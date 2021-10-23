Kyle Brookman scored twice in the first quarter Friday night in McGuffey's 35-8 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Century Conference action.
Philip McCuen completed all four pass attempts for 104 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tristan McAdoo, and scored on a 7-yard run for the Highlanders (4-1, 5-4).
Beth-Center (1-3, 1-6) avoided the shutout on Dominick Revi's 26-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Varesko. Varesko added the two-point conversion.
Century Conference
Beth-Center 0-0-0-8 -- 8
McGuffey 14-7-14-0 -- 35
First Quarter
McG: Kyle Brookman 18 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)
McG: Kyle Brookman 30 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)
Second Quarter
McG: Philip McCuen 7 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)
Third Quarter
McG: Tristan McAdoo 25 pass from Philip McCuen (Ethan Dietrich kick)
McG: Morgan Shriver blocked punt return (Ethan Dietrich kick)
Fourth Quarter
BC: Ethan Varesko 26 pass from Dominick Revi (Ethan Varesko run)
Records: Beth-Center (1-3, 1-6), McGuffey (4-1, 5-4).
