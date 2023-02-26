Fayette County has a rich sports history and unfortunately the stories and exploits of many great players and coaches have been lost and forgotten by the sands of time. This is the third in a series of articles that will explore some of these hidden figures. This article concerns former Georges Township standout John Kondrla.
Born on Feb. 23, 1921, in Republic, Kondrla was an outstanding three-sport athlete at Georges Township in the 1930s.
Kondrla stared on Runners football squads that posted records of 4-5-1 in 1936, 2-7-1 in 1937 and 5-3-1 in 1938 under head coach Jock Adams.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Kondrla also played basketball at Georges and was a slugging first baseman on the Runners baseball team. He was also an outstanding first baseman on American Legion Junior nines in the district. He was nicknamed “Ace” at Georges because of a bases-loaded home run he hit for the Runners lifting them to victory.
After graduating from Georges in 1939 Kondrla played football and basketball at Saint Vincent College. Two athletes from Fayette County were prominent teammates on both the Bearcat football and baseball teams. One was Redstone’s Ed Yeash who was dubbed one of the best outfielders in college baseball and tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies. The other was former Uniontown standout James “Lash” Nesser, a lineman in football and a catcher in baseball.
Kondrla who was known as “King Sized” during his playing days at Saint Vincent, was a standout tackle on Bearcat football teams coached by Gene Edwards. The Bearcats posted records of 3-3-1 in 1940, 6-2-1 in 1941 and had an outstanding season in 1942 at 7-1 when they were regarded as one of the top college elevens in the area. Kondrla was a slugging right fielder on the Saint Vincent baseball team and was scouted heavily by the New York Yankees.
After graduating from Saint Vincent in February 1944 Kondrla entered the Army and graduated as a B-24 bomber pilot at Fort Worth Army Field in October 1944. He was a second Lt. He served in World War II as an Army Air Force B-24 pilot in the China-Burma-India Theatre and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and the Air Medal as well as two group commendations.
While he was in uniform he was offered a contract to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the 30th round of the 1945 NFL draft.
After leaving the service Kondrla went to camp with the Steelers at Hershey. He played one game during the 1945 season, he was a Charter Member of the NFL Alumni Association. He came back to Fayette County to be a player-coach with the Pals Club Independent Football team of the Hans Wagner League. Kondrla coached semi-pro football teams in Fayette County, the Uniontown Coal Barons and the Brownsville Bulldogs. He taught English and Health at Dunbar Township High School.
Kondrla had an outstanding career in the Big Ten Baseball League and was a first baseman manager with Shoaf. He was a Big Ten All-Star. He served as Clerk of Courts for 20 years and was a Uniontown businessman over 50 years. He was owner of the Karlyn motel and Lounge North of Smithfield on US 119.
Kondrla passed away on May 27, 2005 at the age of 84.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
