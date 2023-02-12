Fayette County has a rich sports history and unfortunately the stories and exploits of many great players and coaches have been lost and forgotten by the sands of time.
This is the second in a series of articles that will explore some of these hidden figures. This article concerns two from Connellsville: Ralph “Cleo” Calcagni and Delnor “Duddy” Gales.
Calcagni was born in Smithton on Feb. 6, 1922 and entered Connellsville High School in 1937. He was a late bloomer and teammate of Johnny Lujack. Calcagni became a starter at tackle his senior year. He was selected by Fayette County football coaches to the Fayette County All-Star football team as a senior in 1939. Calcagni was third team All-WPIAL as selected by the Pittsburgh Sun Telegraph. He was also selected honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team.
Calcagni graduated from Connellsville in June 1940. He was very close to head coach Art Ruff and was a starter on a Coker squad that posted a record of 7-2-1 in 1939. He was a reserve on the 1938 team that finished 6-4. He was also an outstanding member of the Coker track squad, specializing in the shot put.
In 1940 Calcagni was supposed to play football at the University of Pittsburgh, but eventually wound up playing for the University of Pennsylvania. For two years he played for the Quakers, where he was captain of the 1943 football team and also ran track. There, he was selected as a member of the All American and All East teams.
Calcagni was named Penn captain elect in December 1942. At the time he said, “I hope I can be as great a leader as Bert Kuczynski, if I can play, but Uncle Sam will have first call on my services.”
That proved to be a very prophetic statement.
In June 1943, Calcagni was then transferred to Cornell in the Navy V-12 Naval Trainee program and served in the Marines for three years as a first lieutenant before spending a year in the Pacific.
The 6-foot-3 Calcagni was drafted by the Boston Yanks in the 31st round of the 1944 NFL Draft and played offensive and defensive tackle for them in 1946 after the war. In 1947, he was released by the Yanks and picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for Pittsburgh in 1947 and recorded a sack for a safety.
During training camp Calcagni died suddenly, on Aug. 29, 1948, at age 26, after undergoing an appendectomy at Meadville City Hospital.
An autopsy revealed that Calcagni died from intestinal gangrene. The report stated that the gangrene was the result of a blood clot.
Delnor “Duddy” Gales was a standout football, basketball and track star at Connellsville High School in the early 1950s.
Gales was an end on Coker football teams under coach Ted Miller that posted records of 3-7 in 1951, 2-6-2 in 1952 and 8-3 in 1953. He was All Fayette County as a senior and Honorable Mention All-State by United Press International as a senior.
Gales was the outstanding player in the Fayette-Washington County All-Star football game played at Brownsville in August 1954. He made a huge play stealing the ball from the Washington County quarterback and scoring the winning touchdown in a 14-6 victory.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gales was a four-year regular for the Cokers. He had an outstanding basketball career under coach Joe Spak on squads that went 1-22 in 1950-51, 2-8 in section play in 1951-52, 4-8 in section play in 1952-53 and 5-9 in section play in 1953-54.
Gales was All Section 2 in 1953-54 and put up over 500 points in his basketball career. In track Gales was a force on the Connellsville 880 and mile relay teams. He drew favorable comparisons in several newspaper to Connellsville’s great track star John Woodruff.
In a recent Memory Lane, former football teammate Don Martray said that Gales was an outstanding athlete.
“We had some really good players like Duddy Gales,” Martray opined. “Gales was a good football and basketball player and he starred on the track team.”
Gales went on to play college football at the University of Indiana in Bloomington. Gales battled injuries throughout his career with the Hoosiers. He managed to play a total of 18 games at Indiana in 1955, 1956 and 1957. He caught three passes for a total of 33 yards and rushed for 22 yards. Indiana was 3-6 in 1955, 3-6 in 1956 and 1-8 in 1957.
Gales completed ROTC training and served in the Army. He received a B.S. Degree in Physical Education from Indiana in 1963. It is believed he did return to the area, but we could not find any information. He passed away in Feb. 1986 at the age of 50.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
