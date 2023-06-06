EBENSBURG -- Frazier's softball team rode a roller-coaster of emotion in the final inning of its game on Monday.
The Lady Commodores faced a three-run deficit, determinedly scratched their way back to even only to watch Clasyburg-Kimmel put an end to their season with a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.
Freshman McKenna Black hit the game-winning blast that gave the Lady Bulldogs an 8-6 victory in a PIAA Class A first-round playoff game at Central Cambria High School.
"This game will break your heart," Frazier coach Don Hartman said, "and my heart's broken right now."
Hartman's squad fell behind 2-0 in the second inning and trailed 5-1 after three and 6-3 after six but never gave up hope.
With their Nos. 8 and 9 hitters -- Claire Domonkos and Jayanna Ciferno -- leading off the top of the seventh, Frazier (14-4) started to battle back against Emalee Cavender.
Domonkos lined a single up the middle and Ciferno followed with a two-run homer over the centerfield fence -- the first of her career -- to slice the gap to one run.
Cavender settled down and retired the next two batters but Delaney Warnick kept the Lady Commodores alive when she drove a deep fly ball that glanced off right fielder Launa Musselman's glove for a double.
Grace Vaughn then stepped to the plate for Frazier and came through with a two-strike single to centerfield that sent Warnick racing around third and sliding home with the tying run.
Vaughn took second on the throw but Cavender got the final out to keep the game knotted at 6-6.
"Resiliency," was the way Hartman described his team's clutch rally. "I felt they've been that way all year.
"I told my bottom two we had to turn the lineup over to get to the top and Jayanna hits the home run. I give them a lot of credit. That was a sophomore and a freshman right there that got it done. Then we're down to our last out and Delaney comes through, Grace comes through.
"These girls fight till the last out, that's for sure."
Lady Bulldogs coach Mike Barbarini agreed.
"They did a good job getting some big hits that last inning, give them credit," Barbarini said. "Hat's off to them. They played a really nice game."
Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3), the District 6 champion, quickly regrouped and also seemed to get the benefit of a couple close calls in the bottom of the seventh.
McKenzi Black took four close pitches that were all called balls to draw a lead-off walk. Soon after, pinch-runner Ryleigh Leihman was caught leaning off first base by catcher Emi Bednar's quick throw to Warnick and appeared to have been picked off but Leihman was called safe before she touched the base in diving back.
"That call I think was terrible," Hartman said. "I never complain but I thought that girl was out by two feet. That changes momentum totally if she's picked off."
Instead, the stage was set for McKenna Black who belted the winning homer to center.
"She has potential to put it over the fence at any time and certainly she picked a perfect time to do it right there," Barbarini said.
It was a second consecutive frustrating ending to a season for Frazier.
"That's two years in a row we lost in the state playoffs in a walk-off, 3-2 last year on a double (to Everett) and today on a home run," said Hartman, who guided Frazier to a PIAA Class AA championship in 2018.
Cavender gave up nine hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in earning the win.
"She has a devastating changeup off of a good fastball and it took us few innings to really try to figure her out a little bit and we adjusted," Hartman said of Cavender. "We told the bottom half of our order be looking dead fastball and the top of the order it was more changeups and adjust to the fastball. That started working out for as the game went on."
Losing pitcher Madison Bednar allowed five earned runs on nine hits with three walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.
Claysburg-Kimmel took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Zakera Bush's run-scoring single and Musselman's RBI groundout.
Frazier got on the board in the top of the third when Ciferno singled, stole second and scored on Maria Felsher's single to right.
The Lady Bulldogs parlayed a triple by Bella Francona, a single by McKenna Black, a walk and three Frazier errors into three runs in the bottom of the third to go up 5-1.
The Lady Commodores whittled the gap to 5-3 with two runs in the fifth. Ciferno, who reached base three times and scored three runs, drew a walk, took second on a passed ball, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on Jensyn Hartman's two-out single to left. Hartman went to second on a passed ball then hustled to third and home on the same wild pitch.
Claysburg-Kimmel bumped the lead up to 6-3 in the sixth. Bush and Musselman both singled and moved up on a wild pitch, and Bush scored on an infield error.
McKenna Black and Bush both had two hits and McKenzi Black reached base three times for the Lady Bulldogs. Ciferno and Felsher had two hits apiece for Frazier which also got a single and a walk each from Madison Bednar and Vaughn.
Hartman commended his team, especially his seniors after the game.
"We've overcome a lot of adversity with this team this year to make it to the states for the sixth year in a row," Hartman said. "I'm very proud of these girls. They've accomplished a lot. They won three section titles.
"These four seniors (daughter Jensyn Hartman, Felsher, Warnick and Madison Bednar) have been very special to me. I've coached them since they were seven years old. I couldn't wait for them to come to high school and then they got cheated in 2020 (by the COVID pandemic) but they made the most of the rest of their careers and I wish them the best.
"They're all going to be successful young ladies. I sure am sad to see them go and see them lose like that today. But they battled to the end and that's just a testament to who they are as people and what they'll become in life. They're winners and they always will be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.