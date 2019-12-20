Highlands scored 20 or more in the final three quarters Friday night as the Rams rolled to an 86-30 Section 1-AAAA victory over visiting Yough.
Highlands (1-0, 4-4) led 16-9 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 39-19 at halftime. The Rams outscored Yough (0-1, 4-4) in the second half, 47-11.
The Cougars' Gamal Marballie shared game-scoring honors with 15 points.
Luke Cochran led five Rams in double figures with 15 points. Carter Leri (14), Jimmy Kunst (13), Korry Myers (12), and Antoine McDaniel (10) also finished in double digits.
Section 1-AAAA
Yough 9-10-5-6 -- 30
Highlands 16-23-27-20 -- 86
Yough: Gamal Marballie 15. Highlands: Luke Cochran 15, Carter Leri 14, Jimmy Kunst 13, Korry Myers 12, Antoine McDaniel 10. Records: Yough (0-1, 4-4), Highlands (1-0, 6-1).
