the fourth quarter, sank two foul shots to make it 56-49 with 54 seconds left but West Greene could get no closer.
“Heck of a game by West Greene,” Hudak said. “We knew how tough they were. We’re just happy we got out of here with a win.”
Watson wasn’t surprised his team fought to the final second.
“Our shirts always say Press Greene, 32 minutes of hustle,” Watson said. “We compete till the end. We believe we have a chance till the end.”
Durbin’s 31-point effort included a pair of 3-pointers and nine free throws in 12 attempts. Lampe followed with three 3-pointers for nine points. Lexi Six and Kiley Meek tallied four points apiece, Brooke Barner had two points and Kasie Meek capped West Greene’s scoring with one point.
“These seniors have had a great career,” Watson said. “This senior class of Anna Durbin, Katie Lampe, Brooke Barner, Kiley Meek, BreAnn Jackson and Jordan Karvan, who was hurt this year, has won 82 games. They won four section titles and went undefeated in our section four times. Anna got 1,000 points.
“Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But there’s a lot to be proud of.”
