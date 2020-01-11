Highlands high-powered offense rode the wave to a 80-59 Section 1-AAAA victory Friday night over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant (2-2, 6-6) led 13-12 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 38 at halftime.
Highlands (3-1, 11-2) carried play in the second half, 42-21.
The Vikings' Jake Johnson poured in game-high 33 points. Luke Brandner added 13.
Luke Cochran (18), Korry Myers (14), Jimmy Kunst (13), Johnny Crise (12), and Wahkeem Roman (12) were all in double figures for Highlands.
Section 1-AAAA
Mount Pleasant 13-25-13-8 -- 59
Highlands 12-26-21-21 -- 80
Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson 33, Luke Brandner 13. Highlands: Luke Cochran 18, Korry Myers 14, Jimmy Kunst 13, Johnny Crise 12, Wahkeem Roman 12. Records: Mount Pleasant (2-2, 6-6), Highlands (3-1, 11-2).
