Highlands scored nearly all the points needed in the first quarter to return home Tuesday night from Yough with with a 79-31 victory in Section 1-AAAA action.
Highlands (5-1, 14-2) led 23-6 after the first quarter and 38-14 at the half. The visitors outscored Yough (0-6, 5-11) in the third quarter, 30-17.
Gamal Marballie scored 12 points for the Cougars.
Highlands' Luke Cochran finished with a game-high 25 points. Korry Myers scored 21 and Wahkeem Roman added 10.
