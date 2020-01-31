Highlands built a 20-point lead in the first quarter Friday night and then rolled to a 70-43 Section 1-AAAA victory at Mount Pleasant.
Highlands (8-1, 18-2) led 26-6 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime.
Luke Brandner led the Vikings (5-4, 11-9) with 17 points. Jake Johnson added 14.
Highlands' Korry Myers scored a game-high 18 points. Johnny Crise finished with 15 and Luke Cochran added 13.
Section 1-AAAA
Highlands 26-7-21-16 -- 70
Mount Pleasant 6-12-13-12 -- 43
Highlands: Korry Myers 18, Johnny Crise 15, Luke Cochran 13. Mount Pleasant: Luke Brandner 17, Jake Johnson 14. Records: Highlands (8-1, 18-2), Mount Pleasant (5-4, 11-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.